Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 9, 2026)

With eight teams in this week’s Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings enjoying first-round byes and many others facing overmatched first-round foes, there were few changes from a week ago.

The biggest result this week was No. 9 St. Joseph’s Prep ensuring there would be a new champion in Class 6A when the Hawks finally put La Salle Prep out of its misery with a 17-7 victory in the semifinals of the Philadelphia Catholic League playoffs.

The Explorers had suffered through an injury-plagued season that saw them lose three of their first four games and never recover.

Only one team dropped out as Pennridge was upset by North Penn in the first round of the 6A District 1 playoffs. Blue Mountain moved into the rankings at No. 25.

Here are this week’s Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5 | Wk6 | Wk7 | Wk8 | Wk9 | Wk10

Last week: 1 | Idle

Next up: vs. Hempfield Area,, Nov. 13

Last week: 2 | Def. Erie 55-0

Connor Kulka connected with AJ Fry for four touchdown passes, and Rowan Walker ran for 62 yards and two scores.

Next up: vs. McDowell, Nov. 13

Last week: 3 | Def. West Philadelphia 35-0

The Panthers won the 5A District 12 title and now get a couple of weeks off to await who emerges from the other side of the bracket.

Next up: TBD, Nov. 27

Last week: 4 | Idle

Next up: vs. Mechanicsburg, Nov. 13

Last week: 5 | Idle

Next up: vs. Trinity, Nov. 13

Last week: 6 | Idle

Next up: vs. Armstrong, Nov. 13

Last week: 7 | Def. Father Judge 63-0

The top seeds in the Philadelphia Catholic League 6A cruised into Sunday’s title game against nemesis St. Joseph’s Prep.

Next up: vs. No. 9 St. Joseph’s Prep, Nov. 15

Last week: 8 | Def. East Stroudsburg South 42-10

The Spartans spotted East Stroudsburg South an early 3-0 lead before scoring 42 unanswered points.

Next up: vs. Pocono Mountain East, Nov. 13

Last week: 9 | Def. La Salle College 17-7

A late touchdown from Max Rogers sealed the victory and allowed the Hawks to eliminate last year’s PIAA 6A champion.

Next up: vs. No. 7 Roman Catholic, Nov. 15

Last week: 10 | Def. William Penn Charter 42-13

The Friars improved to 4-0 in Inter-Ac Conference play.

Next up: vs. Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, Nov. 13

Last week: 11 | Def. Marple-Newton 40-6

Senior Mekhi Wyche made his first start at quarterback for Kenjai Gatling, who is ineligible for the postseason under PIAA transfer rules, and threw for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Next up: vs. Interboro, Nov. 14

Last week: 12 | Def. Kennett 35-0

The Cougars have not been scored upon in 34 straight quarters, posting an eighth consecutive shutout to cruise into the second round of the 5A District 1 playoffs.

Next up: vs. Upper Perkiomen, Nov. 13

Last week: 13 | Def. Perkomen Valley 56-42

The Bucks won a shootout in their first-round district game and now get a rematch with their crosstown rivals.

Next up: vs. Central Bucks East, Nov. 13

Last week: 14 | Idle

Next up: vs. Cocalico, Nov. 13

Last week: 15 | Idle

Next up: vs. Thomas Jefferson, Nov. 13

Last week: 16 | Def. William Penn 42-6

Ja’auan Johnson ran for 99 yards and a touchdown while also catching one of Jaiyon Lewis’ two touchdown passes.

Next up: vs. Wilson, Nov. 13

Last week: 17 | Def. Kiski Area 42-7

Quarterback Braeden Plasko ran for two touchdowns, and Aayden Wright returned a kickoff 82 yards for the game’s final score.

Next up: vs. New Castle, Nov. 13

Last week: 18 | Def. Harry S Turman 42-12

Coach Mike Matta earned his 200th career victory in his final season after 24 years at the helm as junior Juelz Chiron-Robinson ran for 106 yards and three touchdowns, going over 4,000 career yards.

Next up: vs. Coatesville, Nov. 13

Last week: 19 | Def. Hanover Area 48-14

The Mountaineers rushed for almost 10 yards per carry and led 42-0 at halftime, with Drew Kostick leading a balanced attack with 101 yards and a touchdown.

Next up: vs. Wallenpaupack, Nov. 13

Last week: 20 | Def. Mount Pleasant 62-7

The Vikings amassed 251 yards and led 28-0 after one quarter en route to a first-round WPIAL 3A district win.

Next up: vs. North Catholic, Nov. 13

Last week: 21 | Idle

Next up: vs. Conrad Weiser, Nov. 13

Last week: 22 | Def. Lake-Lehman 51-12

The Cavaliers got first-half touchdowns from five different players, including Braedon McPartland’s 66-yard run to open the scoring, as they led 38-0 at halftime.

Next up: vs. Wyoming Area, Nov. 13

Last week: 23 | Def. West Chester Rustin 42-35

Beau Kosmalski ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries as the Patriots rallied in the fourth quarter for their first playoff win since 2022.

Next up: vs. Unionville, Nov. 13

Last week: 25 | Idle

Next up: vs. Cumberland Valley, Nov. 13

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Bangor 51-6

Cohen Kirby threw for 169 yards and three touchdowns, and Brody Foose ran for three scores.

Next up: vs. Lehighton, Nov. 13

Dropped Out

No. 24 Pennridge

Under Consideration

Avonworth

Mount Carmel

Notre Dame-Green Pond

Northwestern Lehigh

North Pocono

Parkland

Solanco

Southern Columbia

Whitehall

Wilson