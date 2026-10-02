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Minnesota High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates (MSHSL) - October 2

Follow Friday's action throughout the night with our scoreboards
Jack Butler|
Jon Namyst

The 2026 Minnesota high school football season enters Week 5, and you can follow the action from October 2 with our Minnesota High School Football Scoreboard.

Minnesota High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates (MSHSL) - October 2

Full Minnesota High School Football Scoreboard

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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