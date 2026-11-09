The 2026 MSHSL state tournament begins this week, and High School On SI has final rankings for top teams across all classifications.

Minnesota High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - November 9

No. 1 Champlin Park (10-0)

Previous ranking: 2

This week’s game: Nov. 12 vs. No. 14 Forest Lake (8-2) at Spring Lake Park

Ranking rationale: There’s a new No. 1 for the first time all year, and it comes in the last edition of the top 25. No. 1 Moorhead (9-1) losing to Prior Lake (6-4) paved the way for Champlin Park to claim the top spot after the Rebels smothered Wayzata (5-5) 49-13 in round two of the Class 6A tournament. This looked like it was going to be a good one when the Trojans tied it at 7 in the second quarter, but 41 straight points for the home team proved otherwise.

Preston Nelson posted 21 carries for 192 yards and a touchdown to go with a 27-yard touchdown reception. Cash Miller went 4-for-5 for 87 yards and four touchdowns to go with two carries for 70 yards and a TD. Jaden Oligmueller caught two touchdowns. Will Ogunti had a fumble return for a touchdown.

Wayzata was picked off three times. Utter domination. The door is open for the Rebels to claim their first state title in program history.

No. 2 Shakopee (9-1)

Previous ranking: 5



This week’s game: Nov. 13 vs. No. 10 Centennial (8-2) at Farmington

Ranking rationale: The Sabers put together their most complete performance of the season in round two of the Class 6A tournament, beating Maple Grove (5-5) 31-0. All of their points came in the final three quarters and 14 fourth-quarter points turned it into a rout. The Crimson managed just 20 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Blake Loughlin rushed for two touchdowns and Jaxon Brown caught another. Shakopee’s lone loss this season came by four at home to Prior Lake (6-4). That looked like a bad loss at the time, but the Lakers just upset previous No. 1 Moorhead (9-1). Shakopee is in great position to claim its first football state title.

No. 3 Moorhead (9-1)

Previous ranking: 1

This week’s game: None

Ranking rationale: The Spuds’ season came to a screeching end. Without star receiver David Mack, Moorhead’s high-octane offense struggled to work the ball downfield in a 19-14 loss in the second round of the Class 6A tournament vs. new No. 15 Prior Lake (6-4).

The Spuds were shut out in the first half and went down 19-6 when the Lakers found the end zone with 2:45 left in the game. Jett Feeney quickly led Moorhead down the field for a 5-yard rushing touchdown with 2:01 to go, but it was too little too late.

He was held in check on the night, going 11-for-24 for 128 yards, one touchdown and throwing his first two interceptions of the night. This was still a historic season for a program in just its second year in the big school classification. With all the D-I talent departing, it will be interesting to see what’s in store for this northern power.

No. 4 Minnetonka (8-2)

Previous ranking: 4

This week’s game: Nov. 12 vs. No. 19 Lakeville South (7-3) at Eastview

Ranking rationale: Things looked bleak when host and previous No. 11 Blaine (8-2) went up 21-0 with 4:39 remaining in the third quarter. The Skippers came alive in the nick of time, scoring four straight touchdowns for a 26-21 victory. Riley Battani ran in the game-winning 1-yard touchdown with 23 seconds remaining. Caden Gutzmer went 14-for-18 for 204 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Theodore Brown caught eight passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Parker Running added 20 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown. Myles Augustyn and Beckham Nelson co-lead with 13 tackles. Minnetonka’s resume took a hit with the two teams it lost two this season both losing last week (previous No. 1 Moorhead and No. 3 Eden Prairie), but this big-time win keeps them at No. 4.

No. 5 Orono (10-0)

Previous ranking: 6

This week’s game: Nov. 12 vs. SMB (9-1) at Buffalo

Ranking rationale: Orono breezed to a Section 6-4A title, routing Zimmerman (7-4) 43-7 at home. The Thunder made it a little interesting with a 40-yard fumble return touchdown to pull within 15 early in the third quarter, but the Spartans quickly responded. Finn Dyvik went 12-for-18 for 203 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Lincoln Stinar had seven receptions for 141 yards and two TDs. Lucas LaBelle led with 14 tackles and recovered a fumble.

No. 6 Monticello (10-0)

Previous ranking: 7

This week’s game: Nov. 13 vs. Bloomington Jefferson (6-4) at Forest Lake

Ranking rationale: In a game where it knew Elk River would be fired up for a chance at revenge, Monticello snuffed it out. The Magic dominated the previous No. 13 Elks 23-0. Few teams ever outrush Elk River, but Monticello did it 226-213 led by Cale Holthaus’ 66 yards on 20 carries. Carson Deibele added 15 carries for 65 yards and Max Lofgren chipped in 10 rushes for 63 yards.

Deibele went 4-for-5 for 61 yards, a TD and no interceptions. Elk River did not gain a passing yard on two attempts. Monticello has a great chance to claim its first state title, but Class 5A is loaded.

No. 7 Cretin-Derham Hall (10-0)

Previous ranking: 8

This week’s game: Nov. 14 vs. Northfield (8-2) at Woodbury

Ranking rationale: The Raiders squeaked by Mahtomedi (6-4) 14-7 on a neutral field to claim the Section 4-5A title. This was a scoreless game at halftime and 7-7 until Gavin Russell hit De’mandre Frierson-Hollie for a 45-yard touchdown for what proved to be the game-winning score with 8:30 remaining. Frierson-Hollie also threw a 23-yard TD and finished with seven receptions for 120 yards. Russell went 20-for-28 for 242 yards, a TD and no interceptions.

No. 8 Mankato West (10-0)

Previous ranking: 9

This week’s game: Nov. 14 vs. No. 17 Hastings (9-1) at Park Center

Ranking rationale: The Scarlets are back at the state tournament for the first time in four years, which ties for the longest drought this storied program’s gone through since the 1990s. Mankato West punched its ticket with a 21-14 win in Chaska vs. previous No. 17 Waconia (8-2). Osborne Lorenz ran 30 times for 156 yards and threw a touchdown. The Scarlets are one of three co-favorites to win it all in Class 5A.

No. 9 Willmar (10-0)

Previous ranking: 10

This week’s game: Nov. 12 vs. No. 18 Hill-Murray (9-1) at Blaine

Ranking rationale: Willmar is back in the state tournament for the first time since it was Class 4A runner up in 2018. The Cardinals look like they could bring home the school’s first state title. They had the misfortune of having to play one of the top teams in the class in the Section 2 final but got through it with a 22-12 win vs. previous No. 24 Marshall (7-3), whose only losses were to Willmar or No. 5 Orono (10-0).

The Cardinals came back from a 12-7 halftime deficit. A 2-yard touchdown run for Isaac Cayler with 1:34 remaining sealed it. Cayler led with 17 carries for 74 yards. Alex Hoppe went 12-for-18 for 131 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions to go with a rushing TD.

No. 10 Centennial (8-2)

Previous ranking: 12

This week’s game: Nov. 13 vs. No. 2 Shakopee (9-1) at Farmington

Ranking rationale: The Cougars made a resounding statement on Friday. They stunned previous No. 3 Eden Prairie (8-2) on its home field, jumping out to a 31-0 halftime lead en route to a 31-13 win to advance to the Class 6A quarterfinals. Wesley Kukkonen threw two touchdowns, including a 57-yarder to Brett Pullman.

Clearly Centennial came ready to play after narrowly getting by East Ridge (3-6) in the previous round. The Cougars hung tough early in the season in a close loss to No. 1 Champlin Park (10-0), so they’ve got to feel like they’ve got a chance to win it all.

No. 11 Grand Rapids (10-0)

Previous ranking: 15

This week’s game: Nov. 14 vs. Fergus Falls (7-3) at Brainerd

Ranking rationale: The Thunderhawks won their sixth game of the season by 30-plus points, rolling 38-7 vs. Hermantown (7-3) in Duluth in the Section 7-4A title game. Logan McNear ran for two touchdowns and threw for another.

Grand Rapids’ defense shut down one of the top running backs in the state, North Dakota State commit Martin Sleen. The Thunderhawks are looking to build on last year’s run to the Class 4A semifinals.

No. 12 Brainerd (9-1)

Previous ranking: 16

This week’s game: Nov. 14 vs. Spring Lake Park (6-4) at ROCORI

Ranking rationale: The Warriors routed an upstart Sartell (6-4) squad that knocked off defending Section 8-5A champion Alexandria (6-4) in the previous round. Brainerd led 14-0 at halftime en route to a 45-8 win over the Sabres. Malik Lauer ran 12 times for 164 yards and completed 7 of 16 passes for 130 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Brady Vanek caught four passes for 80 yards and a TD. Brainerd intercepted Sartell three times and held its opponent to 3 of 13 passing for 24 yards and no touchdowns. The Warriors’ lone loss was a close one to current No. 6 Monticello (10-0).

No. 13 Byron (9-1)

Previous ranking: 19

This week’s game: Nov. 12 vs. Totino-Grace (6-4) at Owatonna

Ranking rationale: The Bears move up after routing 2025 Class 4A runner up Kasson-Mantorville (7-4) 45-13 in the Section 1 championship in Rochester. Jordan Heimer rushed 25 times for 138 yards and three touchdowns.

Elijah Rodemeyer went 7-for-11 for 202 yards, two TDs and no interceptions. Benjamin Frigard and Keaton Hanson each caught two passes for 75 and 67 yards, respectively, and a touchdown each. Byron’s only loss this season was at current No. 5 Orono (10-0). The Bears beat their quarterfinal opponent, Totino-Grace, by 39 on the road in Week 8.

No. 14 Forest Lake (8-2)

Previous ranking: 22

This week’s game: Nov. 12 vs. No. 1 Champlin Park (10-0) at Spring Lake Park

Ranking rationale: That 32-8 win at current No. 15 Prior Lake (6-4) is looking awfully good right now after the Lakers knocked off Moorhead (9-1) and Shakopee (9-1) in the last month. The Rangers’ 29-14 win vs. previous No. 14 Eagan (7-3) in round two of the Class 6A tournament looks nice, too.

Forest Lake led 22-0 at halftime. Mack Jurkovich ran 18 times for 128 yards and three touchdowns. Salvador Ruelas Jr. completed all three of his pass attempts for 53 yards and a TD.

No. 15 Prior Lake (6-4)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Nov. 12 vs. No. 22 Rosemount (7-3) at Osseo

Ranking rationale: This top 25 tends to skew more toward overall resume than a “what have you done for me lately?” type power ranking. Some of that gets thrown out the window when you have an outstanding case like Prior Lake. After starting 0-4 (albeit against four teams in this week’s top 25), the Lakers have rattled off six straight wins. They stunned No. 2 Shakopee (9-1) with a 14-10 road win in Week 6. They followed it up with a 20-0 thumping of a Lakeville South (7-3) team that’s been ranked much of the season.

For its latest trick, Prior Lake knocked off the No. 1 team all season, Moorhead (9-1), 19-14 in round two of the Class 6A tournament. Bauer Tabatt threw two touchdowns and Zak Loehlein picked off star quarterback Jett Feeney twice for Feeney’s lone interceptions all season. Head coach Matt Gegenheimer has Prior Lake on a roll right now. The Lakers can get revenge over Rosemount this week.

No. 16 Eden Prairie (8-2)

Previous ranking: 3

This week’s game: None

Ranking rationale: The Eagles were in uncharted territory down a whopping 31 points at halftime, at home, against new No. 10 Centennial (8-2). Eden Prairie made it respectable in the second half but fell 31-13 in round two of the Class 6A tournament. The Eagles were contenders to make a deep run with their only loss to that point coming at then-No. 1 Moorhead (9-1), which was also upset this round.

No. 17 Hastings (9-1)

Previous ranking: 20

This week’s game: Nov. 14 vs. No. 8 Mankato West (10-0) at Park Center

Ranking rationale: The Raiders are moving on to the state tournament for the first time in 23 years. They beat defending section champion St. Thomas Academy (4-6) 29-13 at home in the Section 3-5A championship.

Zack Shatek looked like Mr. Football with 31 carries for 309 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught an interception on defense. Hastings has played a relatively weak schedule, so pulling off an upset this week would further legitimize one of the best seasons in school history.

No. 18 Hill-Murray (9-1)

Previous ranking: 21

This week’s game: Nov. 12 vs. No. 9 Willmar (10-0) at Blaine

Ranking rationale: The Pioneers are back at state for the third time in the last four years. They routed Simley (5-5) 42-7 at home to claim the Section 3-4A title. Grady Buettner ran 24 times for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Silas Deziel caught four passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Brayden Hartmann completed 8 of 16 passes for 203 yards, two TDs and no interceptions. Hill-Murray hung in with fellow state entrant No. 13 Byron (9-1) earlier in the season. We’ll see if that gives the Pios confidence to spring an upset on Willmar.

No. 19 Lakeville South (7-3)

Previous ranking: 25

This week’s game: Nov. 12 vs. No. 4 Minnetonka (8-2) at Eastview

Ranking rationale: Lakeville South probably took umbrage having to go on the road in round two of the Class 6A tournament to take a team it already beat on the road in Week 1. The Cougars did it again, knocking off previous No. 18 Mounds View (7-3) 41-34.

This was a thrilling game the whole way with the see-saw tilting South’s way when Griffen Dean broke an 80-yard touchdown run with 2:07 to overcome a 35-34 deficit. Dean’s been big for the Cougars each of the last two postseasons, this time running 17 times for 174 yards and two TDs. Jeremiah Lebbi added 11 carries for 281 yards and three TDs. Grant Mayer led the defense with 16 tackles.

No. 20 Blaine (8-2)

Previous ranking: 11

This week’s game: None

Ranking rationale: Blaine was the heartbreak story of the night on Friday. The Bengals looked poised to upset No. 4 Minnetonka (8-2), leading 21-0 late in the third quarter. The Skippers erupted for four straight touchdowns to pull off a 26-21 stunner. Blaine’s only other loss this season was to current No. 1 Champlin Park (10-0). Against Tonka, Derrick Obwaya led with 18 rushes for 83 yards and three touchdowns. Foster Johnson and Max Braddy led the defense with 14 tackles each.

No. 21 Annandale (10-0)

Previous ranking: 23

This week’s game: Nov. 13 vs. 25 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (10-0) at Alexandria

Ranking rationale: Annandale was on the ropes down 10-0 in the second quarter of the Section 5-3A championship game vs. Foley (7-3) in St. Cloud. The Cardinals recovered to score the next 28 points in a 28-18 win.

Colton Henson led with 41 carries for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Despite being undefeated, ranked No. 1 in the Class 3A poll and the defending state champ, Annandale drew the North No. 3 seed at state. We’ll see if that seeding snub lights a fire under the Cards.

No. 22 Rosemount (7-3)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Nov. 12 vs. No. 15 Prior Lake (6-4) at Osseo

Ranking rationale: Rosemount has benefitted from a relatively easy path through the first two rounds of the Class 6A tournament, but the Irish aren’t fooling around. After a 69-0 win vs. Osseo (0-9) in round one, Rosemount is coming off a 35-7 win vs. St. Michael-Albertville (4-6) where they led 21-0 at halftime. The Irish must feel good to win blowouts after playing three games decided by four points or fewer.

No. 23 Eagan (7-3)

Previous ranking: 14

This week’s game: None

Ranking rationale: One of Eagan’s best seasons in recent memory ended a win shy of the program making its first state tournament appearance. The Wildcats fell in the second round of the Class 6A tournament 29-14 at new No. 14 Forest Lake (8-2). Eagan was never in it, falling behind 22-0 at halftime.

Tommy Jameson was a bright spot with 21 carries for 100 yards. Parker West added 22 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown. The Wildcats can at least lay claim to nearly upending No. 2 Shakopee (9-1) in Week 1 and beating Prior Lake (6-4) in Week 2, a team that’s beaten Shakopee and previous No. 1 Moorhead (9-1).

No. 24 Pierz (10-0)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Nov. 12 vs. Albany (7-3) at Monticello

Ranking rationale: Pierz has made three straight Section 7-3A championship games and has won two in a row. The Pioneers are heading back to state after a 54-15 win vs. Pequot Lakes (7-3) in Brainerd. Brayden Foust rushed for the first three touchdowns of the game. Preston Saehr threw for two touchdowns, as well.

Pierz has been dominant throughout 2026 and could give reigning Class 3A champion and No. 21 Annandale (10-0) a run for the title after going to the semifinals in 2025. No one has played the Pioneers closer than 21 points all season, and that was their quarterfinals opponent, Albany.

No. 25 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (10-0)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Nov. 13 vs. No. 21 Annandale (10-0) at Alexandria

Ranking rationale: Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton has been just a little more impressive than fellow Class 3A unbeaten St. Croix Lutheran (9-0) as the two were in the mix for the No. 25 ranking. The Rebels are coming off a run to the state semifinals in 2025 and have won eight of 10 games by double digits this season. DGF got by Perham (9-2) 26-20 in the Section 8 championship in Fargo. The Rebels never trailed and led 14-0 early.

A late Yellowjackets touchdown pulled them within six. DGF ran for 301 yards led by Isaac Leiran, who got 101 and a touchdown on 16 carries. Jace Baumgartner added 19 rushes for 97 yards and two TDs. Dawson Johnson chipped in 10 rushes for 76 yards and a TD.