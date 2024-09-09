Top-25 Minnesota high school football rankings (9/9/2024)
The Minnesota high school football season rolls on as we have two weeks under our belts.
With each week, we get a feel for who the top teams in the state are, and right now, Edina (2-0) holds the top spot after a win over then-No. 3 Eden Prairie (1-1) 35-14.
Blaine (2-0) makes one of the biggest jumps in recent memory after wins over St. Michael-Albertville (1-1) and Centennial (1-1) so far this season. Waconia (2-0), Moorhead (2-0) and Owatonna (2-0) break into the top 25 for the first time this season.
Minnesota high school football top-25 rankings
1. Edina (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
Next game: Sept. 12 at No. 5 Minnetonka (2-0)
Ranking rationale: Edina asserted itself as No. 1 in the state last week.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Hornets stunned previous No. 3 Eden Prairie (1-1) with three straight touchdowns in the second quarter en route to a 35-14 home victory. Edina may have the best aerial attack in the state. Mason West finished 16-for-23 with 284 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. All four touchdowns went to Meyer Swinney, who starred with eight catches for 197 yards.
The Hornets struggled early on in their Week 1 matchup vs. Eagan (1-1). They came out ready to roll this time against one of their biggest rivals.
- Edina airs it out, defeats Eden Prairie in top-3 Minnesota high school football showdown: 3 takeaways
2. Maple Grove (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 2
Next game: Sept. 13 at No. 11 Centennial (1-1)
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove's Charles Langama’s third of three touchdowns on the night with 0:56 until halftime allowed the Crimson to feel comfortable up 21-7 at the break. He finished with 15 carries for 124 yards as part of a ground game that put up over 300 yards.
Maple Grove has had a relatively easy schedule thus far. Despite defending Class 6A state champion Centennial’s loss last week, it will still be the Crimson’s toughest test to date.
3. Lakeville North (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 4
Next game: Sept. 13 at No. 13 Lakeville South (1-1)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville North had to scratch and claw to keep its top-five status intact. The Panthers climb a spot in the Power 25 thanks to a 24-21 comeback victory over No. 8 Rosemount (1-1).
The Panthers may have been caught looking ahead to a rivalry matchup next week as they got down 14-3 on home turf. They got to the halftime locker room in a fury with two touchdowns scored in the final two minutes of the half. The Irish retook the lead in the third, only for Sam Ripplinger’s 1-yard touchdown plunge with 9:02 to go to prove to be the game-winner. RIpplinger led with 30 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
If the Panthers can get by their toughest remaining opponent in the Cougars this week, there’s a possible path for an unbeaten season.
4. Shakopee (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 6
Next game: Sept. 12 at No. 12 Wayzata (1-1)
Ranking rationale: The Sabers scored 18 straight points from the end of the first quarter into the fourth quarter in their 28-21 victory at Prior Lake (1-1), which remains at No. 10 this week after holding its own in this game. T.J. Clark led with three touchdowns as Shakopee overcame a 10-7 deficit after one quarter. The Sabers can keep climbing with a good win this week and all three teams ahead of them also facing top-15 opponents.
5. Minnetonka (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 7
Next game: Sept. 12 vs. No. 1 Edina (2-0)
Ranking rationale: The Skippers didn’t let Wayzata’s dream start to the season continue. After upsetting Lakeville South (1-1) in Week 1, Wayzata was no match for Minnetonka as the host Skippers prevailed 28-14.
Minnetonka never trailed. It was a defensive battle as a 21-yard fumble return touchdown by Milan Bobdi gave Minnetonka a 14-0 lead with less than four minutes until halftime.
Caleb Francois rushed for a pair of touchdowns. The Skippers have climbed two spots each time the Power 25’s been released this season. They could make a bigger jump with an upset this week.
6. Eden Prairie (1-1)
Last week’s ranking: 3
Next game: Sept. 12 vs. No. 10 Prior Lake (1-1)
Ranking rationale: Eden Prairie held No. 1 Edina (2-0) to 51 rushing yards on 23 attempts on the night. The Hornets’ high-flying offense was also held scoreless in the first quarter.
After that, things went haywire for head coach Mike Grant’s group as they allowed a 28-0 run, including 21-0 in the second quarter, to doom the Eagles in a 35-14 road loss to the defending Class 6A state runner up. They don’t get blown out often, so expect a fired up effort in another top-10 matchup this week.
7. Stillwater (1-1)
Last week’s ranking: 9
Next game: Sept. 13 at No. 24 East Ridge (1-1)
Ranking rationale: The Ponies put forth a nice bounce-back effort after a close top-10 loss to current No. 3 Lakeville North (2-0) by dispatching Woodbury (1-1), 34-15. Woodbury was poised to crack the Power 25 with a win. The Royals scored the first three points of the game and still had a chance trailing 10-3 at halftime. The home team put on the jets for a 17-0 third quarter as part of a 27-0 run.
Emilio Rosario-Matias is one of the top running backs in the Metro East. He rushed for three touchdowns, including one from 16 yards and another from 20.
8. Rosemount (1-1)
Last week’s ranking: 8
Next game: Sept. 13 vs. Eagan (1-1)
Ranking rationale: The Irish looked like a team destined to be in the top five after one quarter of football last week. Rosemount was taking it to host and current No. 3 Lakeville North (2-0), 14-3.
Two North touchdowns in the last two minutes of the first half swung the momentum. Ultimately, Sam Ripplinger and the Panthers were two much, capping a drive with a short-yardage touchdown with 9:02 remaining.
The Irish hold firm at No. 8 this week after going toe-to-toe with an opponent that could be playing in the Prep Bowl.
9. Blaine (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
Next game: Sept. 13 at No. 23 Anoka (1-1)
Ranking rationale: The Bengals were the big winners of last week. Not only did they beat defending Class 6A state champion and previous No. 6 Centennial (1-1), 23-13, but their 30-10 Week 1 win at St. Michael-Albertville (1-1) appreciated in value. STMA is back in the Power 25 this week at No. 22 after it knocked off previous No. 14 Anoka (1-1).
Blaine led for nearly the entire game against Centennial, erasing a 7-3 deficit after one quarter with a touchdown early in the second. Quarterback Sam Shaughnessy wore down the Cougars on the ground, rushing 26 times for 221 yards while going 4-for-9 passing for 57 yards.
10. Prior Lake (1-1)
Last week’s ranking: 10
Next game: Sept. 12 at No. 6 Eden Prairie (1-1)
Ranking rationale: The Lakers don’t deserve to drop in the ranking after a hard-fought 28-21 loss vs. current No. 4 Shakopee (2-0).
Prior Lake led 10-7 after a quarter, but three straight T.J. Clark rushing touchdowns helped the Sabers score 18 straight to put their mark on this one. Prior Lake was led by Myles Greenwood’s two passing touchdowns, as well as a 40-yard field goal by Mason Storlie.
11. Centennial (1-1)
Last week’s ranking: 6
Next game: Sept. 13 vs. No. 2 Maple Grove (2-0)
Ranking rationale: The Cougars came back down to earth with a 23-13 loss at Blaine, which went from unranked to No. 9 this week.
The Cougars struggled to move the ball, but a 70-yard touchdown pass from Isaac Belinske-Strauss to Brady Haffeman gave them life to pull within 16-13 at halftime. The score was deadlocked there until Blaine iced the game away with a touchdown with 3:49 remaining.
12. Wayzata (1-1)
Last week’s ranking: 11
Next game: Sept. 12 vs. No. 3 Shakopee (2-0)
Ranking rationale: The Trojans were right in the thick of a defensive slugfest. They were right in the game with a top-10 foe as they were scoreless at the five-minute mark of the first half. Soon after, the Skippers rushed in a touchdown and returned a fumble for a touchdown in less than a minute of game time.
A frenzied series of events continued with Matthew Berkland completing an 88-yard touchdown pass to Sam Booh to give Wayzata the quick response it desperately needed. Any momentum from that was lost quickly as Caleb Francois, who tortured Wayzata with three rushing touchdowns on the night, scored from 38 yards to make it 21-7 at halftime.
Wayzata doesn’t deserve to fall far for this game, but its Week 1 win against current No. 13 Lakeville South (1-1) may have been a flash in the pan.
13. Lakeville South (1-1)
Last week’s ranking: 12
Next game: Sept. 13 vs. No. 3 Lakeville North (2-0)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville South doesn’t really deserve to fall a spot in this week’s ranking, but Blaine’s breakthrough into the top 10 had a ripple effect.
The Cougars bounced back from a surprising Week 1 loss to then-unranked Wayzata (1-1) by thumping Farmington (1-1), 50-29.
This was a vintage offensive night for South, which ran 43 times for 491 yards and seven touchdowns. Bo Bokman toted it 12 times for 176 yards and four touchdowns. Nicolas Swanson added eight carries for 153 yards and a touchdown.
14. Elk River (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 18
Next game: Sept. 13 at St. Francis (0-2)
Ranking rationale: Elk River looks like the cream of the crop in Class 5A. The Elks ran roughshod over previous No. 17 Brainerd (1-1), 50-14.
The Warriors did all they could to keep up with an explosive opposing offense, hanging in down just 22-14 midway through the second quarter. Two more Elk River touchdowns before halftime and two more in the second half left Brainerd in the dust.
15. Alexandria (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 16
Next game: Sept. 13 at St. Cloud Tech (2-0)
Ranking rationale: Alexandria put together a methodical 24-6 victory over Monticello (0-2). The Cardinals were never truly threatened as they led 21-0 at halftime. Chase Thompson threw two touchdown passes, including a 16-yarder to Evan Kludt with 40 seconds until halftime.
This was the same score Alexandria beat Chaska (1-1) by in Week 1. Keep doing that every week and the Cards will be in the top 10 in no time.
16. Forest Lake (1-1)
Last week’s ranking: 21
Next game: Sept. 13 at Mounds View (1-1)
Ranking rationale: The Rangers are one of the biggest movers in the Power 25 in part because of several teams faltering, but also for a top-25 victory. Forest Lake outlasted previous No. 20 East Ridge (1-1), 22-18. It looked like it was going to be all maroon and gold when they got up 15-0 in the second quarter. The Raptors put up 10 points before halftime and took an 18-15 lead with 4:59 remaining in the game. Forest Lake’s offense went dormant until Mack Jurkovich countered with a 65-touchdown scamper with 4:22 left
Jurkovich finished with 12 rushes for 141 yards as part of a team effort that resulted in 36 carries for 272 yards and three scores. East Ridge was held under 200 yards of offense.
17. Waconia (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
Next game: Sept. 13 at Mankato West (1-1)
Ranking rationale: Waconia winning at previous No. 15 St. Thomas Academy (1-1) was fathomable. It was, however, hard to see coming the 35-7 final score.
The Wildcats left no doubt, leading 14-0 after one quarter and 28-7 at halftime. They were led by an almost perfectly balanced attack of pass and rush. Kaden Herman completed 14-of-23 passes for 193 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
18. Robbinsdale Armstrong (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 22
Next game: Sept. 13 at No. 19 Robbinsdale Cooper (2-0)
Ranking rationale: The Falcons got their work done early in a 44-0 win at St. Paul Harding/Humboldt (0-2). They led 28-0 after one quarter and 42-0 at halftime. The defense got a safety in the third quarter for good measure before calling off the dogs.
Kevon Johnson had an explosive game with five rushes for 154 yards. His three touchdowns were of 56, 50 and 37 yards all in the first quarter.
19. Robbinsdale Cooper (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 24
Next game: Sept. 13 vs. No. 18 Robbinsdale Armstrong (2-0)
Ranking rationale: Robbinsdale Cooper did its part to set up an intriguing intracity rivalry matchup this week.
The Hawks rolled over Minneapolis Southwest (0-2), 42-12. It was just a 7-6 advantage after one quarter, but it was over by halftime at 33-12. Beckham Van Voorst threw for four touchdowns and Amari Davison ran for two more. The Hawks are a talented bunch who could make a Class 5A state tournament push.
20. Moorhead (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
Next game: Sept. 13 vs. Bemidji (2-0)
Ranking rationale: The Spuds got off to a fast starch, I mean, start, in a surprising 41-7 win over previous No. 19 Rogers (1-1). Moorhead lept out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter and was up 21-0 at halftime.
Jett Feeney aptly put the ball in the air, hurling five touchdowns with three going to David Mack. The Spuds were a sneaky good team last season that couldn’t quite get over the hump to join the Power 25. This could be the season where it all comes together for head coach Kevin Feeney and company.
21. Stewartville (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: 25
Next game: Sept. 13 at Zumbrota-Mazeppa (1-1)
Ranking rationale: Stewartville waxed an opponent that appeared to be one of the tougher ones on its schedule. The Tigers rolled at Kasson-Mantorville (1-1) in a Saturday matinee, 48-6. The KoMets kept the score respectable at 20-6 at halftime, but the Tigers piled on 22 points in the third quarter to eliminate any doubt. Six different Stewartville players found the end zone. Vincent Wellik threw for four touchdowns, including two to Jayce Klug.
22. St. Michael-Albertville (1-1)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
Next game: Sept. 13 at Coon Rapids (0-2)
Ranking rationale: St. Michael-Albertville is right back where it started the season at No. 22. The Knights looked shaky in Week 1’s 30-10 loss vs. Blaine. A week later and Blaine is now at No. 9 after defeating previous No. 6 Centennial (1-1). Maybe that loss wasn’t so bad.
STMA also picked up a top-25 win of its own, edging previous No. 14 Anoka (1-1), 24-21. The host Knights led by 11 early in the third quarter before allowing Anoka to take a 21-17 lead with 9:35 remaining. Anoka followed up with a defensive stop but was punished deep in its own territory by fumbling it away into the hands of Aaron Otto, who housed it for a 9-yard score.
23. Anoka (1-1)
Last week’s ranking: 14
Next game: Sept. 13 vs. No. 9 Blaine (2-0)
Ranking rationale: The Tornadoes nearly came back from a double-digit deficit, only to be undone by a scoop and score fumble return touchdown.
Anoka found itself trailing 17-6 midway through the third quarter after a St. Michael-Albertville (1-1) touchdown. Zach Welch had the ideal response, housing a 78-yard touchdown run on the next drive. Peyton Podany hit Cayden Ban for a 19-yard touchdown to give Anoka a 21-17 lead with 9:35 left. The defense came up with another stop, but a 9-yard fumble return touchdown with 3:51 remaining proved to be the game-winner for STMA, which climbed back into the Power 25 at No. 22.
24. East Ridge (1-1)
Last week’s ranking: 20
Next game: Sept. 13 vs. No. 7 Stillwater (1-1)
Ranking rationale: The Raptors are among several Power 25 teams who let leads slip away late. East Ridge admirably dug itself out of a 15-0 deficit at Forest Lake (1-1), which climbed five spots to No. 16 this week. A 21-yard touchdown pass from Cedric Tomes to Jesse Borrego gave the Raptors their only lead of the night at 18-15 with 4:59 to go.
Forest Lake wasn’t looking for a field goal to tie. It exploded for a 65-yard touchdown rush by Mack Jurkovich that wound up as the game-winner with 4:22 to go.
Tomes looked solid, finishing 13-for-18 with 121 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. If East Ridge can establish a run game beside him, they could be back in the top 20 before long.
25. Owatonna (2-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
Next game: Sept. 13 at New Prague (0-2)
Ranking rationale: The Huskies made room for themselves in the Power 25 by knocking another team out. Host Owatonna beat previous No. 23 Chanhassen (0-2), 21-7.
The big difference was a 65-yard fumble return touchdown by Blake Fitcher that gave Owatonna a 14-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. This might not be one of the Huskies’ vintage 2010s type of team, but they still look like a group that could make a deep postseason run.
