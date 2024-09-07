Edina airs it out, defeats Eden Prairie in top-3 Minnesota high school football showdown: 3 takeaways
EDINA, MINNESOTA -- The No. 1 Edina Hornets (2-0) defeated the No. 3 Eden Prairie Eagles (1-1) 35-14 on Friday night at Kuhlman Field.
After the first quarter closed tied at zero, Edina's junior quarterback, Mason West, and senior wide receiver, Meyer Swinney, controlled the game and finished with four connections for touchdowns.
The Hornets built a 21-0 halftime lead, and they matched touchdowns with Eden Prairie in the second half.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Mason West to Meyer Swinney is a winning formula
Edina must've wanted to match Eden Prairie's style early. The Hornets looked a run-heavy team in the first quarter, and while the Hornets have a strong run game, the Eden Prairie run-defense was better, and it showed in the first quarter.
So after a scoreless second quarter, the Hornets opened the offense, and Mason threw the ball to Swinney.
"He just started to trust me and threw me the ball," Swinney said. "I know I can win every time, any route."
West and Swinney connected four times in the second quarter. One was a 30-yard touchdown pass on a slant, another was a 52-yard reception, and the third was a 5-yard fade to the corner of the end zone.
The duo started the third quarter where the second quarter left off. Meyer ran a fly-route down the sideline, and West hit him in stride for an 85-yard touchdown.
"[West] is really smart, coachable, and he allows us to put in a really advanced game plan," Edina head coach Jason Potts said. "… [Swinney] has such a great wingspan and he can go up and get it, and he breaks tackles, and his enthusiasm is contagious. They’re definitely a very powerful duo. "
Swinney finished with four touchdown receptions and just under 200 yards. West finished with just under 300 passing yards and an interception along with his four touchdowns.
Eden Prairie made costly mistakes
The Eagles are one of the premier programs in Minnesota high school football, but they made uncharacteristic mistakes against Edina.
The Eagles roughed the Edina punter to extend a Hornet drive. They fumbled a snap on 4th-and-short in Edina territory, and they had multiple penalties.
"A little bit of nerves," Eden Prairie head coach Mike Grant said. "We’ve got a lot of new guys playing. How do you explain high school kids? That’s how you find out in these early weeks; how they play in big games and big situations. But I was really happy our kids didn’t quit. We ran the ball really well."
The Eagles offense improved in the second half. Junior quarterback Jackson Bakkum threw two touchdowns in the second half. The first was over the middle to senior Max Lorenson, and the second was to junior tight end Mraden Minta.
Eden Prairie running back Elijah Rumph finished with just over 100 yards rushing.
It's still early in the season
The Eagles and Hornets know all too well how much a team can improve throughout the season. In 2023, Eden Prairie defeated Edina 36-14 in the second week of the season before losing to the Hornets in the Class 6A semifinal two months later.
Now, it's Eden Prairie's turn to improve in the coming months if they're to knock off Edina in the playoffs.
"We’ll get better tomorrow in film," Grant said.
The Hornets were ready for what the Eden Prairie offense brought into this game, so adjustments could be critical if these teams play again.
"It really started in practice and in preparation and identifying, formationally, what they do," Potts said. "I think [Eden Prairie's offense] tips their hand a little bit, and that allows us to play really fast and really physical and attack."
Eden Prairie plays No. 10 Prior Lake (1-1) at home on Thursday, and Edina plays No. 7 Minnetonka (2-0) on Thursday.
— Jack Butler