Minnesota High School Boys Basketball 2026-27 Preseason Top 25 State Rankings

The 2026-27 Minnesota high school boys basketball season begins in December, and High School On SI will have statewide rankings every week. Here is the preseason top 25 rankings.

No. 1 Chaska

First game: Dec. 4 at No. 25 Edina

Ranking rationale: Chaska was way ahead of schedule last year. With a rotation filled with juniors or younger, the Hawks finished the season on a 25-game winning streak en route to a 28-4 record and a Class 4A state title. As a freshman, Jed Keenan (11.2 ppg) stole the show with stellar performances on the big stage. So did current senior guard Tyler Forrest, who stuffed the stat sheet averaging for the season 16.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 5.2 apg, 1.8 spg and routinely guarded the opposition’s best player.

It was a balanced effort night to night with current senior guards Kallin Jochum (12.9 ppg) and Eli Herzog (10.1 ppg) all averaging double figures. Inside, senior 6-foot-6 forward Chase Maetzold returns after posting 9.6 points per night. This team is loaded and could very well run it back for another title.

No. 2 Maple Grove

First game: Dec. 8 vs. Hiawatha Collegiate

Ranking rationale: Maple Grove brings back some big pieces from a team that went 24-8 and finished fourth at the Class 4A state tournament. Big in the figurative term in the form of the top recruit in the state, senior Baboucarr Ann. The 6-foot-5 small forward is committed to Wisconsin and averaged 18.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 3.5 apg.

A big piece big in the literal form is 7-foot-1 senior center Jack Thelen, who was set to join Ann at Wisconsin before flipping to UConn. He’s also a top-five recruit in the state after posting 13.5 ppg and 9 rpg.

The third member of the trifecta is 6-foot-6 wing Bennett Cizadio (Concordia St. Paul), who does a little bit of everything for this team. The big departure for head coach Nick Schroeder is guard Max Iversen (North Dakota State). He led the team with 20.8 ppg and also averaged about three assists per game.

No. 3 Tartan

First game: Dec. 8 vs. No. 20 Apple Valley

Ranking rationale: Tartan hasn’t lost a regular season game since the 2023-24 season. Head coach Mark Klingsporn has led the Titans to a 58-2 record over the last two campaigns.

The 2025-26 squad finished 31-1 and took third place in Class 4A with its only blemish coming to eventual state champion Chaska. The team returns almost its entire rotation, save for double-digit scoring forward Duke King.

Junior point guard K.J. Wilson is regarded by several outlets as the top Minnesota player in his class. He’ll team up with junior shooting guard/small forward Emmanuel Oyesanmi, who’s also a top-five player in his class.

A loaded backcourt is bolstered by the addition of South St. Paul senior shooting guard transfer Donte Branch Jr., who averaged more than 20 points per game for the Packers. Tartan has size with one of the top sophomores, 6-foot-5 power forward Justus Dayee.

No. 4 Cretin-Derham Hall

First game: Dec. 4 vs. St. Paul Central

Ranking rationale: Cretin-Derham Hall is coming off one of its best seasons in recent memory and returns one of the top recruits in the state. Senior 6-foot-7 small forward Ty Schlagel, a Nebraska commit, expects to be in the running for Mr. Basketball after averaging nearly 20 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season.

He and guard JoJo Mitchell, who’s now playing collegiately at St. Thomas, helped the Raiders to a 23-6 record and a 17-1 mark in the Suburban East Conference to share the title with East Ridge.

Other key returners for head coach Jerry Kline’s squad include senior 6-foot-6 forward Dre Frierson-Hollie (10.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg) and senior guard Julian Smith (10.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg). C-DH is hopeful to get to state after falling to eventual third-place finisher Tartan in the Section 4-4A finals.

No. 5 Buffalo

First game: Dec. 4 at Monticello

Ranking rationale: Buffalo had a highly impressive season last year playing several sophomores and juniors. Head coach Josh Ortmann guided the Bison to a 22-6 record and a fourth-place finish in the deep Lake Conference.

Buffalo was a state tournament caliber team but ran into Hopkins in the semifinals of a loaded Section 6-4A. This team could break through given all the returning talent and the addition of a key transfer.

The team’s top three scorers are back in the form of junior guard Eli Hegle (~19 ppg), junior wing Thomas Jordan (~19 ppg) and senior guard Matthew Jordan (~17 ppg). Interior play was a weak spot in 2025-26.

That was addressed with junior 6-foot-5 center Brady Molenaar coming in from Rosemount after averaging double-digit scoring for the Irish. The most notable loss to graduation is guard Henry Bloomquist, the team’s fourth scorer averaging just under 10 points per game.

No. 6 Hopkins

First game: Dec. 4 at St. Louis Park

Ranking rationale: The James Ware era is now beginning. The Hopkins High School alum has the task of taking over for legendary head coach Ken Novak Jr., who retired after 37 seasons as the state’s all-time winningest boys basketball coach. Ware is no stranger to success, either, having won a state title with Park Center in 2022 before coming over to serve Novak Jr. as an assistant.

Novak Jr. didn’t leave the cupboard empty. Ware inherits one of the top players in the state in junior guard Tre Moore. One of the key losses is Moore’s brother, Jayden Moore, who went down as the state’s all-time assists leader and program’s all-time scorer and rebounder. Ahmed Nur, a 6-foot-9 forward who’s a top-50 player nationally, also transferred to Bell Vista Prep in Arizona.

Hopkins is on the winning side of other transfers, though. In the backcourt, senior guard Kwa Silikpoh comes in from Osseo (16.8 ppg) and senior guard Waleed Muhammad (17.0 ppg) arrives from Richfield. In the frontcourt enters junior forward Zeke Gilbert (4.9 ppg), who comes from Cretin-Derham Hall.

No. 7 Totino-Grace

First game: Dec. 3 vs. No. 10 Prior Lake

Ranking rationale: What more can you say about Totino-Grace? All the Eagles do is win. They picked up their fourth Class 3A state title in the last five years with a 72-70 thriller over DeLaSalle. T-G looks like it’ll keep rolling as it’s impressed in offseason tournaments and brings back a bevy of talent.

It starts with senior point guard Malachi Hill. The Wisconsin commit averaged more than a dozen points per game for head coach Nick Carroll’s squad.

Joining Hill in the backcourt is Shay Jackson. At forward, 6-foot-4 A.J. Taban and 6-foot-5 forward Daniel Zoa each expect to have bigger roles. There are several key pieces to replace in the form of forward Dothan Ijadimbola (Drake) and guards Tian Chatman and DeAngelo Dungey (North Dakota). All three averaged around 15 points per game.

No. 8 DeLaSalle

First game: Dec. 12 vs. East Ridge at Macalester

Ranking rationale: DeLaSalle was on the cusp of its 13th state title and first since 2019. The Islanders fell 72-70 to fellow Class 3A powerhouse Totino-Grace. It was still a great season for head coach Todd Anderson, who led DLS to a 28-4 record and a share of the Tri-Metro Conference title with Richfield.

The scary thing for the competition is that only one player graduated: forward Evan Miller, who averaged about 8 points per game. Running the show will be senior guard Jaeden Udean, who averaged about 15 ppg.

Udean will be feeding the ball inside to junior 6-foot-7 power forward Ichima Idoko, another double-digit scorer from last year. At the wing is senior forward Kamar Thomas (~16 ppg). A big transfer comes in the form of junior guard Satrell Fuller, who comes from South Carolina.

The backcourt is loaded with senior guard Deon Wallace Johnson back in the fold after averaging about 13 ppg.

No. 9 Richfield

First game: Dec. 5 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Ranking rationale: Richfield should have high aspirations for 2026-27. Head coach Omar McMillan’s junior-laden roster went 29-3 last season and finished third in the Class 3A state tournament. The Spartans went 15-1 in the Tri-Metro Conference to split the title with 3A runner up DeLaSalle.

The team’s top three scorers, as well as five of the top seven, return. It would’ve been six if not for the transfer to Hopkins of fourth scorer, senior guard Waleed Muhammad (13.5 ppg). Senior small forward Dre Collins led Richfield at 18.4 points per game.

He’ll be flanked by senior guard Tyrece Hagler (16.3 ppg) and senior guard Gideon Horne (14.7 ppg). Richfield may lack size inside, but this team can run and score at will. The Spartans were second in 3A in scoring at 84.6 points per game, finishing only behind state champion Totino-Grace (88.3).

No. 10 Prior Lake

First game: Dec. 3 at No. 7 Totino-Grace

Ranking rationale: Prior Lake had to be watching last year’s Class 4A state tournament and thinking “That could’ve been us.” The Lakers pushed eventual state champion Chaska as hard as anyone during the Hawks’ title run, falling 62-59 in the Section 2-4A title game. Prior Lake is coming off a 21-7 campaign in which it was South Suburban Conference champion at 16-2.

Head coach Brian Jungwirth’s squad expects to have another strong team with its top two scorers back with senior point guard Kolby Thompson (16.9 ppg) and senior 6-foot-6 forward Kobby Sam-Brew (14.4 ppg). Two more of the top eight scorers are also back in 6-foot-6 senior forward Trey Tehis (6.4 ppg) and senior guard Max DuBore (6.2 ppg).

Notable losses are at forward with Colten Gunderson (12.6 ppg) and Woeser Jenpa (9.4 ppg), as well as at guard with Cole Brinkman 7.9 ppg) and Drew Brinkman (5.1 ppg).

No. 11 Wayzata

First game: Dec. 8 vs. No. 10 Prior Lake

Ranking rationale: Head coach Bryan Schnettler tends to reload rather than rebuild these days. The Trojans are expected to be strong once again despite graduating an immensely talented senior class. The top departure is Mr. Basketball, guard Christian Wiggins (21.4 ppg), who’s now at Iowa State.

He led Wayzata to a 27-4 record, a Lake Conference title, Section 6-4A title and a state consolation championship. He also played a part in a 2025 state championship. Forward Nolen Anderson (22.5 ppg) is now at Minnesota and guard ISaac Olmstead (11.4 ppg) and forward Tommy Sunmugavelu (5.5 ppg) also graduated.

Key pieces for 2026-27 include senior guard Xavy Ivey. The Division II Wayne State commit averaged nearly 10 points per game last season and will see his role increase.

He forms a solid backcourt alongside senior guard Max Beeninga (6.4 ppg), who’s committed to D-II Minnesota State-Moorhead. Another player to watch is 6-foot-6 senior forward Jordan McAndrew, younger brother of former Mr. Basketball Jackson McAndrew.

No. 12 Champlin Park

First game: Dec. 3 vs. Park Center

Ranking rationale: Champlin Park’s 13-15 mark may not stand out, but the Rebels were a different team when 6-foot-4 wing Gavin Walter got back from injury. They were 2-9 without their top scorer and 11-6 upon his return highlighted by a 20-point win over state entrant Blaine.

Walter is back for his senior year, as well as the team’s third scorer, junior point guard Moussa Dukuly. Junior small forward Charlie Howe is an intriguing prospect at 6-foot-5.

Champlin Park also brings in senior point guard Owen Counce, who averaged around 15 points per game for Osseo. A notable loss to graduation is the team’s second scorer, combo guard Kyler Pust.

No. 13 Mounds View

First game: Dec. 3 vs. Hill-Murray

Ranking rationale: Mounds View appears to be a program whose stock is rising. With the Mustangs’ top three scorers being juniors last season, they finished a respectable 16-12 overall and 7-11 in the Suburban East Conference. Head coach Dave Leiser welcomes back senior guards Andrew Aitkin (~16 ppg), Rylan Happel (~13 ppg) and Reid Defeyter (~12 ppg). Two more top-six scorers return in junior guard Dom Barrett (~5.5 ppg) and senior center Connor Crosby (~4.5 ppg).

A notable loss is forward Qani Mohamed (~7 ppg). Mounds View lacks size inside, but its backcourt could be on of the best in the state.

No. 14 Eden Prairie

First game: Dec. 8 at Park Center

Ranking rationale: The Eagles are coming off an 18-10 season and a 6-8 mark in the highly competitive Lake Conference. Losing Mr. Basketball candidate guard Hamze Yusuf (23.3 ppg), as well as fellow all-conference forward Cooper Fahning (16.4 ppg) is tough, but talent returns for head coach Zander Culver.

Senior guard Carter Pulrang (12.8 ppg) and junior guard Jamir Davis (11.4 ppg) were both all-conference performers. Senior forward Pillip Moita was all-conference honorable mention.

No. 15 Lakeville South

First game: Dec. 8 at No. 1 Chaska

Ranking rationale: Lakeville South is coming off one of its best seasons in school history. The Cougars finished 24-8 overall and tied for second in the South Suburban Conference at 12-6. Head coach Joe Janquart’s team won the Section 1-4A title to advance to the state tournament for the first time in 15 years.

This could be a bit of a rebuilding year, but it helps to have your top scorer back. Nolan Greene, a 6-foot-5 power forward, led the team in scoring as a sophomore last year at 12.2 points per game. Unfortunately for South, he’s one of just two top-eight scorers returning.

The other is seventh scorer from 2025-26, senior guard Gavin Stuart (5.9 ppg). Key losses are guard Collin Johnson (11.6 ppg), who’s now at Wisconsin-La Crosse, and forward Ryker Sanders (10.5 ppg), who’s at Central College in Iowa.

No. 16 Minnehaha Academy

First game: Dec. 4 vs. No. 17 Orono

Ranking rationale: Minnehaha Academy won its sixth state title – all since 2013 – last season. The Redhawks were Class 2A champs thanks to an 81-69 win vs. top seed Goodhue.

The scary thing for the competition is the Redhawks’ top four scorers are all back with two having multiple years left of eligibility. It starts with 6-foot-8 senior forward Kellen Troup, who led the team with per-game averages of 19.7 points and 9.3 rebounds. Next is senior guard Ayden Green, who was second in scoring (17.3 ppg) and assists (5.6 apg).

Perhaps the best dual-sport athlete in his class is freshman Carter Cupito. He stars at quarterback for the Class 4A state tournament team SMB and scored 12.4 points per game and dished out 3.5 assists per game last year as an eight-grader for Minnehaha.

Another key returner is sophomore forward Mekhi Abner (9.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg). A notable loss for head coach Jadee Jones’ team is the graduation of fifth scorer, wing Malachi Snell (5.3 ppg).

No. 17 Orono

First game: Dec. 4 at No. 16 Minnehaha Academy

Ranking rationale: Orono fared well in the first season after the graduation of two all-time players, Nolan Groves and Brady Wooley. Head coach Barry Wohler guided the junior-laden Spartans to an 18-11 record and a Section 6-3A title game appearance.

Five of the top eight scorers are back, led by senior guard Grant Hansen. Hansen was tops on the team with 20 points per game but missed a dozen games due to injury. More key returners include senior guard Finn Dyvik (11.1 ppg), who’s a proven winner as Orono football’s quarterback.

Other names to watch are senior guard Alexander Pilakowski (10.4 ppg), as well as the big man inside, 6-foot-8 forward Thomas Lindell (5.4 ppg). The biggest loss is last year’s fourth scorer, guard Adrian Licursi (8.8 ppg).

No. 18 Pequot Lakes

First game: Dec. 8 at Hibbing

Ranking rationale: Pequot Lakes has size that plenty of Class 4A teams would envy. The Eagles look capable of winning the 2A state title with almost all of their production back from a team that went 30-2 and took third place at state in 2025-26. It starts with 6-foot-9 junior power forward Gus McKenna, who’s regarded as one of the top players in the state in the class of 2028.

He and twin brother, Oliver, are both drawing D-II interest. Head coach Kurt Stumpf’s team also features 6-foot-5 senior guard Tollef Birkeland, a Northwestern College, Iowa, commit.

The deep roster continues with 6-foot-6 forward Samuel Afagwu, another player drawing D-II interest. Senior 6-foot-5 forward Rock Holubar adds more size and guard Zach Drown provides ballhandling.

No. 19 Mahtomedi

First game: Dec. 3 at Stillwater

Ranking rationale: Mahtomedi is coming off a 25-4 campaign in which they finished second in the Metro East Conference, only behind regular season unbeaten Tartan.

The Zephyrs advanced to the Section 4-3A championship game, only to fall to eventual state runner up DeLaSalle. It’ll be a tall task to get by either of those teams once again, but Mahtomedi will still be a formidable squad. Head coach Keith Newman’s squad is led by senior 6-foot-8 power forward Willie Roelofs, who led the team scoring 22 points per game.

Unfortunately four of the next five scorers graduated, including guard Mark Graff (19.6 ppg), but Roelofs has sophomore guard Joey Wright back in the fold (6.1 ppg).

No. 20 Apple Valley

First game: Dec. 8 at No. 3 Tartan

Ranking rationale: Apple Valley didn’t have a lot of seniors on its roster that finished 21-11 and made a surprise run to the Class 4A title game, but they graduated a duo that will go down in program history.

Forward Camare Young averaged 20-7-4 and guard Trey Parker averaged 23.2 points per game. Young is now at Fork Union Military Academy and Parker at the University of Sioux Falls.

Head coach David Collier has more talent coming down the pike. Sophomore guard Gio Horton averaged 6.3 ppg as a freshman. Senior guard Ezana Gadson has looked good in the offseason circuit, along with 6-foot-5 power forward Tyrese Hutton. Hutton is the top returning scorer at 9.0 ppg.

No. 21 Blaine

First game: Dec. 4 vs. Osseo

Ranking rationale: Blaine is coming off a 22-8 record and a 15-4 mark in the Northwest Suburban Conference. Head coach Bernard Ward led the Bengals to a Section 7-4A title and the program’s first trip to the state tournament in a decade.

The team will have to replace three of its top scorers, including guard Shiloh Ayitey, who put up nearly 20 points a night. He’s now at Augsburg. A key piece to build around is junior guard Henry Semans, who averaged about 15 per night. He’ll have some size joining him with senior 6-foot-6 forward Gavin Olson (~10 ppg). Blaine is in the relatively weak Section 7-4A, so a return trip to state could be in the cards.

No. 22 St. Cloud Apollo

First game: Dec. 3 at Sartell

Ranking rationale: St. Cloud Apollo has had one of the best summers of any team in the state. The Eagles showed well at several tournaments, including at the Pacesetter Sweet 16 where they were champions.

Notable wins came against preseason No. 23 Farmington and 3A power and No. 17 Orono. The Eagles are a motivated bunch as it looked like they had the team to win the program’s second section title since 2011 before being upset in the quarterfinals to finish 19-8 overall.

Head coach Deon Pierce’s team is led by St. Cloud State commit De’Anthony Sells. The 6-foot-6 forward was tops in scoring (20.5 ppg) and rebounding (9.1) averages. Junior guard Trevor Terfehr is a combo guard who averages north of 15 points per game and was tops in assists.

Senior guard/small forward Goay Hoth also returns after averaging around 10 points per game. Notable losses are twin guards Micah Nwachukwu (~19 ppg) and Ikenna Nwachukwu (~11 ppg), who are now both at Lake Region State College.

No. 23 Farmington

First game: Dec. 8 vs. No. 7 Totino-Grace

Ranking rationale: Farmington is coming off a 19-10 campaign in which the Tigers tied for second in the South Suburban Conference at 12-6 and were Section 1-4A finalists. The team returns one of, if not the, tallest player in the state in 7-foot-1 Briggs Sheridan.

He led Farmington in scoring last season at 13.6 points per game. Unfortunately for head coach Tharen Johnson, the next four scorers all graduated, including guards Benny Fenske (12.7 ppg) and Kale Flees (12.4 ppg).

The Tigers will boast a lot of size with senior 6-foot-7 forward Tommy Schabert alongside Sheridan in the frontcourt. Seniors Thomas LeDuc (5.0 ppg) and Brayden Harris (4.7 ppg) are a couple other names to watch.

No. 24 Goodhue

First game: Dec. 4 at St. Charles

Ranking rationale: It’s not easy to replace a 2,000-point scorer, but Goodhue has enough returners from last year’s Class 2A state runner-up finish to make another deep run.

The notable absence is guard Luke Roschen, who averaged 23 points per game and four or more assists, rebounds and steals. He’s now at Southwest Minnesota State. Fortunately for head coach Matt Halvorson, who was the 2A Coach of the Year last season, three double-digit scorers are back in the fold. Junior guard Alex Loos averaged over 20 points per game.

Senior guard Owen Roschen (~14 ppg) and junior guard Cody Ryan (~10 ppg) also are in the mix to give the Wildcats some of the best guard play in southern Minnesota. Last year’s team finished 31-2 and lost by two to Minnehaha Academy in the title game.

No. 25 Edina

First game: Dec. 4 vs. No. 1 Chaska

Ranking rationale: Edina is a team that could make a leap. The Hornets finished 13-15 last season and 4-10 in the ultra-competitive Lake Conference. They return one of the top players in the state in 6-foot-7 senior small forward Vincent Cronin.

The Miami of Ohio commit dropped 20 points per game last season. He’s joined by co-captain 6-foot-5 guard Luke Miller (6.1 ppg). The question is if this duo will be enough to overcome five of Edina’s top seven scorers graduating. Key losses include guards Mason Mohs (11.1 ppg) and Gus Carpenter (10.0 ppg).