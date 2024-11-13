Michigan (MHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff brackets, matchups, game times (11/13/2024)
The 2024 Michigan high school football playoffs continue with the regional finals on Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16.
Two more wins puts each team into the 2024 MHSAA Championships at Ford Field. High School on SI has brackets for every division of the playoffs.
Click on each Division for brackets.
2024 Michigan high school football playoff brackets
DIVISION 1 BRACKET
Regional Finals
Hudsonville vs. Howell
Grand Blanc vs. Adams
Cass Tech vs. Dakota
Belleville vs. Grand Rapids Catholic
DIVISION 2 BRACKET
Regional Finals
Byron Center vs. Portage Central
Heritage vs. East Lansing
St. Mary's Prep vs. Carlson
Groves vs. De La Salle Collegiate
DIVISION 3 BRACKET
Regional Finals
Potoskey vs. DeWitt
Zeeland West vs. Forest Hills Central
Mason vs. Walled Lake Western
River Rouge vs. Martin Luther King
DIVISION 4 BRACKET
Regional Finals
Whitehall vs. South Christian
Niles vs. Portland
Haslett vs. Goodrich
Harper Woods vs. Lutheran North
DIVISION 5 BRACKET
Regional Finals
Gladwin vs. Frankenmuth
Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Kalamazoo Central
Notre Dame Prep vs. Armada
Gabriel Richard vs. Flat Rock
DIVISION 6 BRACKET
Regional Finals
Boyne City vs. Reed City
Newaygo vs. Lansing Catholic
Constantine vs. Lumen Christi Catholic
Marine City vs. Detroit Central
DIVISION 7 BRACKET
Regional Finals
Menominee vs. North Muskegon
Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Millington
Schoolcraft vs. Hudson
Leslie vs. St. Mary Catholic Central
DIVISION 8 BRACKET
Iron Mountain vs. Beal City
Fowler vs. Harbor Beach
Decatur vs. Reading
Richard vs. Loyola
8-Player Pairings
DIVISION 1 BRACKETS
Semifinals
Pickford vs. Inland Lakes
Deckerville vs. Mendon
DIVISION 2 BRACKETS
Semifinals
Forest Park vs. Onekama
Morrice vs. Britton Deerfield
