Michigan (MHSAA) high school football playoff picture, seeding, bubble teams (10/23/2024)

See which schools are on the outside looking in entering the final week of the Michigan high school football regular season

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Dexter is the top team in Division 2 entering the final week of the Michigan high school football season
Dexter is the top team in Division 2 entering the final week of the Michigan high school football season

The Michigan high school football playoffs are almost upon us, and many teams in every division are scraping to make the playoffs or fight for seeding.

The top 32 teams in each division will make the 2024 MHSAA playoffs. The top 16 teams will make the 8-player playoff.

To review a list of all football playoff schools, individual school playoff point details and to report errors, visit the Football Playoff Point Summary page of the MHSAA Website athttps://www.mhsaa.com/sports/football/playoff-point-summary.

The announcement of the qualifiers and first-round pairings for both the 11 and 8-player playoffs will take place at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, on the “Selection Sunday Show” on FanDuel Sports Network and its website –https://fanduelsportsnetwork.com. The playoff qualifiers and pairings will be posted to the MHSAA Website following the Selection Sunday Show, and times and dates will be added Monday, Oct. 28.

Here is the playoff picture entering the final week of regular season games. These are not final playoff seedings.

Michigan High School Football Playoff Picture (10/23/2024)

Division 1

1. Howell, 8-0, 83.250

2. Belleville, 8-0, 79.125

3. Detroit Catholic Central, 8-0, 78.911

4. Hudsonville, 7-1, 78.250

5. Grand Blanc, 7-1, 76.375

6. Utica Eisenhower, 7-1, 75.125

7. Macomb Dakota, 7-1, 72.750

8. Lake Orion, 6-2, 72.125

9. Rochester Adams, 6-2, 69.875

10. Oxford, 6-2, 68.875

11. Brighton, 6-2, 66.750

12. Rockford, 6-2, 65.071

13. Davison, 6-2, 64.804

14. Detroit Cass Tech, 6-2, 62.250

15. Clarkston, 5-3, 60.750

16. Northville, 5-3, 60.000

17. Dearborn Fordson, 5-3, 58.750

17. Saline, 5-3, 58.750

19. Novi, 5-3, 58.500

20. East Kentwood, 5-3, 57.875

21. West Bloomfield, 4-4, 57.125

22. Grandville, 4-4, 54.917

23. Ann Arbor Pioneer, 5-3, 54.875

24. Lapeer, 5-3, 54.500

25. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, 4-4, 53.250

26. Romeo, 3-5, 51.750

27. Dearborn, 4-4, 51.375

28. Sterling Heights Stevenson, 4-4, 50.250

29. Grand Ledge, 4-4, 49.625

30. Livonia Stevenson, 4-4, 49.125

31. New Baltimore Anchor Bay, 3-5, 47.875

32. Troy, 4-4, 45.804

BUBBLE TEAMS

33. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, 3-5, 45.750

34. Jenison, 3-5, 45.125

35. Holt, 4-4, 44.375

36. Hartland, 3-5, 44.250

37. Kalamazoo Central, 5-3, 43.500

38. Utica, 3-5, 42.625

39. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix, 5-3, 42.500

39. Rochester, 3-5, 42.500

Division 2

1. Dexter, 8-0, 79.875

2. Grosse Pointe South, 8-0, 78.375

3. Muskegon Mona Shores, 8-0, 76.321

4. Birmingham Groves, 8-0, 73.625

5. Byron Center, 7-1, 69.821

6. Port Huron Northern, 6-2, 67.625

7. Gibraltar Carlson, 7-1, 66.946

8. Midland, 7-1, 66.625

9. Grand Rapids Northview, 8-0, 65.750

10. Allen Park, 6-2, 62.571

11. Warren De La Salle Collegiate, 5-2, 62.536

12. East Lansing, 5-3, 61.750

13. Birmingham Seaholm, 6-2, 61.375

13. Portage Central, 6-2, 61.375

15. Roseville, 6-2, 61.000

16. White Lake Lakeland, 6-2, 60.236

17. Lansing Everett, 6-2, 60.125

18. Livonia Franklin, 5-3, 59.500

19. Warren Mott, 6-2, 59.375

20. Milford, 6-2, 59.339

21. Portage Northern, 5-3, 58.375

22. Mattawan, 5-3, 58.000

23. Saginaw Heritage, 5-3, 57.875

24. North Farmington, 5-3, 56.625

25. Temperance Bedford, 5-3, 55.625

26. Midland Dow, 5-3, 54.625

27. Farmington, 5-3, 53.500

28. Flushing, 6-2, 53.125

29. Orchard Lake St. Mary's, 5-3, 53.054

30. Warren Cousino, 5-3, 52.875

31. Traverse City West, 5-3, 52.250

32. Lincoln Park, 5-3, 51.821

BUBBLE TEAMS

33. Ferndale, 5-3, 51.554

34. South Lyon East, 5-3, 51.464

35. Marquette, 6-2, 49.875

36. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, 4-4, 49.589

37. Caledonia, 4-4, 49.250

38. South Lyon, 4-4, 49.089

39. Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse, 4-4, 49.000

40. Traverse City Central, 4-4, 47.250

Division 3

1. DeWitt, 8-0, 77.411

2. Walled Lake Western, 8-0, 76.839

3. Zeeland West, 7-1, 65.946

4. Fenton, 7-1, 65.750

5. St. Joseph, 7-1, 65.000

6. Detroit Martin Luther King, 6-2, 64.887

7. Petoskey, 8-0, 63.875

8. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, 6-2, 62.250

9. Southgate Anderson, 6-2, 61.571

10. Lowell, 6-2, 60.750

11. Trenton, 5-3, 60.089

12. Mason, 6-2, 58.250

13. Cedar Springs, 7-1, 58.125

14. Auburn Hills Avondale, 5-3, 53.375

15. Riverview, 7-1, 52.625

16. Redford Thurston, 6-2, 52.500

17. Garden City, 6-2, 51.125

18. Port Huron, 4-4, 50.250

19. Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills, 5-3, 49.750

20. East Grand Rapids, 5-3, 48.375

21. Coopersville, 5-3, 46.875

22. Mount Pleasant, 4-4, 46.750

22. St. Johns, 5-3, 46.750

24. Linden, 4-4, 46.625

25. River Rouge, 3-4, 45.036

26. Zeeland East, 4-4, 44.500

27. Cadillac, 4-4, 42.625

27. Grosse Pointe North, 4-4, 42.625

29. Warren Fitzgerald, 4-4, 41.625

30. Detroit East English, 3-5, 40.536

31. Jackson, 4-4, 40.250

32. Wayland, 4-4, 36.250

BUBBLE TEAMS

33. Waterford Kettering, 2-6, 36.000

34. Bay City John Glenn, 4-4, 35.750

35. Ypsilanti Community, 3-5, 35.357

36. Holland, 4-4, 34.875

37. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg, 2-6, 34.750

38. Swartz Creek, 3-5, 34.500

39. Bay City Central, 2-6, 34.250

40. Jackson Northwest, 3-5, 33.000

Division 4

1. Hudsonville Unity Christian, 8-0, 68.750

2. Madison Heights Lamphere, 7-1, 63.250

3. Chelsea, 7-1, 62.750

4. Goodrich, 7-1, 62.625

5. Paw Paw, 8-0, 61.875

6. Harper Woods, 5-3, 59.000

7. Redford Union, 7-1, 58.500

8. Battle Creek Harper Creek, 7-1, 58.375

9. Portland, 8-0, 56.750

10. Hastings, 7-1, 56.500

11. Niles, 7-1, 55.625

12. Marysville, 7-1, 55.250

13. Big Rapids, 7-1, 54.250

14. Parma Western, 5-3, 52.375

15. Freeland, 7-1, 52.125

16. Holland Christian, 6-2, 51.500

17. Ada Forest Hills Eastern, 6-2, 50.875

18. Haslett, 5-3, 50.250

19. Dearborn Divine Child, 5-3, 50.143

20. Whitehall, 6-2, 49.625

21. Ionia, 5-3, 48.000

22. Edwardsburg, 5-3, 47.986

23. Ortonville Brandon, 5-3, 47.375

24. Macomb Lutheran North, 7-1, 46.625

25. St. Clair, 6-2, 46.375

26. Croswell-Lexington, 6-2, 45.625

27. Lake Fenton, 5-3, 45.500

28. Ludington, 6-2, 44.500

29. Grand Rapids South Christian, 4-4, 44.375

29. Hamilton, 5-3, 44.375

31. Detroit Southeastern, 4-4, 43.375

32. Detroit Henry Ford, 5-3, 41.625

BUBBLE TEAMS

33. Three Rivers, 4-4, 40.000

34. Lansing Sexton, 4-4, 39.125

35. Escanaba, 4-4, 39.000

36. Pinckney, 4-4, 38.625

37. Owosso, 4-4, 38.000

38. North Branch, 5-3, 37.875

39. Carleton Airport, 4-4, 37.375

40. Adrian, 3-5, 36.125

Division 5

1. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, 7-0, 63.107

2. Frankenmuth, 8-0, 60.250

3. Corunna, 7-1, 59.375

4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 5-3, 55.929

5. Grand Rapids West Catholic, 6-2, 53.917

6. Armada, 7-1, 51.875

7. Kingsford, 8-0, 51.500

8. Belding, 7-1, 50.768

9. Ogemaw Heights, 7-1, 50.375

10. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep, 7-1, 49.375

11. Clare, 7-1, 48.500

12. Flat Rock, 6-2, 44.500

13. Detroit Voyageur College Prep, 6-2, 44.446

14. Flint Hamady, 5-2, 43.875

15. Hopkins, 6-2, 43.518

16. Gladwin, 6-2, 43.125

16. Saginaw Swan Valley, 5-3, 43.125

18. Romulus Summit Academy North, 5-2, 41.500

19. Berrien Springs, 5-3, 41.125

20. Detroit Lincoln-King, 8-0, 40.208

21. Dowagiac, 5-3, 38.500

22. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard, 5-3, 38.500

23. St Clair Shores South Lake, 5-3, 38.375

24. Howard City Tri County, 5-3, 37.375

25. Hazel Park, 5-3, 35.625

26. Whitmore Lake, 6-2, 35.250

27. Detroit Denby, 5-3, 35.000

27. South Haven, 4-4, 35.000

29. Muskegon Oakridge, 4-4, 34.750

29. Williamston, 3-5, 34.750

31. Romulus, 3-5, 32.625

32. Flint Powers Catholic, 3-5, 32.375

BUBBLE TEAMS

33. Detroit Country Day, 3-5, 31.804

34. Richmond, 3-5, 31.625

35. Cheboygan, 4-4, 31.375

36. Midland Bullock Creek, 4-4, 31.250

37. Houghton, 3-5, 29.125

38. Livonia Clarenceville, 2-6, 28.768

39. Birch Run, 4-4, 28.750

40. Essexville Garber, 3-5, 27.625

Division 6

1. Almont, 8-0, 59.500

2. Jackson Lumen Christi, 7-1, 57.054

3. Warren Michigan Collegiate, 7-1, 51.321

4. Marine City, 6-2, 49.375

5. Chesaning, 8-0, 47.375

6. Detroit Edison, 6-2, 46.875

7. Reed City, 6-2, 46.554

8. Newaygo, 6-2, 45.875

8. Olivet, 6-2, 45.875

10. Mason County Central, 7-1, 44.018

11. Ovid-Elsie, 7-1, 43.875

12. Lansing Catholic, 5-3, 43.125

13. Standish-Sterling, 5-3, 41.500

14. Negaunee, 6-2, 41.125

15. Kingsley, 6-2, 41.000

16. Ida, 7-1, 40.500

17. Detroit Pershing, 6-2, 40.250

18. Boyne City, 6-2, 39.875

18. Central Montcalm, 7-1, 39.875

20. Constantine, 6-2, 39.750

21. Parchment, 6-2, 39.375

22. Detroit Central, 6-2, 38.054

23. Dearborn Heights Robichaud, 4-4, 37.125

24. Manistee, 5-3, 36.250

25. Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy, 5-3, 35.750

26. Calumet, 5-3, 35.250

27. Kent City, 5-3, 34.518

28. Clinton Township Clintondale, 5-3, 34.375

29. Detroit Old Redford, 7-1, 34.333

30. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic, 6-2, 34.250

31. Buchanan, 5-3, 34.125

31. Clawson, 6-2, 34.125

BUBBLE TEAMS

33. Montague, 3-5, 33.000

34. Adrian Madison, 4-4, 32.250

35. Ecorse, 3-4, 30.411

36. Onsted, 4-4, 30.250

37. Grass Lake, 5-3, 30.000

38. Pinconning, 5-3, 29.875

39. Durand, 4-4, 28.875

40. Hart, 4-4, 27.500

Division 7

1. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, 8-0, 56.750

2. Hudson, 7-1, 47.625

3. Menominee, 7-1, 46.750

4. Ithaca, 8-0, 44.125

5. Millington, 7-0, 42.196

6. Hanover-Horton, 8-0, 42.000

7. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett, 5-3, 41.250

8. Traverse City St. Francis, 6-2, 40.750

9. Clinton, 6-2, 40.250

10. McBain, 8-0, 39.875

11. North Muskegon, 7-1, 39.500

12. Union City, 8-0, 38.500

13. Schoolcraft, 7-1, 37.250

14. Montrose, 5-3, 37.000

15. Lawton, 6-2, 36.875

16. Harrison, 7-1, 36.625

17. Pewamo-Westphalia, 7-1, 36.250

18. Leslie, 7-1, 35.000

19. Charlevoix, 6-2, 34.500

20. Napoleon, 5-3, 33.000

21. Ottawa Lake Whiteford, 4-4, 32.917

22. Bronson, 6-2, 32.208

23. Cass City, 5-3, 30.446

24. Bath, 5-3, 30.000

25. Saranac, 5-3, 29.375

26. Evart, 5-3, 28.500

27. Burton Atherton, 6-2, 28.393

28. Houghton Lake, 4-4, 28.125

29. Blissfield, 3-5, 28.000

30. Jonesville, 5-3, 27.625

30. Oscoda, 5-3, 27.625

32. Saginaw Valley Lutheran, 4-4, 27.375

BUBBLE TEAMS

33. Ravenna, 4-4, 27.250

34. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker, 4-4, 26.446

35. Burton Bendle, 5-3, 24.643

36. New Lothrop, 3-5, 24.554

37. Coloma, 3-5, 23.875

38. LeRoy Pine River, 3-5, 23.625

39. Galesburg-Augusta, 3-5, 23.125

40. Benzie Central, 2-6, 21.625

Division 8

1. Clarkston Everest Collegiate, 8-0, 43.125

2. Riverview Gabriel Richard, 7-1, 43.067

3. Fowler, 8-0, 40.000

4. Decatur, 7-1, 38.250"

5. Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central, 7-1, 37.625

6. Beal City, 7-1, 37.500

7. Iron Mountain, 8-0, 37.375

8. Harbor Beach, 8-0, 36.375

9. White Pigeon, 7-1, 35.750

10. Maple City Glen Lake, 7-1, 35.679

11. Petersburg Summerfield, 7-1, 35.125

12. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest, 5-3, 33.125

13. Manchester, 6-2, 31.875

14. Detroit Loyola, 3-5, 31.500

15. East Jordan, 6-2, 31.429

16. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, 6-2, 30.625

17. Springport, 6-2, 30.500

18. Saugatuck, 5-3, 30.250

19. Ubly, 5-3, 30.125

20. Frankfort, 6-2, 28.232

21. Mount Clemens, 6-2, 28.208

22. Reading, 4-4, 26.875

23. Bark River-Harris, 5-3, 26.750

24. Allen Park Cabrini, 5-3, 26.500

25. Centreville, 3-5, 25.304

26. Addison, 4-4, 24.625

26. Sand Creek, 4-4, 24.625

26. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, 3-5, 24.625

29. Reese, 4-4, 24.446

30. Mancelona, 4-4, 24.429

31. Manistique, 4-4, 24.125

32. Marine City Cardinal Mooney, 3-5, 23.125

BUBBLE TEAMS

33. Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac, 3-5, 22.083

34. Burton Bentley, 4-4, 21.732

35. Marlette, 3-5, 21.625

36. Madison Heights Madison, 2-6, 21.000

37. Melvindale Academy for Business & Tech, 3-5, 20.333|

38. West Iron County, 3-5, 19.625

39. Detroit Douglass, 3-5, 17.750

40. Unionville-Sebewaing, 2-6, 17.500

8-Player Division 1

1. Alcona, 8-0, 37.750

1. Deckerville, 8-0, 37.750

3. Pickford, 8-0, 35.768

4. Gobles, 8-0, 35.714

5. Indian River Inland Lakes, 8-0, 33.518

6. Mendon, 7-1, 32.750

7. Bay City All Saints, 7-1, 32.375

7. Climax-Scotts, 7-1, 32.375

7. Fulton, 7-1, 32.375

10. Martin, 6-1, 31.821

11. Ishpeming, 5-2, 31.357

12. Norway, 6-2, 30.375

13. Kingston, 6-2, 30.000

14. Blanchard Montabella, 6-2, 28.500

15. Atlanta, 6-2, 27.804

16. Munising, 6-2, 27.375

BUBBLE TEAMS

17. Coleman, 5-3, 26.875

18. Suttons Bay, 6-3, 25.750

19. Bessemer, 4-4, 25.625

20. Marcellus, 5-2, 25.250

21. Bellevue, 5-3, 24.625

22. Rudyard, 4-4, 24.500

23. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian, 4-4, 24.125

24. Whittemore-Prescott, 3-5, 22.875

8-Player Division 2

1. Crystal Falls Forest Park, 8-0, 35.500

2. Grand Rapids Sacred Heart, 8-0, 34.375

3. Au Gres-Sims, 7-1, 34.304

4. Britton Deerfield, 7-1, 34.250

5. Portland St. Patrick, 7-1, 33.125

6. Marion, 8-0, 32.875

7. Onekama, 7-1, 32.375

7. Morrice, 7-1, 32.375

9. Pittsford, 7-1, 31.625

9. Powers North Central, 7-1, 31.625

11. Gaylord St. Mary, 7-1, 30.298

12. Mio, 6-2, 29.679

13. Bellaire, 6-2, 27.708

14. Burr Oak, 6-2, 27.375

14. Kinde North Huron, 6-2, 27.375

16. Adrian Lenawee Christian, 4-4, 27.071

BUBBLE TEAMS

17. Cedarville, 7-1, 26.833

18. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, 5-3, 26.458

19. Peck, 5-3, 25.750

20. Felch North Dickinson, 5-3, 25.000

21. Waldron, 5-3, 24.625

22. Battle Creek St. Philip, 5-3, 23.500

23. Lake Linden-Hubbell, 3-5, 22.500

24. Bear Lake, 4-4, 21.500

24. Ontonagon, 4-4, 21.500

