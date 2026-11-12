Fab Five: Pennsylvania High School Football Games to Watch in Week 2 of Postseason

It’s Week 2 of the high school football postseason in Pennsylvania, and all over the Keystone State, there are district titles at stake.

The biggest game sees a rematch from a couple of weeks ago matching two teams in the top 10 of this week’s Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings that will decide the Philadelphia Catholic League 6A championship.

No. 7 Roman Catholic (8-2) will look to defeat No. 9 St. Joseph’s Prep (7-2) for the second time in three weeks after beating their crosstown rivals in their regular-season matchup for the first time since 1999 to win the Red Division title.

The Cahillites won the PIAA 5A state championship last year but were elevated to 6A this year, so this is their chance to upset the established order. St. Joseph’s Prep has won nine state titles since 2013, with its last coming two years ago.

The rematch Sunday afternoon at Franklin Field will not only decide who faces Philadelphia Public League champion Northeast next week for the 6A District 12 title but will also cap a fun weekend of second-round action.

But what are some of the other top matchups we’re watching around the state? Here are four of the best that we’ve selected.

Upper Perkiomen (9-2) at No. 12 Springfield (10-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13

The Cougars are the No. 2 seed in the 5A District 1 bracket behind Chester as they look to repeat as district champs and win the state title after falling to Roman Catholic in last year’s final.

The Indians bounced back from a loss to Spring-Ford in the Pioneer Athletic Conference championship game to beat Academy Park in Round 1 and will lean on seniors QB Grayson Sabo (2,298 total yards, 32 TDs) and RB Zach Adam (1,336 yards, 15 TDs) to try to spring the upset.

Pocono Mountain East (7-4) at No. 8 Southern Lehigh (11-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13

The Spartans moved up to 5A this year after winning the 4A state title last fall and look to win the District 11 title in their maiden season. Standing in their way are the Cardinals, who upset No. 2 seed Pleasant Valley 17-14 last week and are led by senior Evan Garrett (1,044 rushing yards, 14 TDs).

Wyoming Area (9-2) at No. 22 Scranton Prep (10-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13

The Cavaliers have dominated 3A District 2, winning the past five championships and beating the Warriors three times during that postseason run. Wyoming Area has won eight in a row since a 1-2 start, with senior Nicolas Kondrosky (717 yards, 11 TDs) leading a balanced rushing attack.

Interboro (10-1) at No. 11 Chester (11-0)

1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14

On the other side of the 5A District 1 bracket, the Clippers won their first game without senior quarterback Kenjai Gatling, who is ineligible for the postseason under PIAA transfer rules, as they seek a first-ever title.

Now, they must face the Buccaneers in a rematch of their Week 6 contest that Chester won 36-14. Interboro has already exceeded its win total from the past three seasons combined since winning the 4A district championship in 2022.