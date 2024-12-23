International Fall's Cooper Crandall voted High School on SI's Minnesota Class 2A football player of the year
Crandall wins for the 2024 season
After a week of fan voting, International Falls Cooper Crandall is High School on SI's Minnesota Class 2A Player of the Year in 2024.
Cooper Crandall, Running Back, International Falls
One of the top running backs in Class AA, Cooper Crandall put together a big season for International Falls. He rushed 171 times for 1,237 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averaged 7.2 yards per carry and 137.4 yards per game.
