Walled Lake Western's Donovan Triplett voted High School on SI's Michigan Division 3 football Player of the Year

Triplett wins the fan vote after a great 2024 season

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Walled Lake Western running back Donovan Triplett scores against White Lake Lakeland during first-half action at Walled Lake Western High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.
Walled Lake Western running back Donovan Triplett scores against White Lake Lakeland during first-half action at Walled Lake Western High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

After fan voting, Walled Lake Western's Donovan Triplett is High School on SI's Michigan Division 3 football Player of the Year.

Poll results and nominees.

Donovan Triplett, RB, Walled Lake Western

The junior ball-carrier ran for over 2,300 yards and 32 touchdowns this season while averaging 11.6 yards per tote. As a receiver, Triplett had nine catches for 152 yards and two more scores. 

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

