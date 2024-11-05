High School

Traverse City Central's Scotty Goodwin voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week

Goodwin wins for the week of October 21-27

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

After a week of fan voting, Traverse City Central's Scotty Goodwin is High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week.

Full poll results and nominees.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.

Scotty Goodwin, Traverse City Central 

Senior wide receiver Scotty Goodwin caught six passes for 146 yards while adding 18 rushing yards and 50 kick return yards in a 23-7 loss to Traverse City West. 

