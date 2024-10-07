St. Johns' Brandon Schomisch voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week
St. Johns football's Brandon Schomich won the fan vote for the High School on SI Michigan Athlete of the Week for September 23-29.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Brandon Schomisch, St. Johns
Senior running back Brandon Schomisch led St. Johns in a win against Williamston, 45-21. Schomisch finished the game with 33 carries for 221 yards and three touchdowns.
More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI
Top quarterbacks in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X