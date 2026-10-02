Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 2
Follow action on Friday night with our statewide scoreboards
The 2026 Pennsylvania high school football season continues to Week 6, and you can follow the action with our Pennsylvania high school football scoreboard.
Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 2
Full Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard
KEYSTONE STATE (8-MAN) SCOREBOARD
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917