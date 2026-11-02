The 2026 MSHSL playoffs continue this week, and High School On SI has rankings heading into the section championships.

Minnesota High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (November 2, 2026)

No. 1 Moorhead (9-0)

Previous ranking: 1

This week’s game: Nov. 6 vs. Prior Lake (5-4).

Ranking rationale: Moorhead is onto the round of 16 in the Class 6A tournament with a 64-29 win vs. Coon Rapids (4-5). The game was more lopsided than the score might indicate as the Spuds led 48-0 at halftime. Jett Feeney has still not thrown an interception all season after a 17-for-22 day for 252 yards and five touchdowns.

He passed Joe Mauer’s single-season big-school state passing record of 41 and is now up to 46. Elvis Gaye led Moorhead with 23 rushes for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Zak Walker put up six catches for 86 yards and three touchdowns. David Mack added five catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 2 Champlin Park (9-0)

Previous ranking: 2

This week’s game: Nov. 6 vs. Wayzata (5-4)

Ranking rationale: The Rebels rolled in the opening round of the Class 6A tournament with a 52 win vs. Eastview (2-7). Preston Nelson rushed five times for 112 yards and three touchdowns, which were the first three scores of the game. Cash Miller went 6-for-6 for 63 yards and a touchdown and Levi Audette went 3-for-4 for 52 yards and a TD. The Lightning were held to 76 yards and just 18 rushing yards on 28 carries.

No. 3 Eden Prairie (8-1)

Previous ranking: 3

This week’s game: Nov. 6 vs. No. 12 Centennial (6-2)

Ranking rationale: Eden Prairie took Farmington out to the pasture, winning 56-6 in the opening round of the Class 6A tournament. Eight different Eagles scored touchdowns, including Mak Anderson who had a 50-yard pick-six. Eden Prairie has done well to lose just one game against a daunting schedule.

No. 4 Minnetonka (7-2)

Previous ranking: 4

This week’s game: Nov. 6 at No. 11 Blaine (8-1)

Ranking rationale: It seems wrong that Minnetonka has to go on the road in round two, but maybe the humbled Skippers will come out with an edge after narrowly winning 28-21 vs. Lakeville North (1-8) in the first round of the Class 6A tournament.

Minnetonka looked ready to blow it open going up 21-7 midway through the fourth quarter before the Panthers pulled within a touchdown on two more occasions. Caden Gutzmer completed 13-of-17 passes for 126 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Parker Running added 20 carries for 93 yards and two TDs.

Beckham Nelson led with 15 tackles. Minnetonka doesn’t have a bad loss, but it’d make for a great season if it beats a tough Blaine team in round two.

No. 5 Shakopee (8-1)

Previous ranking: 5

This week’s game: Nov. 6 vs. Maple Grove (5-4)

Ranking rationale: The Sabers had no issue dispatching Park of Cottage Grove (2-7) 44-14 in the opening round of the Class 6A tournament. It was 42-0 at halftime. Nine Shakopee players combined for 218 rushing yards led by Logan Ellertson’s 11 carries for 73 yards. Jackson Brown found the end zone on both carries and had 61 yards.

Alexander Padilla had one catch, a 61-yard touchdown. Tyler Fetzer had two catches for 63 yards and a TD. Carter Thomas and Owen Skattum co-led with 10 tackles.

No. 6 Orono (9-0)

Previous ranking: 6

This week’s game: Nov. 6 vs. Zimmerman (7-3)

Ranking rationale: In a repeat of the regular season finale, Orono nearly beat Providence Academy (4-6) by the same score. After winning 47-14 on the road on Oct. 31, the Spartans won the rematch 48-7 at home to advance to the Section 6-4A championship. Hudson Hirt starred with 13 carries for 109 yards and four touchdowns.

Finn Dyvik threw for 181 yards. Bennett Halverson had five catches for 102 yards and a TD while also leading the defense with six tackles and a sack. The Spartans have nice wins this season vs. current No. 19 Byron (8-1), No. 24 Marshall (6-2) and at Becker (6-3).

No. 7 Monticello (9-0)

Previous ranking: 7

This week’s game: Nov. 6 vs. No. 13 Elk River (7-2)

Ranking rationale: The Magic breezed by their Section 7-5A semifinal vs. St. Francis (4-6) 36-7. The Saints kept it respectable down 15-0 at halftime before Monticello heated up in the third quarter. Cale Holthaus led with 10 rushes for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Carson Deibele threw for 125 yards and passed and rushed for a touchdown. Johnny Moore led with 10 tackles. The Magic have two ranked wins this season, including at their championship game opponent this week.

No. 8 Cretin-Derham Hall (9-0)

Previous ranking: 8

This week’s game: Nov. 6 vs. Mahtomedi (7-2)

Ranking rationale: Cretin-Derham Hall roared past Tartan (4-6) 48-16 in the Section 4-5A semifinals. Gavin Russell went 20-for-29 for 248 yards and five touchdowns. The Raiders have scored 26-points all but once this season. They’ve got two ranked wins on their resume, including vs. No. 13 Elk River (7-2).

No. 9 Mankato West (9-0)

Previous ranking: 9

This week’s game: Nov. 6 vs. No. 17 Waconia (8-1)

Ranking rationale: Mankato West didn’t mess around in a game that could’ve spelled upset. The Scarlets won 28-6 vs. Chanhassen (5-5) in the Section 2-5A semifinals. Mankato West has won four straight games by 22-plus points. It also has an 18-point win over the the team it’s facing this week in the championship.

No. 10 Willmar (10-0)

Previous ranking: 10

This week’s game: Nov. 6 vs. No. 24 Marshall (7-2)

Ranking rationale: The Cardinals continue to be relentless. They stomped out a resurgent ROCORI (4-5) team, winning 56-22 in the Section 2-4A semifinals. Isaac Cayler found the end zone in a multitude of ways: rushing, receiving, returning a fumble and returning a kick. Cayler ran 10 times for 89 yards and caught two passes for 30 yards.

Alex Hoppe went 11-for-16 for 99 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Hudson Sjoberg ran 12 times for 74 yards and two TDs. Eli Hagen led the defense with seven tackles and an interception.

No. 11 Blaine (8-1)

Previous ranking: 11

This week’s game: Nov. 6 vs. No. 4 Minnetonka (7-2)

Ranking rationale: Blaine scored a touchdown to go up eight late in the first quarter and never looked back in a 41-6 win vs. Roseville (4-5). Derrick Obwaya led with 14 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown. Gavin Olson went 8-for-10 passing for 138 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Eli Mancell had four receptions for 107 yards and two TDs. Blaine can move into the top 10 by picking up a big-time win this week in round two.

No. 12 Centennial (7-2)

Previous ranking: 12

This week’s game: Nov. 6 at No. 3 Eden Prairie (8-1)

Ranking rationale: Centennial staved off an upset, winning 35-29 in overtime vs. East Ridge (3-6). Wesley Kukkonen opened the scoring with a 53-yard rushing touchdown and ended it with a six-yard game-winner in OT.

Kukkonen was pretty good in between, too, finishing with 10 carries for 178 yards and three TDs to go with two catches for 27 yards. Jack Wiste went 5-for-5 for 56 yards, a TD and no interceptions. Brayden Boesch and Noah Morell led the defense with 12 tackles each.

No. 13 Elk River (7-2)

Previous ranking: 13

This week’s game: Nov. 6 at No. 7 Monticello (9-0)

Ranking rationale: Elk River was in a battle up 16-8 at halftime before cruising to a 44-23 win vs. Cambridge-Isanti (4-5) in the Section 7-5A semifinals. The Elks didn’t bother throwing a single pass. They ran for 400 yards with 10 different rushers sharing the load. Jackson Davis led with nine carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

Braedon Becker added eight carries for 76 yards and two TD. Anthony Seubert led with 12 tackles. No. 13 might seem high for a two-loss Class 5A school, but the Elks’ two setbacks were close games against undefeated top-10 teams.

No. 14 Eagan (7-2)

Previous ranking: 14

This week’s game: Nov. 6 at No. 22 Forest Lake (7-2)

Ranking rationale: Eagan had its hands full for three quarters vs. Rogers (1-8) before pulling away late in an opening round Class 6A tournament game. The Wildcats outscored the Royals by 13 in the fourth quarter to win 37-16. Tommy Jameson led with 25 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns, as well as a nine-yard touchdown grab. Collin Caruthers had two interceptions.

No. 15 Grand Rapids (9-0)

Previous ranking: 15

This week’s game: Nov. 6 vs. Hermantown (7-2)

Ranking rationale: Grand Rapids has allowed just six points over its last three games. The Thunderhawks rolled 37-0 vs. Duluth Denfeld (2-8) in the Section 7-4A semifinals. Five different players scored touchdowns. Logan McNear threw two touchdowns and rushed for another.

No. 16 Brainerd (8-1)

Previous ranking: 16

This week’s game: Nov. 6 vs. Sartell (6-3)

Ranking rationale: The Warriors aren’t afraid to get in a shootout. They’ve scored 101 points the last two weeks and won 49-35 in the Section 8-5A semifinals vs. Bemidji (1-9). Brainerd never trailed but it was tied three times, including at 21, before it pulled away with three straight touchdowns. Malik Lauer’s awesome season continued with a 14-for-17 passing day for four touchdowns and no interceptions.

The dual threat also ran eight times for 73 yards and two TDs. Kyle Syrdal added 17 rushes for 102 yards. Luke Merseth had four catches for 145 yards and two TDs. Brady Vanek added seven receptions for 115 yards and two TDs. Brainerd is a six-point loss at No. 7 Monticello (9-0) away from being undefeated.

No. 17 Waconia (8-1)

Previous ranking: 17

This week’s game: Nov. 6 at No. 8 Mankato West (9-0)

Ranking rationale: The Wildcats kept their season alive in thrilling fashion, scoring a touchdown and PAT kick with 16 seconds remaining to win 21-20 vs. Chaska (4-5) in the Section 2-5A semifinals. Grant Zieman ran in the game-winning TD from six yards out. He led with 27 carries for 83 yards. Karsen Herman went 16-for-29 for 190 yards, a TD and interception.

Matthew Butler led the defense with nine tackles. Waconia erased a 17-14 deficit heading into the fourth quarter. The Wildcats now have a chance to avenge their only loss of the season. A trip to the state tournament is on the line for a program that’s only gone twice, with the last being in 2007.

No. 18 Mounds View (7-2)

Previous ranking: 18

This week’s game: Nov. 6 vs. Lakeville South (6-3)

Ranking rationale: The Mustangs have a chance at revenge for a Week 1 loss vs. Lakeville South. They advanced to the round of 16 in the Class 6A tournament by thumping Hopkins (0-9) 42-7. Tanner Jude ran eight times for 129 yards and a touchdown to go with 7-for-9 passing for 111 yards, two TDs and no interceptions.

Jordan Hvistendahl added five rushes for 87 yards and two TDs while completing his lone pass attempt for 18 yards. Case Wassink caught three passes for 109 yards and two TDs. Bradon Miller, Lonny Jerome and Mavick Jackman each had an interception.

No. 19 Byron (8-1)

Previous ranking: 19

This week’s game: Nov. 6 vs. Kasson-Mantorville (7-3)

Ranking rationale: Byron blanked Winona (4-6) 62-0 in the Section 1-4A semifinals. Jordan Heimer had a big day with 14 carries for 133 yards and five touchdowns. Eli Rodemeyer completed 8 of 14 passes for 93 yards. This was the Bears’ fifth straight game holding an opponent to single digits. They’ve dominated everyone on defense this season, save for a 37-14 loss at current No. 6 Orono (9-0).

No. 20 Hastings (8-1)

Previous ranking: 21

This week’s game: Nov. 6 vs. St. Thomas Academy (4-5)

Ranking rationale: The first shakeup in this week’s top 25 comes all the way down at No. 20 with the previous placeholder, Owatonna (7-2), suffering a 25-20 upset vs. Rochester Century (5-5). Hastings did not get tripped up in its Section 3-5A semifinal, winning 42-27 vs. Burnsville (3-7).

Zach Shatek had himself another whale of a game with 24 carries for 337 yards and five touchdowns. The game was tied at 21 late in the third quarter before Carter Hanson hit Daniel Foss for a 55-yard TD to spur a 21-0 Raider run. Hastings is now a win away from qualifying for its first state tournament since 2003.

No. 21 Hill-Murray (8-1)

Previous ranking: 22

This week’s game: Nov. 6 vs. Simley (5-4)

Ranking rationale: Chisago Lakes (4-6) tied it up at 7 early in the second quarter. It was all Hill-Murray from there as the Pioneers scored 42 straight in a 49-21 victory in the Section 3-4A semifinals. Brayden Hartmann was nearly perfect, going 10-for-11 passing for 148 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Tristan Will found the end zone on both of his carries and finished with 71 yards. He also had three catches for 66 yards and a TD. Grady Buettner added 10 rushes for 51 yards and two TDs. Brady Reeves caught two TDs. The Pioneers still lack a big-time win but continue to bulldoze inferior competition.

No. 22 Forest Lake (7-2)

Previous ranking: 23

This week’s game: Nov. 6 vs. No. 14 Eagan (7-2)

Ranking rationale: The Rangers avenged a tight playoff loss to eventual 2025 Class 6A champion, Edina, by winning 35-21 vs. the Hornets (1-8) to open the 6A tournament. Forest Lake never trailed and shut out Edina 13-0 in the second quarter to take a 21-7 lead into halftime.

Mack Jurkovich ran 17 times for 140 yards and three touchdowns to go with a 59-yard kick return. Abram Anderson added 14 carries for 121 yards. Salvador Ruelas Jr. went 3-for-3 for 70 yards and a touchdown.

No. 23 Annandale (9-0)

Previous ranking: 25

This week’s game: Nov. 6 vs. Foley (7-2) at St. Cloud Tech

Ranking rationale: Annandale cruised 48-20 vs. Milaca (2-8) in the Section 5-3A semifinals in a game that wasn’t close. The Cardinals look the part of a team that could go back-to-back in Class 3A. They also look like they could knock off their fair share of teams in some of the higher classes.

No. 24 Marshall (7-2)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Nov. 6 at No. 10 Willmar (9-0)

Ranking rationale: The Tigers are back in the top 25 after spending a few weeks there early in the season. Marshall is on a three-game winning streak by a 134-14 margin since its 20-7 loss at current No. 6 Orono (9-0). The Tigers’ only other loss was a 34-14 loss at Willmar, which was Willmar’s closest game of the season.

Marshall thumped a good Hutchinson (7-3) team for the second time this season, winning 48-14 in the Section 2-4A semifinals to set up a rematch with Willmar. Magnus Schlenner ran six times for 114 yards and two touchdowns while also completing his lone pass attempt for an 18-yard TD.

No. 25 Lakeville South (6-3)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Nov. 6 at No. 18 Mounds View (7-2)

Ranking rationale: Lakeville South is coming on strong with a 17-14 defensive battle win vs. then-top-25 squad Rosemount (6-3) to close the regular season, as well as a 51-47 melee at Anoka (4-5) to open the Class 6A tournament.

This was as crazy of a game as the score would lead you to believe with six lead changes and one tie. A late 72-yard touchdown from Colby Olsen to Griffen Dean proved to be the game-winner. Dean finished with three TDs.