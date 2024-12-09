Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Class 2A football Player of the Year?
The 2024 Minnesota high school football season is over, and High School on SI is taking a look at the top players across all seven classifications.
We start with the top performers in Class 2A Minnesota high school football in 2024. The following players are included in our Class 2APlayer of the Year poll at the bottom of the page.
There are plenty of talented players in Class 2A Minnesota high school football, and our nominations in no way discredit any athlete who is not nominated.
The poll will close on Sunday, December 18 at 11:50 p.m. The winner will be announced on Monday.
Minnesota High School Football Class 2A Player of the Year Candidates
Roman Voss, Quarterback, Jackson County Central
A top prospect in the state regardless of class, Jackson County Central’s Roman Voss put together a huge year despite missing the final few games. Voss was injured in the Class AA state quarterfinals. He is currently drawing interest from California, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, and Kansas.
Weston Rowe, Offensive Lineman, Jackson County Central
A premier lineman for the Huskies, Weston Rowe Jr. was a key piece in a dynamic offense for his team this year.
Grady Larson, Quarterback, Pelican Rapids
Only a sophomore, it didn't take long for Grady Larson to put up some impressive numbers for Pelican Rapids. He threw for more than 2,000 yards to go along with 23 touchdowns. He also used his legs to score times as well.
Jacob Williams, Running Back, Aitkin
A big senior year was in store for Aitkin’s Jacob Williams. He capped off a stellar career with a strong season rushing for 1,246 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry and 138.4 yards per game.
Carter Storms, DL, Norwood Young America
A problem along the defensive line for other teams, Carter Storms had a big year for Norwood Young America. He finished with 9.5 sacks which was the most in Class AA this year. He also had 87 total tackles, 20 of which went for a loss.
Noah Girgen, LB, Randolph
Girgen was a big part of the defense for Randolph this year. He had 56 total tackles to go along with six sacks. He also had nine tackles for a loss.
Will Allen, Wide Receiver, Caledonia
It was a good season for Caledonia’s Will Allen who did a little bit of everything. He was the team’s go-to receiver in the passing game hauling in 23 catches for 263 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 11.3 yards per catch. He also played both ways finishing with 33 total tackles and one interception.
Hayden Swenson, Quarterback, International Falls
Junior quarterback Hayden Swenson had a nice season for International Falls. He completed 238 passes for 1,847 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also rushed for four touchdowns as well by showing off his ability to create with his legs.
Treyvon Benson, Wide Receiver, Pelican Rapids
A go-to target in the passing game is always a good thing for an offense. That’s what Treyvon Benson brought to the table for Pelican Rapids this year. He finished the season with 44 catches for 714 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Kyson Evenski, Quarterback, Norwood Young America
A huge part of an undefeated regular season for NYA, Kyson Evenski made play after play for the Raiders this year. He finished with 1,175 yards passing and 19 touchdowns.
Colton Ford, Quarterback, Randolph
A driving force for the Rockets on offense, Colton Ford put together a strong season. He finished with 1,477 yards passing and 18 touchdowns. He also completed nearly 60 percent of his passes.
Cooper Crandall, Running Back, International Falls
One of the top running backs in Class AA, Cooper Crandall put together a big season for International Falls. He rushed 171 times for 1,237 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averaged 7.2 yards per carry and 137.4 yards per game.
Bradyn Daugs, Wide Receiver, Norwood Young America
Of the top offenses in Class AA, Bradyn Daugs made big play after big play for the Raiders this year. He caught 27 passes for 580 yards and nine touchdowns.
Kane Thompson, Linebacker, International Falls
One of the top defensive players in Class AA, Kane Thompson had a monster year for International Falls. He led Class AA in total tackles with 127 while 14 of those went for a loss. He also had one sack and one interception.
