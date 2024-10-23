Michigan (MHSAA) high school football playoff picture, seeding, bubble teams (10/23/2024)
The Michigan high school football playoffs are almost upon us, and many teams in every division are scraping to make the playoffs or fight for seeding.
The top 32 teams in each division will make the 2024 MHSAA playoffs. The top 16 teams will make the 8-player playoff.
To review a list of all football playoff schools, individual school playoff point details and to report errors, visit the Football Playoff Point Summary page of the MHSAA Website athttps://www.mhsaa.com/sports/football/playoff-point-summary.
The announcement of the qualifiers and first-round pairings for both the 11 and 8-player playoffs will take place at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, on the “Selection Sunday Show” on FanDuel Sports Network and its website –https://fanduelsportsnetwork.com. The playoff qualifiers and pairings will be posted to the MHSAA Website following the Selection Sunday Show, and times and dates will be added Monday, Oct. 28.
Here is the playoff picture entering the final week of regular season games. These are not final playoff seedings.
Michigan High School Football Playoff Picture (10/23/2024)
Division 1
1. Howell, 8-0, 83.250
2. Belleville, 8-0, 79.125
3. Detroit Catholic Central, 8-0, 78.911
4. Hudsonville, 7-1, 78.250
5. Grand Blanc, 7-1, 76.375
6. Utica Eisenhower, 7-1, 75.125
7. Macomb Dakota, 7-1, 72.750
8. Lake Orion, 6-2, 72.125
9. Rochester Adams, 6-2, 69.875
10. Oxford, 6-2, 68.875
11. Brighton, 6-2, 66.750
12. Rockford, 6-2, 65.071
13. Davison, 6-2, 64.804
14. Detroit Cass Tech, 6-2, 62.250
15. Clarkston, 5-3, 60.750
16. Northville, 5-3, 60.000
17. Dearborn Fordson, 5-3, 58.750
17. Saline, 5-3, 58.750
19. Novi, 5-3, 58.500
20. East Kentwood, 5-3, 57.875
21. West Bloomfield, 4-4, 57.125
22. Grandville, 4-4, 54.917
23. Ann Arbor Pioneer, 5-3, 54.875
24. Lapeer, 5-3, 54.500
25. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, 4-4, 53.250
26. Romeo, 3-5, 51.750
27. Dearborn, 4-4, 51.375
28. Sterling Heights Stevenson, 4-4, 50.250
29. Grand Ledge, 4-4, 49.625
30. Livonia Stevenson, 4-4, 49.125
31. New Baltimore Anchor Bay, 3-5, 47.875
32. Troy, 4-4, 45.804
BUBBLE TEAMS
33. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, 3-5, 45.750
34. Jenison, 3-5, 45.125
35. Holt, 4-4, 44.375
36. Hartland, 3-5, 44.250
37. Kalamazoo Central, 5-3, 43.500
38. Utica, 3-5, 42.625
39. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix, 5-3, 42.500
39. Rochester, 3-5, 42.500
Division 2
1. Dexter, 8-0, 79.875
2. Grosse Pointe South, 8-0, 78.375
3. Muskegon Mona Shores, 8-0, 76.321
4. Birmingham Groves, 8-0, 73.625
5. Byron Center, 7-1, 69.821
6. Port Huron Northern, 6-2, 67.625
7. Gibraltar Carlson, 7-1, 66.946
8. Midland, 7-1, 66.625
9. Grand Rapids Northview, 8-0, 65.750
10. Allen Park, 6-2, 62.571
11. Warren De La Salle Collegiate, 5-2, 62.536
12. East Lansing, 5-3, 61.750
13. Birmingham Seaholm, 6-2, 61.375
13. Portage Central, 6-2, 61.375
15. Roseville, 6-2, 61.000
16. White Lake Lakeland, 6-2, 60.236
17. Lansing Everett, 6-2, 60.125
18. Livonia Franklin, 5-3, 59.500
19. Warren Mott, 6-2, 59.375
20. Milford, 6-2, 59.339
21. Portage Northern, 5-3, 58.375
22. Mattawan, 5-3, 58.000
23. Saginaw Heritage, 5-3, 57.875
24. North Farmington, 5-3, 56.625
25. Temperance Bedford, 5-3, 55.625
26. Midland Dow, 5-3, 54.625
27. Farmington, 5-3, 53.500
28. Flushing, 6-2, 53.125
29. Orchard Lake St. Mary's, 5-3, 53.054
30. Warren Cousino, 5-3, 52.875
31. Traverse City West, 5-3, 52.250
32. Lincoln Park, 5-3, 51.821
BUBBLE TEAMS
33. Ferndale, 5-3, 51.554
34. South Lyon East, 5-3, 51.464
35. Marquette, 6-2, 49.875
36. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, 4-4, 49.589
37. Caledonia, 4-4, 49.250
38. South Lyon, 4-4, 49.089
39. Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse, 4-4, 49.000
40. Traverse City Central, 4-4, 47.250
Division 3
1. DeWitt, 8-0, 77.411
2. Walled Lake Western, 8-0, 76.839
3. Zeeland West, 7-1, 65.946
4. Fenton, 7-1, 65.750
5. St. Joseph, 7-1, 65.000
6. Detroit Martin Luther King, 6-2, 64.887
7. Petoskey, 8-0, 63.875
8. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, 6-2, 62.250
9. Southgate Anderson, 6-2, 61.571
10. Lowell, 6-2, 60.750
11. Trenton, 5-3, 60.089
12. Mason, 6-2, 58.250
13. Cedar Springs, 7-1, 58.125
14. Auburn Hills Avondale, 5-3, 53.375
15. Riverview, 7-1, 52.625
16. Redford Thurston, 6-2, 52.500
17. Garden City, 6-2, 51.125
18. Port Huron, 4-4, 50.250
19. Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills, 5-3, 49.750
20. East Grand Rapids, 5-3, 48.375
21. Coopersville, 5-3, 46.875
22. Mount Pleasant, 4-4, 46.750
22. St. Johns, 5-3, 46.750
24. Linden, 4-4, 46.625
25. River Rouge, 3-4, 45.036
26. Zeeland East, 4-4, 44.500
27. Cadillac, 4-4, 42.625
27. Grosse Pointe North, 4-4, 42.625
29. Warren Fitzgerald, 4-4, 41.625
30. Detroit East English, 3-5, 40.536
31. Jackson, 4-4, 40.250
32. Wayland, 4-4, 36.250
BUBBLE TEAMS
33. Waterford Kettering, 2-6, 36.000
34. Bay City John Glenn, 4-4, 35.750
35. Ypsilanti Community, 3-5, 35.357
36. Holland, 4-4, 34.875
37. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg, 2-6, 34.750
38. Swartz Creek, 3-5, 34.500
39. Bay City Central, 2-6, 34.250
40. Jackson Northwest, 3-5, 33.000
Division 4
1. Hudsonville Unity Christian, 8-0, 68.750
2. Madison Heights Lamphere, 7-1, 63.250
3. Chelsea, 7-1, 62.750
4. Goodrich, 7-1, 62.625
5. Paw Paw, 8-0, 61.875
6. Harper Woods, 5-3, 59.000
7. Redford Union, 7-1, 58.500
8. Battle Creek Harper Creek, 7-1, 58.375
9. Portland, 8-0, 56.750
10. Hastings, 7-1, 56.500
11. Niles, 7-1, 55.625
12. Marysville, 7-1, 55.250
13. Big Rapids, 7-1, 54.250
14. Parma Western, 5-3, 52.375
15. Freeland, 7-1, 52.125
16. Holland Christian, 6-2, 51.500
17. Ada Forest Hills Eastern, 6-2, 50.875
18. Haslett, 5-3, 50.250
19. Dearborn Divine Child, 5-3, 50.143
20. Whitehall, 6-2, 49.625
21. Ionia, 5-3, 48.000
22. Edwardsburg, 5-3, 47.986
23. Ortonville Brandon, 5-3, 47.375
24. Macomb Lutheran North, 7-1, 46.625
25. St. Clair, 6-2, 46.375
26. Croswell-Lexington, 6-2, 45.625
27. Lake Fenton, 5-3, 45.500
28. Ludington, 6-2, 44.500
29. Grand Rapids South Christian, 4-4, 44.375
29. Hamilton, 5-3, 44.375
31. Detroit Southeastern, 4-4, 43.375
32. Detroit Henry Ford, 5-3, 41.625
BUBBLE TEAMS
33. Three Rivers, 4-4, 40.000
34. Lansing Sexton, 4-4, 39.125
35. Escanaba, 4-4, 39.000
36. Pinckney, 4-4, 38.625
37. Owosso, 4-4, 38.000
38. North Branch, 5-3, 37.875
39. Carleton Airport, 4-4, 37.375
40. Adrian, 3-5, 36.125
Division 5
1. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, 7-0, 63.107
2. Frankenmuth, 8-0, 60.250
3. Corunna, 7-1, 59.375
4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 5-3, 55.929
5. Grand Rapids West Catholic, 6-2, 53.917
6. Armada, 7-1, 51.875
7. Kingsford, 8-0, 51.500
8. Belding, 7-1, 50.768
9. Ogemaw Heights, 7-1, 50.375
10. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep, 7-1, 49.375
11. Clare, 7-1, 48.500
12. Flat Rock, 6-2, 44.500
13. Detroit Voyageur College Prep, 6-2, 44.446
14. Flint Hamady, 5-2, 43.875
15. Hopkins, 6-2, 43.518
16. Gladwin, 6-2, 43.125
16. Saginaw Swan Valley, 5-3, 43.125
18. Romulus Summit Academy North, 5-2, 41.500
19. Berrien Springs, 5-3, 41.125
20. Detroit Lincoln-King, 8-0, 40.208
21. Dowagiac, 5-3, 38.500
22. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard, 5-3, 38.500
23. St Clair Shores South Lake, 5-3, 38.375
24. Howard City Tri County, 5-3, 37.375
25. Hazel Park, 5-3, 35.625
26. Whitmore Lake, 6-2, 35.250
27. Detroit Denby, 5-3, 35.000
27. South Haven, 4-4, 35.000
29. Muskegon Oakridge, 4-4, 34.750
29. Williamston, 3-5, 34.750
31. Romulus, 3-5, 32.625
32. Flint Powers Catholic, 3-5, 32.375
BUBBLE TEAMS
33. Detroit Country Day, 3-5, 31.804
34. Richmond, 3-5, 31.625
35. Cheboygan, 4-4, 31.375
36. Midland Bullock Creek, 4-4, 31.250
37. Houghton, 3-5, 29.125
38. Livonia Clarenceville, 2-6, 28.768
39. Birch Run, 4-4, 28.750
40. Essexville Garber, 3-5, 27.625
Division 6
1. Almont, 8-0, 59.500
2. Jackson Lumen Christi, 7-1, 57.054
3. Warren Michigan Collegiate, 7-1, 51.321
4. Marine City, 6-2, 49.375
5. Chesaning, 8-0, 47.375
6. Detroit Edison, 6-2, 46.875
7. Reed City, 6-2, 46.554
8. Newaygo, 6-2, 45.875
8. Olivet, 6-2, 45.875
10. Mason County Central, 7-1, 44.018
11. Ovid-Elsie, 7-1, 43.875
12. Lansing Catholic, 5-3, 43.125
13. Standish-Sterling, 5-3, 41.500
14. Negaunee, 6-2, 41.125
15. Kingsley, 6-2, 41.000
16. Ida, 7-1, 40.500
17. Detroit Pershing, 6-2, 40.250
18. Boyne City, 6-2, 39.875
18. Central Montcalm, 7-1, 39.875
20. Constantine, 6-2, 39.750
21. Parchment, 6-2, 39.375
22. Detroit Central, 6-2, 38.054
23. Dearborn Heights Robichaud, 4-4, 37.125
24. Manistee, 5-3, 36.250
25. Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy, 5-3, 35.750
26. Calumet, 5-3, 35.250
27. Kent City, 5-3, 34.518
28. Clinton Township Clintondale, 5-3, 34.375
29. Detroit Old Redford, 7-1, 34.333
30. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic, 6-2, 34.250
31. Buchanan, 5-3, 34.125
31. Clawson, 6-2, 34.125
BUBBLE TEAMS
33. Montague, 3-5, 33.000
34. Adrian Madison, 4-4, 32.250
35. Ecorse, 3-4, 30.411
36. Onsted, 4-4, 30.250
37. Grass Lake, 5-3, 30.000
38. Pinconning, 5-3, 29.875
39. Durand, 4-4, 28.875
40. Hart, 4-4, 27.500
Division 7
1. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, 8-0, 56.750
2. Hudson, 7-1, 47.625
3. Menominee, 7-1, 46.750
4. Ithaca, 8-0, 44.125
5. Millington, 7-0, 42.196
6. Hanover-Horton, 8-0, 42.000
7. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett, 5-3, 41.250
8. Traverse City St. Francis, 6-2, 40.750
9. Clinton, 6-2, 40.250
10. McBain, 8-0, 39.875
11. North Muskegon, 7-1, 39.500
12. Union City, 8-0, 38.500
13. Schoolcraft, 7-1, 37.250
14. Montrose, 5-3, 37.000
15. Lawton, 6-2, 36.875
16. Harrison, 7-1, 36.625
17. Pewamo-Westphalia, 7-1, 36.250
18. Leslie, 7-1, 35.000
19. Charlevoix, 6-2, 34.500
20. Napoleon, 5-3, 33.000
21. Ottawa Lake Whiteford, 4-4, 32.917
22. Bronson, 6-2, 32.208
23. Cass City, 5-3, 30.446
24. Bath, 5-3, 30.000
25. Saranac, 5-3, 29.375
26. Evart, 5-3, 28.500
27. Burton Atherton, 6-2, 28.393
28. Houghton Lake, 4-4, 28.125
29. Blissfield, 3-5, 28.000
30. Jonesville, 5-3, 27.625
30. Oscoda, 5-3, 27.625
32. Saginaw Valley Lutheran, 4-4, 27.375
BUBBLE TEAMS
33. Ravenna, 4-4, 27.250
34. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker, 4-4, 26.446
35. Burton Bendle, 5-3, 24.643
36. New Lothrop, 3-5, 24.554
37. Coloma, 3-5, 23.875
38. LeRoy Pine River, 3-5, 23.625
39. Galesburg-Augusta, 3-5, 23.125
40. Benzie Central, 2-6, 21.625
Division 8
1. Clarkston Everest Collegiate, 8-0, 43.125
2. Riverview Gabriel Richard, 7-1, 43.067
3. Fowler, 8-0, 40.000
4. Decatur, 7-1, 38.250"
5. Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central, 7-1, 37.625
6. Beal City, 7-1, 37.500
7. Iron Mountain, 8-0, 37.375
8. Harbor Beach, 8-0, 36.375
9. White Pigeon, 7-1, 35.750
10. Maple City Glen Lake, 7-1, 35.679
11. Petersburg Summerfield, 7-1, 35.125
12. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest, 5-3, 33.125
13. Manchester, 6-2, 31.875
14. Detroit Loyola, 3-5, 31.500
15. East Jordan, 6-2, 31.429
16. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, 6-2, 30.625
17. Springport, 6-2, 30.500
18. Saugatuck, 5-3, 30.250
19. Ubly, 5-3, 30.125
20. Frankfort, 6-2, 28.232
21. Mount Clemens, 6-2, 28.208
22. Reading, 4-4, 26.875
23. Bark River-Harris, 5-3, 26.750
24. Allen Park Cabrini, 5-3, 26.500
25. Centreville, 3-5, 25.304
26. Addison, 4-4, 24.625
26. Sand Creek, 4-4, 24.625
26. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, 3-5, 24.625
29. Reese, 4-4, 24.446
30. Mancelona, 4-4, 24.429
31. Manistique, 4-4, 24.125
32. Marine City Cardinal Mooney, 3-5, 23.125
BUBBLE TEAMS
33. Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac, 3-5, 22.083
34. Burton Bentley, 4-4, 21.732
35. Marlette, 3-5, 21.625
36. Madison Heights Madison, 2-6, 21.000
37. Melvindale Academy for Business & Tech, 3-5, 20.333|
38. West Iron County, 3-5, 19.625
39. Detroit Douglass, 3-5, 17.750
40. Unionville-Sebewaing, 2-6, 17.500
8-Player Division 1
1. Alcona, 8-0, 37.750
1. Deckerville, 8-0, 37.750
3. Pickford, 8-0, 35.768
4. Gobles, 8-0, 35.714
5. Indian River Inland Lakes, 8-0, 33.518
6. Mendon, 7-1, 32.750
7. Bay City All Saints, 7-1, 32.375
7. Climax-Scotts, 7-1, 32.375
7. Fulton, 7-1, 32.375
10. Martin, 6-1, 31.821
11. Ishpeming, 5-2, 31.357
12. Norway, 6-2, 30.375
13. Kingston, 6-2, 30.000
14. Blanchard Montabella, 6-2, 28.500
15. Atlanta, 6-2, 27.804
16. Munising, 6-2, 27.375
BUBBLE TEAMS
17. Coleman, 5-3, 26.875
18. Suttons Bay, 6-3, 25.750
19. Bessemer, 4-4, 25.625
20. Marcellus, 5-2, 25.250
21. Bellevue, 5-3, 24.625
22. Rudyard, 4-4, 24.500
23. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian, 4-4, 24.125
24. Whittemore-Prescott, 3-5, 22.875
8-Player Division 2
1. Crystal Falls Forest Park, 8-0, 35.500
2. Grand Rapids Sacred Heart, 8-0, 34.375
3. Au Gres-Sims, 7-1, 34.304
4. Britton Deerfield, 7-1, 34.250
5. Portland St. Patrick, 7-1, 33.125
6. Marion, 8-0, 32.875
7. Onekama, 7-1, 32.375
7. Morrice, 7-1, 32.375
9. Pittsford, 7-1, 31.625
9. Powers North Central, 7-1, 31.625
11. Gaylord St. Mary, 7-1, 30.298
12. Mio, 6-2, 29.679
13. Bellaire, 6-2, 27.708
14. Burr Oak, 6-2, 27.375
14. Kinde North Huron, 6-2, 27.375
16. Adrian Lenawee Christian, 4-4, 27.071
BUBBLE TEAMS
17. Cedarville, 7-1, 26.833
18. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, 5-3, 26.458
19. Peck, 5-3, 25.750
20. Felch North Dickinson, 5-3, 25.000
21. Waldron, 5-3, 24.625
22. Battle Creek St. Philip, 5-3, 23.500
23. Lake Linden-Hubbell, 3-5, 22.500
24. Bear Lake, 4-4, 21.500
24. Ontonagon, 4-4, 21.500
