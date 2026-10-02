Minnesota High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates (MSHSL) - October 2
Follow Friday's action throughout the night with our scoreboards
The 2026 Minnesota high school football season enters Week 5, and you can follow the action from October 2 with our Minnesota High School Football Scoreboard.
Minnesota High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates (MSHSL) - October 2
Full Minnesota High School Football Scoreboard
Add us as a preferred source on GoogleFollow
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Published
JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917