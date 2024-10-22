Top 25 Michigan high school football rankings (10/21/2024)
It's the final week of the season before the MHSAA playoffs in Michigan high school football, and teams throughout the state will continue to fight to make the bracket.
Cass Tech defeated Detroit King in the PSL Blue Championship last week, and the Technicians jump back into the top five.
Top 25 Michigan high school football rankings
1. Belleville (8-0)
The Tigers shutout Dearborn Fordson 31-0 on Friday. Belleville celebrated senior night by running for nearly 300 yards and holding Fordson under 150 total. The Tigers visit Howell next as they try to finish the regular season undefeated for the third season in a row.
2. Detroit Catholic Central (8-0)
The Shamrocks destroyed Grand Ledge on Friday by a score of 55-0. Catholic Central has allowed just 84 points this season. The Shamrocks are set to end their regular season at home against Detroit King on October 25.
3. Saline (5-3)
The Hornets dominated Skyline with a 56-7 victory. Saline has scored at least 42 points in six straight games as the regular season heads to its end. The Hornets will visit Lake Orion next.
4. Groves (8-0)
Groves handled Royal Oak by a score of 56-0 on Friday. The Falcons have now set a season-high in points scored in back-to-back weeks after beating Southfield A&T 42-12 last week. Groves ends its regular season at home against Seaholm next.
5. Cass Tech (6-2)
Cass Tech avenged its early-season loss against rival Detroit King by taking the city championship by a score of 30-14. The Technicians seem to have figured out their problems on offense right before playoffs. Cass Tech will visit Medina next on October 25.
6. Detroit King (6-2)
King lost the city championship against Cass Tech on Friday by a score of 30-14. The only game in which the Crusaders scored less points was their first loss to De La Salle (35-13). King has a tough task in getting back in the win column as they visit Detroit Catholic Central next.
7. Eisenhower (7-1)
Eisenhower took down Lakeview 41-12 on Friday. The most points the Eagles have given up in a win is 16 (Oxford). Eisenhower is set to visit Clarkston next on October 25.
8. Mona Shores (8-0)
Mona Shores stayed perfect as it beat Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 40-0. The Sailors have scored over 40 points in four games this season. Mona Shores has possibly its toughest test of the season as it hosts Central Catholic (OH) next.
9. De La Salle (5-2)
The Pilots handled St. John’s Jesuit (OH) 49-14 on Friday. De La Salle has scored over 40 points in back-to-back games after losing the previous two. The Pilots end their regular season at Chippewa Valley next.
10. Macomb Dakota (7-1)
Dakota got back in the win column in a big way on Friday as it beat Utica 35-0. Before losing to Eisenhower last week 21-14, the Cougars had given up less than 10 points in five straight games. Dakota is set to visit Oxford next.
11. DeWitt (8-0)
DeWitt destroyed Okemos 62-7. The Panthers have outscored their last three opponents 168-7. DeWitt will host Everett next as it tried to enter the playoffs unblemished.
12. Davison (6-2)
Davison lost its second game of the season at the hands of Grand Blanc on Friday by a score of 55-49. The Cardinals had won every game since losing the opener 21-3 against De La Salle. Davison will try to get back on track at Lapeer next as the playoffs approach.
13. Lake Orion (6-2)
Lake Orion took care of Farmington by a score of 27-6. The Dragons had over 200 yards on the ground and over 300 total. Lake Orion is set to host Saline next for senior night on October 25.
14. Howell (8-0)
Howell took down Brighton 36-14 on Friday. The Highlanders have scored at least 35 points in three straight games. Howell’s toughest test of the season comes next as the juggernaut of Belleville comes to town.
15. Oxford (6-2)
The Wildcats destroyed Oak Park by a score of 49-14 on Friday. Oxford hasn’t allowed a single team to score 20 points against it this season. The Wildcats host Dakota next on October 25.
16. Clarkston (5-3)
The Wolves were able to shake off last week’s loss with a 41-0 win over Bloomfield Hills. Clarkston hadn’t shut a team out since it beat Southfield A&T 48-0 on September 6. The Wolves are set to host Eisenhower next.
17. Unity Christian (8-0)
Unity easily beat Zeeland East 56-14 on Friday. The Crusaders tallied 400 yards on the ground and held Zeeland East to under 300 total. Unity will visit Notre Dame Prep next as it tries to stay undefeated.
18. Rochester Adams (6-2)
Rochester Adams came out with a 28-0 win over North Farmington on Friday. The Highlanders have scored 28 points three times this season, but never more than that. Rochester Adams is set to visit Anchor Bay next.
19. Byron Center (7-1)
Byron Center got by Muskegon 17-14 on Friday. It was the first one-score game this season in which the Bulldogs came out on top. Byron Center will host Morris next on October 25.
20. Grosse Pointe South (8-0)
Grosse Pointe South got by Anchor Bay with a 35-21 victory. The Blue Devils have allowed just three teams to score over 14 points against their defense. Grosse Pointe South will visit rival Grosse Pointe North next as they try to enter the postseason perfect.
21. Zeeland West (7-1)
The Dux took care of South Christian by a score of 34-21 on Friday. 21 points is the most Zeeland West has allowed since it beat Whitehall 60-43 on September 13. The Dux are set to host Grand Rapids West Catholic next.
22. Walled Lake Western (8-0)
The Warriors remained undefeated with a 20-17 victory over Mason. It was Walled Lake Western’s closest game since it beat South Lyon East 56-21 on October 4. The Warriors are set to host rival Walled Lake Central next.
23. Hudsonville (7-1)
Hudsonville handled Caledonia 35-13 on Friday. The Eagles have scored at least 35 points in four straight games. Hudsonville will host West Ottawa next on October 25.
24. Rockford (6-2)
The Rams dominated Grand Haven on Friday by a score of 49-14. Rockford has scored at least 30 points in five of its games this season. The Rams will look to beat East Kentwood next as playoffs loom.
25. St. Mary’s Prep (5-3)
St. Mary’s Prep took care of rival Brother Rice by a score of 51-10 on Friday. The Eaglets have allowed just 29 total points in their five wins. St. Mary’s Prep will visit Fitzgerald next on October 25.
More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI
Top quarterbacks in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App