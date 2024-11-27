Michigan (MHSAA) high school football 2024 championship schedule, matchups, game times (11/27/2024)
The 2024 Michigan high school football playoffs continue with the semifinals on Saturday, November 23. All games are at 12 p.m.
One more win gets these teams to the 2024 MHSAA Championships at Ford Field. High School on SI has brackets for every division of the playoffs.
Click on each Division for brackets.
2024 Michigan high school football playoff brackets, semifinal matchups
DIVISION 1 BRACKET
Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.
Hudsonville (12-1) vs Detroit Cass Tech (11-2)
DIVISION 2 BRACKET
Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.
Byron Center (12-1) vs Orchard Lake St Mary's (10-3)
DIVISION 3 BRACKET
Nov. 30 at 12:30 p.m.
Zeeland West (12-1) vs Detroit Martin Luther King (10-3)
DIVISION 4 BRACKET
Nov. 29 at 12:30 p.m.
Goodrich (12-1) vs Niles (12-1)
DIVISION 5 BRACKET
Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.
Frankenmuth (13-0) vs Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (11-1)
DIVISION 6 BRACKET
Nov. 29 at 4 p.m.
Jackson Lumen Christi (12-1) vs Lansing Catholic (10-3)
DIVISION 7 BRACKET
Nov. 30 at 9:30 a.m.
Monroe St Mary CC (13-0) vs Millington (12-0)
DIVISION 8 BRACKET
Nov. 29 at 9:30 a.m.
Riverview Gabriel Richard (11-1) vs Beal City (11-2)
8-Player Pairings
DIVISION 1 BRACKETS
Championship
Deckerville 30, Pickford 28
DIVISION 2 BRACKETS
Championships
Crystal Falls Forest Park 42, Morrice 20
