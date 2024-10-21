High School

Edina's Jabari Strader voted High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week

Strader wins for the week of October 7 -13

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

After a week of fan voting, Edina's Jabari Strader is High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week for October 7 - 13.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.

Full poll and nominees.

Jabari Strader, Edina

After scoring just six points through three quarters, Strader helped kickstart the Hornet offense with two fourth quarter touchdowns. The senior finished the night with three touchdowns and 106 yards in a 19-16 win over Stillwater.

