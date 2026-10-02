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Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 2

Follow action on Friday night with our statewide scoreboards
Jack Butler|
Berlin Brothersvalley junior Dawson Shaffer is a 2026 Daily American Somerset County Midseason Breakout Football Player.
Berlin Brothersvalley junior Dawson Shaffer is a 2026 Daily American Somerset County Midseason Breakout Football Player. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Pennsylvania high school football season continues to Week 6, and you can follow the action with our Pennsylvania high school football scoreboard.

Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 2

Full Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

KEYSTONE STATE (8-MAN) SCOREBOARD

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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