St. Johns' Brandon Schomisch voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

St. Johns football's Brandon Schomich won the fan vote for the High School on SI Michigan Athlete of the Week for September 23-29.

Brandon Schomisch, St. Johns

Senior running back Brandon Schomisch led St. Johns in a win against Williamston, 45-21. Schomisch finished the game with 33 carries for 221 yards and three touchdowns. 

— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X

