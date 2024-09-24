Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (9/24/2023)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Cooper Derkach, Northville
Junior Cooper Derkach’s performance against Canton led Northville to a huge 54-0 shutout win over the Chiefs. Derkach completed 11 of his 15 passes for 261 passing yards and five passing touchdowns while adding 84 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.
Jayden Terry, Grandville
Junior running back Jayden Terry earns his second nomination of the year after his showing in Grandville’s 46-35 win against Jension. Terry rushed for 246 yards on 17 attempts and five rushing touchdowns.
Ryland Watters, Rochester Adams
Junior quarterback Ryland Watters had a big performance for Rochester Adams in a bigtime win over Clarkston, 28-10. Watters threw for 74 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 190 yards and two touchdowns.
Ronny Johnson, Dexter
Senior running back Ronny Johnson had a stellar performance in Dexter’s 56-19 win against Ann Arbor Huron. Johnsons finished the game with 223 yards and five touchdowns.
Teddy Abbot, Birmingham Groves
Senior defensive back Teddy Abbot caught three interceptions in the first quarter, including one returned for a touchdown, as Birmingham Groves defeated Rochester, 35-7. Abbot became just the third player in MHSAA history to catch three interceptions in a quarter.
Kadale Williams, Jackson Lumen Christi
Senior running back Kadale Williams finished with four rushing touchdowns for Jackson Lumen Christi as they defeated U of D Jesuit, 42-13.
Brayden Lape, Grass Lake
Senior quarterback Brayden Lape led Grass Lake in a huge 70-0 win over East Jackson. All three of Lape’s completed passes were touchdowns as he passed for 97 yards while also running in another touchdown to total four on the night.
Elliott Larner, DeWitt
Senior quarterback Elliott Larner dominated in Dewitt’s big win over Hurricane, 70-63. Larner completed 10 of his 15 passes for 129 yards and two passing touchdowns while rushing for 279 yards and five rushing touchdowns to total seven touchdowns on the night.
Eric Simmons, St. Clair Shores Lakeview
Simmons didn't need many carries to make an impact. He ran for 179 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries in a 35-14 win against Utica.
Michael Reid, Detroit Central
Reid had 352 total yards in a 64-0 win over Detroit Communication Media Arts. He had 352 total yards on 18 touches. On the ground, Reid had 274 yards and four touchdowns. Through the air he caught four receptions for 78 yards.
Owen Haarsma, Hudsonville
Haarsma led Hudsonville to a 28-21 upset over No. 2 Rockford. He had 127 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
Isaac Stienstra, Unity Christian
Stienstra ran into the end zone three times in a 43-20 win over Forest Hills Central. He had 14 carries for 134 yards.
Damauri Saber, Westfield Prep
Junior wide receiver and safety Damauri Saber got it done on both sides of the ball as Westfield Prep defeated Parkway Christian, 26-6. Saber caught one touchdown pass on offense while totaling two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns, to total three touchdowns on the night.
Wesley Hughes, Davison
Hughes only needed to catch four passes for 101 yards in a 45-22 win over Saginaw Heritage. He had 25 and 58-yard receiving touchdowns.
Javari Funchess, Everett
Junior Javari Funchess totaled 204 rushing yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns while totaling 10 tackles to help Everett in a win over Waverly.
Martelle Enright, Marcellus
Enright had 305 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 11 carries in a 68-28 win over New Buffalo.
Kadale Williams, Lumen Christi
Williams dominated for Lumen Christi. He had 16 carries for 222 yards and four touchdowns in a University of Detroit Jesuit.
Isaiah Lamphere, Barry County Christian
Junior Isaiah Lamphere had a dominant three-game stretch to lead Barry County Christian in three consecutive wins. Lamphere finished with six goals and two assists on Friday night and then tallied hat tricks in two straight games on Sunday.
Rashad Waller, Loy Norrix
Waller was fantastic on special teams. He had a 99-yard and 91-yard kickoff returns for touchdowns in a loss to Mattawan.
Luke Soper, Hanover-Horton
Soper was great on defense against Jonesvlile. He had five tackles and a pick 6.
Cooper Worley, State Line Christian
Senior Cooper Worley had himself a performance for State Line Christian as they knocked off Temple Christian Academy, 5-1. Worley finished the game with three goals and two assists.
Liv Hosford, Rockford
Junior Liv Hosford showed out as she led Rockford to a 3-2 set win over Hudsonville. Hosford finished with 23 kills, 19 digs, and three aces.
Cassidy Pratley, Harper Creek
Senior Cassidy Pratley had a good showing for Harper Creek as they defeated Pennfield in a 3-0 set win. Pratley finished with 21 kills, seven digs, and one ace.
Kayla Nwabueze, Bloomfield Hills
Bloomfield Hills’ Kayla Nwabueze had an impressive outing in the Black Hawks’ 3-0 set win against West Bloomfield. Nwabueze finished with 30 kills, 16 digs, and one ace.
