Vote: Who Should Be The 2024 Michigan Division 3 High School Football Player of the Year?
The 2024 Michigan high school football season is over, and High School on SI is highlighting some of the top players in the top four divisions in Michigan.
We go to the top performers in Division 3 Michigan high school football. The following players are included in our Division 3 Player of the Year poll at the bottom of the page.
There are plenty of talented players in Michigan high school football, and our nominations in no way discredit any athlete who is not nominated. Voting concludes Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Trey Sloothaak, QB/DB, Zeeland West
The senior missed two games on defense and still finished second on his team in tackles (72). He also posted two interceptions and four forced fumbles. On offense, Sloothaak took 111 carries for 608 yards and five touchdowns while throwing for 691 yards and 13 touchdowns. In a state championship win over Detroit King, Sloothaak turned in 124 rushing yards and three passing touchdowns.
Korbin Sulitis, QB/DB, Petoskey
The senior Northwood commit broke single-season school records in rushing yards (1,949), total yards (3,458) and total touchdowns (44). On defense he contributed 52 tackles (seven for loss) and two sacks.
Elliot Larner, QB, DeWitt
Larner threw for over 2,200 yards and 34 touchdowns compared to just one interception. On the ground he added over 1,200 yards and 25 more scores.
Keaton Hendricks, FB/CB, Zeeland West
Hendricks finished the season by setting a state record with six touchdowns (three rushing, three receiving) in Zeeland West’s state title victory. The senior posted over 1,600 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground while adding 185 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver. On defense he contributed 50 tackles and four interceptions.
Ashton Rooney, RB, Trenton
The senior racked up nearly 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He did so while averaging 9.4 yards per carry.
Donovan Triplett, RB, Walled Lake Western
The junior ball-carrier ran for over 2,300 yards and 32 touchdowns this season while averaging 11.6 yards per tote. As a receiver, Triplett had nine catches for 152 yards and two more scores.
Abram Larner, WR, DeWitt
Larner had 45 catches for 1,150 yards and 20 touchdowns. On the ground he contributed 866 yards and nine more scores.
Damon Stennis, WR/CB, Detroit King
Stennis caught 31 passes for 512 yards and 11 touchdowns. On defense he added 37 tackles and four interceptions.
Brody Maas, DL, Zeeland West
The senior edge rusher compiled 81 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, seven sacks and an interception. His interception came in the state championship game against Detroit King.
Isaac VanderZwaag, RB/LB, Zeeland West
The senior did it all for the Dux. VanderZwaag tallied 119 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. On offense he gave Zeeland West 729 rushing yards, 260 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.