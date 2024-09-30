High School

St. Clair Shores Lakeview's Eric Simmons voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week

Simmons wins for the week of September 16-22

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

After a week of fan voting, St. Clair Shores Lakeview's Eric Simmons was voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week.

Full poll results and nominees.

Eric Simmons, St. Clair Shores Lakeview

Simmons didn't need many carries to make an impact. He ran for 179 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries in a 35-14 win against Utica.

Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com

