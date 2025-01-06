Walled Lake Western's Donovan Triplett voted High School on SI's Michigan Division 3 football Player of the Year
After fan voting, Walled Lake Western's Donovan Triplett is High School on SI's Michigan Division 3 football Player of the Year.
Donovan Triplett, RB, Walled Lake Western
The junior ball-carrier ran for over 2,300 yards and 32 touchdowns this season while averaging 11.6 yards per tote. As a receiver, Triplett had nine catches for 152 yards and two more scores.
