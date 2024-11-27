High School

Michigan (MHSAA) high school football 2024 championship schedule, matchups, game times (11/27/2024)

Here are all the 2024 Michigan high school football playoff brackets for every division

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Detroit Cass Tech freshman quarterback Donald Tabron II calls for a snap as guard Jestin Wilson (50) prepares to block against Detroit King during the first half of PSL championship at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.
Detroit Cass Tech freshman quarterback Donald Tabron II calls for a snap as guard Jestin Wilson (50) prepares to block against Detroit King during the first half of PSL championship at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 Michigan high school football playoffs continue with the semifinals on Saturday, November 23. All games are at 12 p.m.

One more win gets these teams to the 2024 MHSAA Championships at Ford Field. High School on SI has brackets for every division of the playoffs.

Click on each Division for brackets.

2024 Michigan high school football playoff brackets, semifinal matchups

DIVISION 1 BRACKET

Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

Hudsonville (12-1) vs Detroit Cass Tech (11-2)

DIVISION 2 BRACKET

Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.

Byron Center (12-1) vs Orchard Lake St Mary's (10-3)

DIVISION 3 BRACKET

Nov. 30 at 12:30 p.m.

Zeeland West (12-1) vs Detroit Martin Luther King (10-3)

DIVISION 4 BRACKET

Nov. 29 at 12:30 p.m.

Goodrich (12-1) vs Niles (12-1)

DIVISION 5 BRACKET

Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.

Frankenmuth (13-0) vs Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (11-1) 

DIVISION 6 BRACKET

Nov. 29 at 4 p.m.

Jackson Lumen Christi (12-1) vs Lansing Catholic (10-3)

DIVISION 7 BRACKET

Nov. 30 at 9:30 a.m.

Monroe St Mary CC (13-0) vs Millington (12-0) 

DIVISION 8 BRACKET

Nov. 29 at 9:30 a.m.

Riverview Gabriel Richard (11-1) vs Beal City (11-2) 

8-Player Pairings

DIVISION 1 BRACKETS

Championship

Deckerville 30, Pickford 28

DIVISION 2 BRACKETS

Championships

Crystal Falls Forest Park 42, Morrice 20

More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI

Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Michigan