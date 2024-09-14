Michigan State football commit makes beast mode run
Michigan State Spartan commit and Macomb Dakota High School's (Michigan) Di'Mari Malone could not be brought down on a touchdown run in a Friday night win over Anchor Bay.
Malone took the handoff to the right, sprinted through the hole, and found a handful of Anchor Bay defender at the 6-yard line. But Malone spun and spun off defenders until he found the end zone.
- Live score updates: Macomb Dakota vs. Anchor Bay in top 25 Michigan high school football matchup (9/13/2024)
Malone is a 3-star linebacker commit to the Spartans. He is currently the third highest rated commit in the Spartans class of 2025, and he is the highest rated Spartans' commit from Michigan.
He had 73 total tackles in his junior season. He also had three interceptions, one sack, three forced fumbles and six pass break ups.
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X