Traverse City Central's Scotty Goodwin voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week
After a week of fan voting, Traverse City Central's Scotty Goodwin is High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week.
Scotty Goodwin, Traverse City Central
Senior wide receiver Scotty Goodwin caught six passes for 146 yards while adding 18 rushing yards and 50 kick return yards in a 23-7 loss to Traverse City West.
