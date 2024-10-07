High School

Chanhassen's Carter Skrtic voted High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week

Skrtic wins for the week of September 23-29

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week
High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week /

Chanhassen football's Carter Skrtic won the fan vote for the High School on SI Minnesota Athlete of the Week for the week of September 23-29.

Carter Skrtic, Chanhassen

Skrtic was all over the field for Chanhassen on Friday. The senior defensive back had four tackles and two interceptions to help The Storm defeat Mankato East 37-28. 

More Minnesota high school football coverage from High School on SI

Vote: Who is the top running back in Minnesota high school football in 2024?

Top 20 receivers and tight ends in Minnesota high school football

MINNESOTA PRESEASON ALL-STATE OFFENSE | DEFENSE

Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 5A

Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 6A

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Minnesota