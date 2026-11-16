Minnesota High School Football 2026 State Semifinals: Ranking the Teams

The 2026 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school football state semifinals begin this week at U.S. Bank Stadium. High School On SI has rankings for each classification.

9-PLAYER

No. 1 Hills-Beaver Creek (11-0)

Next game: Nov. 19 vs. No. 4 Cromwell-Wright Area (11-0)

Ranking rationale: Hills-Beaver Creek (11-0) wasn’t even the top seed in its section (thanks to the QRF), but the Patriots are the top team in this ranking and are the favorite to repeat as state champions. H-BC is coming off a 35-7 shellacking of Spring Grove (8-4) in the quarterfinals.

Easton Giles was one of three Patriots to rush for more than 50 yards, leading with 79 and one touchdown. Malachi Bush went 7-for-10 passing for 80 yards and no interceptions to go with 12 rushes for 57 yards and a TD.

No one has been able to stay within single digits of the Patriots all year. Their closest game was a 38-28 win vs. Edgerton (6-5) in the Section 3 championship.

No. 2 Border West (11-0)

Next game: Nov. 19 vs. No. 3 Kittson County Central (12-0)

Ranking rationale: There’s no wrong answers for seeding these four teams. I’ll give Border West the No. 2 slot as the Buccaneers are the top-ranked team in the QRF. The Bucs’ only close game of the season came in Week 1 vs. Stephen-Argyle Central (3-6). Since then, they’ve won every game by 22-plus.

That includes a 28-6 result over Wabasso (10-1) in the quarterfinals. Owen Deal went 12-for-17 passing for 126 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions to go with 19 rushing yards and a TD. Dylan Groebner ran 13 times for 113 yards and two TDs. Brock Martig led with 12 tackles.

No. 3 Kittson County Central (12-0)

Next game: Nov. 19 vs. No. 2 Border West (11-0)

Ranking rationale: Kittson County Central is No. 3 in the QRF and has been dominant most weeks like the rest of the semifinalists. The Bearcats have had to pull off a couple escapes in the regular season, prevailing 30-28 in overtime at home vs. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (7-3) and 20-14 at Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke (9-2), a team it beat by 15 in the Section 8 championship. It was smoother sailing in the state quarterfinals where KCC won 47-18 vs. Cook County (9-1).

The Bearcats did have to dig out of a 10-6 deficit in the second quarter and were still up just nine late in the third quarter before piling on in the fourth. Elijah Muir ran for three touchdowns. Eli Peterson threw two touchdowns and ran for another.

No. 4 Cromwell-Wright Area (10-0)

Next game: Nov. 19 vs. No. 1 Hills-Beaver Creek (11-0)

Ranking rationale: There are no Cinderellas in this year’s 9-player state semifinals. The Cardinals are plenty potent at No. 4 in the QRF. They have played in a few tight games, though. Two came against Sebeka (8-2) by three in the regular season and by one in the Section 5 championship.

The other came in the state quarterfinals where Cromwell-Wright Area edged Clearbrook-Gonvick (7-5) 24-20. This was a back-and-forth game the whole way with the see-saw landing C-WA’s way with a 36-yard game-winning touchdown run by Braham Jordan in the fourth quarter.

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Minneota (11-0)

Next game: Nov. 21 vs. No. 3 Breckenridge (11-0)

Ranking rationale: While there are four undefeated teams remaining in Class 1A, there’s absolutely no doubt who gets the No. 1 ranking. The Vikings ought to be up a class or two, but for now they continue to dominate here. Their 41-6 quarterfinals victory vs. Mayer Lutheran (9-2) was their 57th straight win dating back to October 19, 2022. It was only a 7-6 game midway through the second quarter until the Vikings began a 34-0 run.

R.J. Sorensen led with 20 rushes for 126 yards and two touchdowns, as well as a team-high 10 tackles. Tristen Sussner passed for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Could Minneota be vulnerable this week in a 2025 Prep Bowl rematch? They eked out a pair of single-digit victories over section rival Dawson-Boyd, the last team to beat this dynasty.

No. 2 Upsala/Swanville (11-0)

Next game: Nov. 21 vs. No. 4 Springfield (11-0)

Ranking rationale: The computers like Upsala/Swanville (11-0) most. The Patriots are No. 1 in the QRF. They have a strong resume with blowout wins of Parkers Prairie (8-3) and Benson (7-3), a pair of teams that gave the No. 3 team in this ranking, Breckenridge (12-0), a lot more trouble. That’s why U/S gets the nod over 2025 state runner up Breckenridge for the No. 2 slot.

The Patriots are coming off a 28-25 quarterfinals win vs. Park Christian (11-1). U/S dug out from a 10-0 deficit in the second quarter by scoring 16 straight points and being tied or leading the rest of the way. William Schafer led with 24 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown while also passing for 45 yards. Dalton Welinski added 16 carries for 71 yards and a TD.

No. 3 Breckenridge (12-0)

Next game: Nov. 21 vs. No. 1 Minneota (11-0)

Ranking rationale: Breckenridge has been dominant all season with all but two wins – a pair of games against Parkers Prairie (8-3) – coming by 13 or more. The Cowboys are coming off a 57-20 beatdown vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl (10-1) in the quarterfinals. Riley Kappes went off for 16 carries for 191 yards and four touchdowns along with 124 passing yards and two touchdowns. Breckenridge will be motivated this week to post a better showing against Minneota after falling 41–6 to the Vikings in last year’s Prep Bowl.

No. 4 Springfield (11-0)

Next game: Nov. 21 vs. No. 2 Upsala/Swanville (11-0)

Ranking rationale: There’s no shame in being the last-ranked semifinalist when all four are undefeated. The Tigers have won every game but one by 22 points. The lone exception was a 21-10 win at perennial power Dawson-Boyd (8-3), whose only other losses came to No. 1 Minneota (11-0). Springfield is coming off of a 44-8 quarterfinals victory vs. Southland (9-2). Parker Kuehn completed 15 of 19 passes for 216 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also ran three times for 27 yards and a TD.

Carter Jackson added 15 rushes for 151 yards and a TD. Colten Sell chipped in 11 rushes for 105 yards and a TD. Madden Lendt caught seven passes for 122 yards and four TDs, as well as one INT.

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Caledonia (11-0)

Next game: Nov. 20 vs. No. 4 Hawley (9-2)

Ranking rationale: The Warriors punished Cannon Falls (9-2) 63-12 in the quarterfinals. They led 41-6 at halftime. Bodie Knutson led with nine rushes for 158 yards and three touchdowns. Grant King went 7-for-11 for 183 yards, three TDs and one INT.

Caledonia’s defense has been dominant this season with five shutouts and a state-best 5.1 points allowed per game. Since a Week 1 overtime win vs. Rushford-Peterson (7-3), a team they beat 34-0 in the section semifinals, the Warriors have won every game by 21-plus. Caledonia is No. 1 in the 2A QRF.

No. 2 Redwood Valley (11-0)

Next game: Nov. 20 vs. No. 3 Jackson County Central (10-1)

Ranking rationale: It was all blowouts for the four Class 2A quarterfinal games. The Cardinals did their part in a 57-6 thrashing of Osakis (8-3). Lucas Fuhr led the way with four touchdown rushes and Zack Lundeen ran for two more.

Redwood Valley could make the case to be the top seed as a fellow unbeaten. Its only close game all season was a 50-42 win vs. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (5-4). Caledonia has played a tougher schedule and is higher in the QRF (No. 1) than Redwood Valley (No. 3).

No. 3 Hawley (9-2)

Next game: Nov. 20 vs. No. 1 Caledonia (11-0)

Ranking rationale: Hawley is No. 4 due to its pair of losses, but the Nuggets posted perhaps the most impressive performance in the 2A quarterfinals. They handed Aitkin (9-1) its first loss of the season, 36-6. The Gobblers went up 6-0 off the bat before getting stymied. Four players found the end zone for Hawley, including a big 42-yard touchdown pass from Hudson Mithun to Parker Stotts to go up 22 early in the third quarter.

Both of Hawley’s losses came to strong Class 3A teams: No. 1 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (11-0) and Perham (9-2). Perham’s only losses were to DGF. That’s why I’m giving Hawley the nod for No. 3, but it’s a coin flip with Jackson County Central.

No. 4 Jackson County Central (10-1)

Next game: Nov. 20 vs. No. 2 Redwood Valley (11-0)

Ranking rationale: Don’t count out the defending champion. Jackson County Central has continued its run as one of the state’s premier programs even after the graduation of generational talent, quarterback Roman Voss, who’s now at the University of Minnesota.

The Huskies took their first loss since 2023 earlier in the year with a 36-30 defeat vs. Luverne (8-2) but they’re on a four-game win streak. JCC won its two section games by a 51-0 combined margin and is coming off a 32-24 overtime upset of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (10-1) in the quarterfinals. Jacob Kruger threw three touchdown passes, including the 14-yard game-winner to Mason Helmers.

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (11-0)

Next game: Nov. 21 vs. No. 4 Waseca (10-1)

Ranking rationale: The winner of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. defending champion Annandale (10-1) in the quarterfinals was destined to get the top ranking. The Rebels upset the Cardinals 18-14. Isaac Leiran led with 86 rushing yards. Dawson Johnson and Jace Baumgartner each had 48 yards and a touchdown.

Michael Whitney caught a 12-yard touchdown and had an interception. DGF held Annandale to a tie of its season-low point total. The Cardinals have scored 40-plus six times this season. The Rebels are eager to get another shot at Waseca after falling 14-13 to the Bluejays in last year’s semifinals.

No. 2 Pierz (11-0)

Next game: Nov. 21 vs. No. 3 St. Croix Lutheran (11-0)

Ranking rationale: More years than not, a resume like Pierz’ would make it the definitive top team. The Pioneers have been just as, if not more, dominant than anyone. The latest example is a 44-7 dismantling of Albany (8-3) in the quarterfinals. The Huskies hung within 14 at halftime before Pierz pulled away.

Preston Saehr went 6-of-7 for 137 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. Brayden Foust rushed 16 times for 151 yards and two TDs. The Pioneers also beat the Huskies by 21 in the regular season. Pierz’ resume also features a 39-point drubbing of Pequot Lakes (7-3) in the section championship.

No. 3 St. Croix Lutheran (11-0)

Next game: Nov. 21 vs. No. 2 Pierz (11-0)

Ranking rationale: St. Croix Lutheran has been dominant this season and owns four wins over Class 4A squads. You could make the case for the Crusaders to be higher given their No. 1 QRF ranking, but they’ve squeaked by their last two postseason games. In the quarterfinals, SCL edged Dassel-Cokato (8-4) 35-30.

The Crusaders only trailed once down 8-7 after one quarter, but it was tight throughout. Elijah Larson starred with 30 carries for 148 yards and four touchdowns.

No. 4 Waseca (10-1)

Next game: Nov. 21 vs. No. 1 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (11-0)

Ranking rationale: A14-12 nailbiter loss at Tri-CIty United (8-2) in Week 5 is Waseca’s only blemish of the season. The Bluejays have been a perennial power of late with an appearance in last year’s Prep Bowl. Waseca got revenge over T-CU in the section finals and picked up a 19-16 win vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (10-1) in the quarterfinals.

The Bluejays looked poised to run away with it going up 17-0 on a Kellen Klinger touchdown rush on the first play of the fourth quarter. Waseca got a safety to go up 19-8 with 3:57 to go. The Cougars quickly scored with 2:26 left, but it was too little, too late.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 Orono (11-0)

Next game: Nov. 19 vs. No. 2 Willmar (11-0)

Ranking rationale: Orono thumped SMB (9-2) 56-20 in the quarterfinals to continue the Spartans’ dominant season. The Wolfpack were competitive in the first half, pulling within 16-14 with 1:50 left in the first half.

Orono quickly responded with a touchdown to begin a 36-0 run. Finn Dyvik went a perfect 5-for-5 passing for 94 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed 11 times for 168 yards and two TDs. Hudson Hirt added 14 rushes for 127 yards and a TD, as well as two receptions for 45 yards and two TD. Abraham Whiting added 10 team-high tackles and a sack. The Spartans are the only team to beat fellow semifinalist, No. 3 Byron (10-1), and did so 37-14 at home in Week 2.

Orono’s resume also features a 20-7 win vs. Marshall (7-3), whose only losses were to Orono and Willmar. You could make a convincing case for Willmar to be No. 1 given the Cardinals’ trickier schedule, but the defending champion Spartans get the benefit of the doubt here.

No. 2 Willmar (11-0)

Next game: Nov. 19 vs. No. 1 Orono (11-0)

Ranking rationale: As stated above, you could make a compelling argument to put Willmar No. 1. The Cardinals are undefeated with a 33.9 average margin of victory against a tougher schedule than Orono, which has a 33.7 margin.

The two are neck-and-neck and will dual it out this week to go to the Prep Bowl. Willmar is coming off a 49-35 quarterfinals win vs. Hill-Murray (9-2). The Cards got up 14-0 in the first quarter and by as much as 28 in the third. Isaac Cayler ran 12 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Hudson Sjoberg added 27 rushes for 134 yards and two TDs to go with a 16-yard TD grab.

The Minnesota Vikings desperately seek the type of efficiency quarterback Alex Hoppe put up for Willmar. He went 13-for-16 for 146 yards, two TDs and no interceptions. The Cardinals’ resume features a pair of double-digit wins vs. Marshall (7-3) and a 41-3 Week 1 win vs. fellow state semifinalist Fergus Falls (8-3)

No. 3 Byron (10-1)

Next game: Nov. 20 vs. No. 4 Fergus Falls (8-3)

Ranking rationale: The Bears were fortunate to receive the South No. 1 seed and dodge defending champion Orono until a potential title game matchup. Byron got the benefit of the doubt given its only loss was to Orono. Otherwise, the Bears have been dominant. Their only close game of the year came in a 21-14 win vs. fellow state entrant Hill-Murray (9-2).

The resume boasts regular season blowouts at state entrant Totino-Grace (6-5), at Kasson-Mantorville (7-4) and vs. Stewartville (7-2). Byron thumped K-M and T-G again in their last two postseason matchups. Last week against the Eagles, Jordan Heimer rushed for four touchdowns.

No. 4 Fergus Falls (8-3)

Next game: Nov. 20 vs. No. 3 Byron (10-1)

Ranking rationale: The Otters are a win away from making the Prep Bowl for the first time in program history. Fergus Falls, in its sixth state tournament appearance, advanced with a 14-7 upset of Grand Rapids (10-1) in the quarterfinals. The Otters went ahead in the first quarter on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Eston Bethel to Luke Warner.

Fergus Falls went up 14-0 in the fourth on a 48-yard pick-six by Bethel. It’ll be a tall task for the Otters to win another seeing how they’ve mightily struggled against top competition: They lost 41-3 at No. 2 Willmar (11-0) and 48-0 at Marshall (7-3).

CLASS 5A

No. 1 Monticello (11-0)

Next game: Nov. 20 vs. No. 3 Mankato West (11-0)

Ranking rationale: Monticello has been the top-ranked team in Class 5A for quite a while, so they get the nod for the top spot among three undefeated heavyweights. The Magic breezed by Bloomington Jefferson (6-5) in the quarterfinals 42-7. Carson Deibele threw two touchdowns and ran for another. Monticello’s defense did not surrender a point as the Jaguars’ lone touchdown came on a pick-six. The Magic are the lone team that beat fellow semifinalist No. 4 Brainerd (10-1) this season. A pair of wins vs. Elk River (8-3) are also nice resume points.

No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall (11-0)

Next game: Nov. 21 vs. No. 4 Brainerd (10-1)

Ranking rationale: It’s a coin flip for No. 2 and 3 between Cretin-Derham Hall and Mankato West. I’ll stick with the Raiders, who were higher in the top 25 all season. They fended off Northfield (8-2) 28-27 in the quarterfinals with some theatrics. Down 27-21 in the closing minute, Gavin Russell hit Owen Welk for a 44-yard pass to Owen Welk on fourth-and-20 from its 28-yard line.

Russell later hit Shaheed Suggs for the game-tying touchdown on fourth-and-9 from the Northfield 27. Jack Cool converted the game-winning extra point. Russell ended with three touchdown passes. One was an 80-yard to Isaac Feller, who also had a kick return touchdown. C-DH’s resume this season is headlined by wins over fellow state entrant Bloomington Jefferson (6-5), as well as Elk River (8-3).

No. 3 Mankato West (11-0)

Next game: Nov. 20 vs. No. 1 Monticello (11-0)

Ranking rationale: Mankato West is a team I fear I’ve underrated all season. The Scarlets keep on winning, and usually in blowout fashion. Their only close games were by three vs. Mahtomedi (7-3) in Week 1 and by seven vs. Waconia (8-2) in the Section 2 championship.

The Scarlets had an easier time in the state quarterfinals, winning 38-21 vs. Hastings (9-2). It was a 24-21 game heading into the fourth quarter before West found the end zone twice in the next five minutes. Quarterback Osborne Lorenz ran for four touchdowns, including a 22-yarder that put his team up 14-0 in the second quarter.

No. 4 Brainerd (10-1)

Next game: Nov. 21 vs. No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall (11-0)

Ranking rationale: Brainerd has thrived living on the razor’s edge this season. The Warriors have played in eight games decided by 10 points or fewer and won seven. The lone exception was a 21-15 loss at No. 1 Monticello (11-0). The latest escape came in the state quarterfinals where Brainerd defeated defending state champion Spring Lake Park (6-5) 14-13.

It looked like the Warriors were going to be in for more of a stress-free day when Malik Lauer broke a 54-yard touchdown run to go up 14-0 in the third quarter. The Panthers responded with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, only for their 2-point conversion attempt with 2:04 remaining. SLP recovered the onside kick but Brainerd, which isn’t known for its defense, got the stop when it needed it.

CLASS 6A

No. 1 Champlin Park (11-0)

Next game: Nov. 19 vs. No. 3 Centennial (9-2)

Ranking rationale: The Rebels ran roughshod over Forest Lake (8-3) in the quarterfinals, 41-8. It was 28-0 at halftime and the Rangers did not score until the fourth quarter. It was a shutout for Champlin Park’s defense as Forest Lake’s touchdown came on a pick-six. Miles Felton led with 12 rushes for 157 yards and three touchdowns. He’s going to be tough for anybody to stop, which is why Champlin Park is my pick to win it all. The Rebels have already won on the road at fellow semifinalist No. 3 Centennial (9-2).

No. 2 Minnetonka (9-2)

Next game: Nov. 20 vs. No. 4 Rosemount (8-3)

Ranking rationale: Minnetonka hasn’t always won pretty this season, but its defense is a sight for sore eyes. The Skippers held a usually efficient Lakeville South (7-4) offense to one touchdown in a 19-7 quarterfinals victory.

The Cougars mustered just 102 rushing yards on 27 carries (3.8 ypc). Minnetonka scored the final 19 points of the game after trailing 7-0 in the second quarter. Caden Gutzmer completed 15 of 17 passes for 130 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing 13 times for 57 yards and a TD.

Myles Augustyn led with 11 tackles. Beckham Nelson had nine tackles and an interception. The Skippers’ two losses this season came in close games to two teams who are out of the tournament, so they’ve got to like their chances to continue their run.

They’re about neck and neck with Centennial to be ranked No. 2 or 3 in this ranking, but I’ll give the more battle-tested Skippers the nod. They just beat Blaine (8-2) in the second round, a team that won at Centennial.

No. 3 Centennial (9-2)

Next game: Nov. 19 vs. No. 1 Champlin Park (11-0)

Ranking rationale: You could make the case for Centennial to be No. 2 given its two losses were by a combined nine points to No. 1 Champlin Park and Blaine (8-2). However, Minnetonka just beat Blaine and was ranked higher throughout the year, so the Skippers got the nod. Nonetheless, Centennial is peaking at the right time.

They blew out Eden Prairie (8-2) in round two and just upset the previous No. 2 team in the state, Shakopee (9-2), 10-6. The Cougars broke a scoreless tie with 21 seconds left in the first half with an 18-yard touchdown from Jack Wiste to Nolan Larson. Shakopee scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter but missed the extra point.

No. 4 Rosemount (8-3)

Next game: Nov. 20 vs. No. 2 Minnetonka (9-2)

Ranking rationale: The Irish might be the No. 4 team in the ranking, but they’ve got as good a shot as any to hoist the trophy. Rosemount is riding high after smoking Prior Lake (6-5) 28-6 in the quarterfinals. The same Prior Lake team that upset then-No. 1 Moorhead (9-1) in the previous round. The Irish had a shutout going until the Lakers got on the board with a touchdown with 1:15 remaining.

Jaidon Jackson led with 33 rushes for 143 yards and three touchdowns. Finn Macken went 6-for-10 for 142 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions while adding 15 rushes for 109 yards. Connor McNamara starred on defense with six tackles and two interceptions. Rosemount looks like a much improved team that fell 20-0 at Centennial (9-2) in Week 1.