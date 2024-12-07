Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Class 1A football Player of the Year?
The 2024 Minnesota high school football season is over, and High School on SI is taking a look at the top players across all seven classifications.
We continue with the top performers in Class 1A Minnesota high school football in 2024. The following players are included in our Class 1A Player of the Year poll at the bottom of the page.
There are plenty of talented players in Class 1A Minnesota high school football, and our nominations in no way discredit any athlete who is not nominated.
The poll will close on Monday, December 16 at 11:50 p.m. The winner will be announced on Tuesday.
Minnesota High School Football Class 1A Player of the Year Candidates
Ryan Meagher, Running Back, Minneota
It was a big senior season for Minneota's that resulted in another state championship. He capped off another monster season setting a new Prep Bowl record with six touchdowns in the Class A title game.
For the season, Meagher rushed for 1,960 yards and 60 touchdowns this year. His 40 touchdowns were tied for most in the state regardless of class.
Parker Kuehn, Quarterback, Springfield
In his first year as starting quarterback, all Parker Hueh did for the Springfield Tigers was put up big numbers and take his team back to the state title game. Kuehn threw for 2,408 yards and 32 touchdowns. He was also a threat with his legs as he rushed for 22 yards and five touchdowns.
Mason Boesl, Running Back/Linebacker, Parkers Prairie
The offense for Parkers Prairie was one that was explosive and the play of Mason Boesl was a big reason why. He carried the load in the backfield rushing for nearly 2,000 yards to go along with 28 touchdowns. He was also a force to be reckoned with on defense finishing with 61 total tackles, six tackles for a loss, and three interceptions.
Bridon Bahl, Quarterback, Fillmore Central
Most Class A football teams like to keep things on the ground. That’s not the case with Fillmore Central and with a quarterback like Bridon Bhal, that makes sense. The sophomore threw for 2,117 yards this season to go along with 24 touchdowns. He also rushed for three more touchdowns.
Aiden Moriarity, Defensive End, Springfield
Moriarty broke onto the scene during his freshman year and followed that up with another big year this season. He had 89 total tackles of which 12 of those went for a loss. He also had two sacks and two forced fumbles.
Greg Kennedy, WR, Fillmore-Central
It was a big season for senior Greg Kennedy and Fillmore-Central. He was the team’s top leading receiver finishing with 46 catches for more than 1,000 yards. He averaged 21.8 yards per catch and finished with 13 touchdowns.
Gavin Vanderwerf, RB, Springfield
The Tigers had a high-powered offense this season and that included running back Gavin Vanderwerf. He rushed for more than 1,500 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns. He averaged seven yards per carry and 120 yards per game. He was also a force on the defensive side of the ball, finishing with 122 total tackles.
Brennan Kortuem, WR, Cleveland
This season was a big step forward for Cleveland and the play of Brennan Kortuem was a big reason why. He was the team’s top receiver with 848 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was a big play machine as he averaged 16 yards per catch.
Gunner Liebl, Quarterback, Dawson-Boyd
Dawson-Boyd once again had another dangerous offense and the play of quarterback Gunner Liebl was a big part of that. Liebl threw for nearly 2,000 yards to go along with 20 touchdowns this season. He also completed 60 percent of his passes on 131 attempts.
Cayden Anderson, Defensive Line, Canby
Opposing teams always needed to know where Canby’s Cayden Anderson was. A big-time playmaker, Anderson had a big season for the Lancers. He finished with 10.5 sacks to go along with 54 total tackles and one forced fumble.
Parker Bradley, Linebacker, Minneota
The Vikings had one of the best defenses in Class A once again this year. Parker Bradley helped lead that group. He finished with 83 total tackles and finished with 12 tackles for a loss. He also had six sacks on the season.
Joe Nachreiner, Defensive Line, Springfield
It was a big season for Springfield’s Joe Nachreiner. The senior finished with 70 total tackles. He also had 10 tackles for a loss.
Brock Seger, Running Back, Red Lake County
A big part of the offense, Brock Seger had a stellar season for Red Lake County. Averaging more than nine yards a carry, Seger finished with 1,146 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Kane Larson, Running Back, Fillmore Central
The Falcons had a big-time offense once again this year and Kane Larson helped carry the load. He totaled 17 touchdowns on the ground for Fillmore Central and averaged almost 70 yards per game.
Brayson Boike, Wide Receiver, Dawson-Boyd
All Brayson Boike did this season was prove he’s one of the top receivers in Class A. He had 14 touchdowns on the year which tied for the most in Class A. He finished with 58 receptions for 1,124 yards and averaged 124 yards per game.
