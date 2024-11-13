High School

Michigan (MHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff brackets, matchups, game times (11/13/2024)

Here are all the 2024 Michigan high school football playoff brackets for every division

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Macomb Dakota Brady Hammy (8) celebrates his touchdown with Justin Bell (72) during the second half of the district finals at Dakota high school in Macomb, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.
Macomb Dakota Brady Hammy (8) celebrates his touchdown with Justin Bell (72) during the second half of the district finals at Dakota high school in Macomb, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 Michigan high school football playoffs continue with the regional finals on Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16.

Two more wins puts each team into the 2024 MHSAA Championships at Ford Field. High School on SI has brackets for every division of the playoffs.

Click on each Division for brackets.

2024 Michigan high school football playoff brackets

DIVISION 1 BRACKET

Regional Finals

Hudsonville vs. Howell

Grand Blanc vs. Adams

Cass Tech vs. Dakota

Belleville vs. Grand Rapids Catholic

DIVISION 2 BRACKET

Regional Finals

Byron Center vs. Portage Central

Heritage vs. East Lansing

St. Mary's Prep vs. Carlson

Groves vs. De La Salle Collegiate

DIVISION 3 BRACKET

Regional Finals

Potoskey vs. DeWitt

Zeeland West vs. Forest Hills Central

Mason vs. Walled Lake Western

River Rouge vs. Martin Luther King

DIVISION 4 BRACKET

Regional Finals

Whitehall vs. South Christian

Niles vs. Portland

Haslett vs. Goodrich

Harper Woods vs. Lutheran North

DIVISION 5 BRACKET

Regional Finals

Gladwin vs. Frankenmuth

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Kalamazoo Central

Notre Dame Prep vs. Armada

Gabriel Richard vs. Flat Rock

DIVISION 6 BRACKET

Regional Finals

Boyne City vs. Reed City

Newaygo vs. Lansing Catholic

Constantine vs. Lumen Christi Catholic

Marine City vs. Detroit Central

DIVISION 7 BRACKET

Regional Finals

Menominee vs. North Muskegon

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Millington

Schoolcraft vs. Hudson

Leslie vs. St. Mary Catholic Central

DIVISION 8 BRACKET

Iron Mountain vs. Beal City

Fowler vs. Harbor Beach

Decatur vs. Reading

Richard vs. Loyola

8-Player Pairings

DIVISION 1 BRACKETS

Semifinals

Pickford vs. Inland Lakes

Deckerville vs. Mendon

DIVISION 2 BRACKETS

Semifinals

Forest Park vs. Onekama

Morrice vs. Britton Deerfield

Published
