Canby's Cayden Anderson voted High School on SI's 2024 Minnesota Class 1A football Player of the Year
Anderson wins after nine days of fan voting
After nine days of fan voting, Canby's Cayden Anderson is High School on SI's Minnesota 2024 Class 1A football Player of the Year.
Cayden Anderson, Defensive Line, Canby
Opposing teams always needed to know where Canby’s Cayden Anderson was. A big-time playmaker, Anderson had a big season for the Lancers. He finished with 10.5 sacks to go along with 54 total tackles and one forced fumble.
More 2024 Minnesota high school football coverage
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Published