Chanhassen's Carter Skrtic voted High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week
Chanhassen football's Carter Skrtic won the fan vote for the High School on SI Minnesota Athlete of the Week for the week of September 23-29.
Carter Skrtic, Chanhassen
Skrtic was all over the field for Chanhassen on Friday. The senior defensive back had four tackles and two interceptions to help The Storm defeat Mankato East 37-28.
More Minnesota high school football coverage from High School on SI
Vote: Who is the top running back in Minnesota high school football in 2024?
Top 20 receivers and tight ends in Minnesota high school football
MINNESOTA PRESEASON ALL-STATE OFFENSE | DEFENSE
Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 5A
Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 6A
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App