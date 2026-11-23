Check out the nominees for this week’s Iowa high school athlete of the week. This week includes the top individual performers from the seven state football championship games, along with some of the standout performances from the opening week in girls basketball.

High School On SI narrowed it down to these individuals for this week’s top performers as candidates for the Iowa High School Athlete of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 29. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Ayden Coenen, Woodbine, Football

Coenen helped take pressure off Landon Blum and create big opportunities for the Tigers, catching nine passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns in leading Woodbine to the first Iowa high school football state title in program history.

Treyvon Herron, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Football

In his final high school game as a Rebel, Herron left it all out there. He caught 10 passes for 115 yards and scored two touchdowns, rushing for 53 yards. Herron also made 6.5 tackles on defense while returning a kickoff for 31 yards and a punt for 10.

Reagan Fry, Clarke Community, Girls Basketball

Fry kicked off the season with a 30-point game for Clarke, shooting 14-for-23 from the field. She also collected 10 rebounds with five steals.

Abe McGill, Woodbury Central, Football

Like he has done all season long, McGill was unstoppable for the Wildcats. He ran 40 times for 238 yards, scoring two touchdowns while adding a third score on a catch in a dominating win in the Class A finals. He made four tackles on defense with a fumble recovery.

Tate Wallace, Iowa City Regina, Football

Wallace was a man on a mission, leading the Regals to the Class 1A state title. The Minnesota Golden Gopher commit caught five passes for 170 yards and a touchdown, ran in a fourth score and made eight tackles with a sack, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble on defense.

Aiden Gaffey, Iowa City Regina, Football

You could not do it any better than Gaffey did in the Class 1A final, as he completed 18 of 18 passes for 300 yards and threw four touchdowns, helping the Regals win their ninth state championship in program history.

Rachel Kacmarynski, Pella Christian, Girls Basketball

The senior had a double-double in her first game out, scoring 29 points with 12 rebounds. She finished a steal away from a triple-double, shooting 11-for-25 from the field.

Cash Parks, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Football

Parks put on a show in his final game as a Saint, completing all 10 of his pass attempts in the Class 4A title contest. He threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for another 58 yards and three more scores as Cedar Rapids Xavier won it second straight championship.

Ty Weiss, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Football

Weiss was unguardable in the Class 4A title game, catching eight passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He had scoring receptions of 82 and 69 yards and was 8-for-8 on extra point attempts with four touchbacks and 23 return yards.

Ethan La Cava, Dowling Catholic, Football

La Cava, a first-year starter, ended his season with the Class 5A state title. He threw for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 14 of 19 passing, rushing for 134 yards and another score.

Aubrey Harthoorn, Lynnsville-Sully, Girls Basketball

The sophomore flirted with a triple-double, scoring 13 points, recording 12 steals and dishing out eight assists.

Maddox Kelley, Solon, Football

Kelley went off in the Class 3A title game, running for 171 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries, passing for 114 and a TD, and picking off two passes on defense.