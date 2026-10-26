Each week, High School On SI will rank the top 25 statewide Minnesota high school football teams. Here are the rankings heading into the section tournaments.

Minnesota High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - (October 26)

No. 1 Moorhead (8-0)

Previous ranking: 1

This week’s game: Oct. 30 vs. Coon Rapids (4-4)

Ranking rationale: Moorhead has lived up to all the preseason expectations and then some. The Spuds haven’t relinquished the top spot all season. They completed a perfect regular season with a 42-21 win vs. Edina (1-7) in a rematch of the 2025 Class 6A Prep Bowl.

Jett Feeney finished the regular season with a 73.8% completion percentage for 2,795 yards, 41 touchdowns and zero (yes, zero) interceptions. He went 17-for-25 for 298 yards and tied his one school record of six touchdowns.

David Mack caught six passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns. The Spuds led 20-0 in the second quarter before Edina got on the board. Zaahir Miller and Aaron Dinukar co-led with eight tackles. Moorhead is a top seed in the Class 6A tournament.

No. 2 Champlin Park (8-0)

Previous ranking: 2

This week’s game: Oct. 30 vs. Eastview (2-6)

Ranking rationale: Champlin Park entered the season at No. 7 in the top 25, so a successful season was not unexpected. However, going undefeated was a tall task. The Rebels did it, and had no problem in Week 8.

They won 80-6 at Osseo (0-8). Eight players recorded double digit rushing yards led by seven rushes for 55 yards and two touchdowns for Preston Nelson. Karington Robinson also rushed for two. Will Ogunti had 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. The Rebels drew a No. 1 seed in the Class 6A tournament.

No. 3 Eden Prairie (7-1)

Previous ranking: 3

This week’s game: Oct. 30 vs. Farmington (0-8)

Ranking rationale: The Eagles have one of their most explosive offenses in recent years. They’ve scored 34 points or more six times, including in Week 8’s 55-35 win at Wayzata (4-4). Eden Prairie took control after Wayzata tied it at 21 early in the third quarter.

Windlan Hall ran 10 times for 221 yards and three touchdowns. Owen Konrad added 13 carries for 216 yards and three touchdowns. Quaid Johnson had an interception. The Eagles drew a No. 2 seed in the Class 6A tournament. Their only loss this season came to No. 1 Moorhead (8-0).

No. 4 Minnetonka (6-2)

Previous ranking: 4

This week’s game: Oct. 30 vs. Lakeville North (1-7)

Ranking rationale: The Skippers stretched their win streak to three with an impressive 31-3 win vs. a Maple Grove (4-4) team that’s spent time in the top 10. The Crimson actually led 3-0 after one quarter before Minnetonka put up 17 in the last 8:27 of the first half. Parker Running led with 27 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Caden Gutzmer went 11-for-18 for 152 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. Kirion Vogel caught six passes for 92 yards and a TD. Beckham Nelson led with 12 tackles. Tonka’s only losses against a tough schedule came against No. 1 Moorhead (8-0) and No. 3 Eden Prairie (7-1). The Skippers are a No. 3 seed in the Class 6A tournament.

No. 5 Shakopee (7-1)

Previous ranking: 5

This week’s game: Oct. 30 vs. Park of Cottage Grove (2-6)

Ranking rationale: The Sabers haven’t been as dominant in 2026 as many projected, but they still posted one of the best regular seasons in school history. They were a close loss away from being undefeated and rolled in Week 8, winning 38-7 at Lakeville North (1-7). It was 38-0 at halftime. Alden Riley Bssoume had 15 rushes for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Jaxon Brown had a 71-yard touchdown. The Sabers are a No. 1 seed in the Class 6A tournament.

No. 6 Orono (8-0)

Previous ranking: 6

This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. winner of Big Lake (3-5) at Providence Academy (3-5)

Ranking rationale: Orono hasn’t lost a game since Oct. 10, 2025. The Spartans capped an unbeaten regular season with a 47-14 romp at Providence Academy. It was 34-0 at halftime. Hudson Hirt ran 16 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Finn Dyvik went 16-for-23 for 238 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Lincoln Stinar caught five passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Orono is the top seed in Section 6-4A where it’s the prohibitive favorite to make it back to state.

No. 7 Monticello (8-0)

Previous ranking: 7

This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. winner of Duluth East (3-5) at St. Francis (3-5)

Ranking rationale: Monticello had no difficulty taking a long road trip to Bemidji (0-8) and getting a win against an opponent that’s hung tough most weeks this season. The Magic prevailed 27-0 and led 20-0 at halftime. Jamal Subah rushed for two touchdowns in a game where Monti limited reps for its top players. Johnny Moore led with 12 tackles. The Magic forced four turnovers. Monti is the top seed in Section 7-5A where a rematch of its 36-29 win at current No. 14 Elk River (6-2) from Oct. 14 is likely in the championship.

No. 8 Cretin-Derham Hall (8-0)

Previous ranking: 9

This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. winner of St. Paul Central (1-7) at Tartan (3-5)

Ranking rationale: The Raiders rose to the occasion in Week 8. They can make the case as the top team in Class 5A after a 26-17 win vs. previous No. 8 Elk River (6-2). Cretin-Derham Hall held the high-powered Elks to a season-low point total and stormed out to a 20-3 halftime lead. Gavin Russell threw three touchdowns, including strikes of 21 and 43 yards to Dre Frierson-Hollie.

C-DH also has a win this season over one of the top unranked teams in the state, Mahtomedi (6-2). The Raiders are the top seed in Section 4-5A where it expects to face Mahtomedi in the championship.

No. 9 Mankato West (8-0)

Previous ranking: 10

This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. winner of Mankato East (4-4) at Chanhassen (4-4)

Ranking rationale: The Scarlets have been one of the big success stories in 2026. The proud program got off the mat from a 4-6 campaign in 2025 and unranked to open 2026 to be a Class 5A title contender. Mankato West closed the regular season with a 38-0 win at Rochester John Marshall (0-8) for its second shutout in the last three weeks. West earned the top seed in Section 2-5A, one of the toughest sections in the class where any of the five teams could get hot and make a run to state.

No. 10 Willmar (8-0)

This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. winner of St. Peter (5-3) at ROCORI (3-5)

Ranking rationale: The Cardinals haven’t had a season like this in a long, long time. They’re showing no mercy to opponents, outscoring them 361-47. The latest drubbing was a 63-0 Week 8 win vs. Big Lake (3-5) to break 60 for the third straight week. It was 35-0 after the first quarter. Alex Hoppe finished 19-for-23 for 244 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Hudson Sjoberg totaled 81 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Briar Schuett had two interceptions and four tackles.

No. 11 Blaine (7-1)

Previous ranking: 13

This week’s game: Oct. 30 vs. Roseville (4-4)

Ranking rationale: Blaine escaped with a 28-21 win vs. an Andover (3-5) team that’s been peskier this season than its record may indicate. The Bengals never trailed but were tied at 14 at halftime. Derrick Obwaya led with 21 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown. Elijah Johnston had four catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Max Braddy put up 15 tackles and two sacks. Blaine’s lone loss this season came to No. 2 Champlin Park (8-0), but they have just one win over a team that finished above .500. The Bengals drew a No. 2 seed in the Class 6A tournament.

No. 12 Centennial (6-2)

Previous ranking: 14

This week’s game: Oct. 30 vs. East Ridge (3-5)

Ranking rationale: The Cougars responded to a hard-fought loss to current No. 11 Blaine (7-1) in Week 7 by going on the road and throttling a solid Anoka (4-4) squad, 38-6. It was 32-0 at halftime. This was a good offensive showing for Centennial, which has struggled against tougher opponents. The Cougars drew a No. 3 seed in the Class 6A tournament.

No. 13 Elk River (6-2)

Previous ranking: 8

This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. Cambridge-Isanti (4-4)

Ranking rationale: The Elks’ only two losses came by single digits to unbeaten top-10 teams. They’re still a threat to win it all in Class 5A, but they’re licking their wounds after scoring a season low in a 26-17 result at new No. 8 Cretin-Derham Hall (8-0). Elk River never led and fell behind 20-3 at halftime. Carsyn Kleffman led with 19 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown to go with a team-high 12 tackles.

Braedon Becker added 19 carries for 106 yards and Jackson Davis totaled 15 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown. The Elks drew the No. 2 seed in Section 7-5A where they hope to get another crack at No. 7 Monticello (8-0).

No. 14 Eagan (6-2)

Previous ranking: 16

This week’s game: Oct. 30 vs. Rogers (1-7)

Ranking rationale: Eagan bounced back from a demoralizing loss at Rosemount (5-3) by roasting the Rogers Royals 34-13. Rogers hung in down 14-6 at halftime before the Wildcats pulled away. Four players scored touchdowns for Eagan, including Tommy Jameson who put the game on ice with a 60-yard touchdown run with 4:26 remaining. The Wildcats drew a No. 3 seed in the Class 6A tournament.

No. 15 Grand Rapids (8-0)

Previous ranking: 17

This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. winner of Duluth Denfeld (1-7) at North Branch (4-4)

Ranking rationale: Grand Rapids rocked out in its final regular season game, winning 42-6 at Rock Ridge (2-6). The Thunderhawks earned the No. 1 seed in Section 7-4A where a rematch of a competitive regular season win over No. 2 seed Hermantown (6-2) is projected. That 24-15 victory was the only time a Class 4A opponent has hung within single digits of the Thunderhawks.

No. 16 Brainerd (7-1)

Previous ranking: 19

This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. winner of Bemidji (0-8) at Sauk Rapids-Rice (2-6)

Ranking rationale: The Warriors won a barnburner to close the regular season, 52-42 vs. defending Class 5A champion Spring Lake Park (4-4). After spotting the Panthers the opening touchdown, Brainerd never trailed again. It was a close game throughout until Malik Lauer hit Luke Merseth for a 57-yard touchdown to go up 17 in the fourth quarter.

Lauer finished 15-for-24 for 221 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing nine times for 85 yards and a TD. Kyle Syrdal added 17 rushes for 148 yards and three TDs. Merseth had six catches for 103 yards and two TDs. The Warriors are the top seed in Section 8-5A where it is projected to meet one of the top unranked teams in the state, defending section champ Alexandria (5-3), in the finals.

No. 17 Waconia (7-1)

Previous ranking: 20

This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. Chaska (4-4)

Ranking rationale: The Wildcats continue to move up after a brief mid-season stint outside the top 25. Waconia won its regular season finale 29-12 at Sauk Rapids-Rice (2-6). This was a tight one until Jacob Ess’ 1-yard touchdown run put the Wildcats up 17 in the fourth quarter. Grant Zieman led with 27 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Ess had 13 carries for 87 yards and two scores to go with a co-team-high five tackles.

Karsen Herman threw for 199 yards and no interceptions. Alexander Kirsch had seven grabs for 122 yards. Waconia is the No. 2 seed in a deep Section 2-5A and hopes to face top seed and state No. 9 Mankato West (8-0) in the championship.

No. 18 Mounds View (6-2)

Previous ranking: 21

This week’s game: Oct. 30 vs. Hopkins (0-8)

Ranking rationale: Mounds View has hardly been a top 25 all season, yet is a No. 1 seed in the Class 6A tournament, which has a truly bizarre method of seeding its 32 teams. The Mustangs have been coming on strong, though, with five straight wins. The latest was a 22-16 result at White Bear Lake (5-3). Silas Helmer led with 11 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown. Tanner Jude threw for 77 yards and a touchdown to go with 74 rushing yards and a TD.

No. 19 Byron (7-1)

Previous ranking: 22

This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. winner of Faribault (1-7) at Winona (3-5)

Ranking rationale: Byron rolled 48-9 at Totino-Grace (4-4), which is a top seed in its section. The Bears are a top seed in Section 1-4A. Byron pulled away after leading 21-9 at halftime. Beau Nicklay had a 96-yard kick return touchdown. The Bears’ lone loss this season came to No. 6 Orono (8-0).

No. 20 Owatonna (7-1)

Previous ranking: 23

This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. winner of Rochester Century (3-5) at New Prague (3-5)

Ranking rationale: The Huskies continue to take care of business against overmatched opponents. They won 43-12 at Apple Valley (2-6) and led 22-0 after the first quarter. Eight players rushed for double-digit yards led by 44 for Lance Wagner.

Kade Hullopeter added 43 and a touchdown. Aedan Tackman completed 13 of 17 passes for 183 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Owatonna is the top seed in Section 1-5A. It owns a 21-point win over No. 2 seed Northfield (6-2).

No. 21 Hastings (7-1)

Previous ranking: 12

This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. winner of Apple Valley (2-6) at Burnsville (2-6)

Ranking rationale: The Raiders came back down to earth with a 27-14 home loss to Mankato East (4-4). The Cougars scored 21 straight after Hastings led 7-6 after one quarter. You know it’s been an insane season for Zach Shatek when his stat line of 29 carries for 201 yards and two touchdowns seems like a bit of a letdown. The rest of the offense struggled with just 109 other yards.

No. 22 Hill-Murray (7-1)

Previous ranking: 25

This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. winner of St. Paul Johnson (4-4) at Chisago Lakes (3-5)

Ranking rationale: The Pioneers are in the top 25 for the second straight week after a 59-0 thumping at St. Agnes (2-6). The Aggies were held to 145 yards of offense. Sawyer Warner led with 10 rushes for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

Ayden Warner had three receptions for 70 yards and a TD while Brady Reeves caught two TDs. Hill-Murray hung tough in a seven-point game at current No. 19 Byron (7-1) in its only defeat of the season.

No. 23 Forest Lake (6-2)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Oct. 30 vs. Edina (1-7)

Ranking rationale: The Rangers close the regular season as winners of five of their last six. Week 8’s result was a 31-13 win vs. Stillwater (2-6). Mack Jurkovich posted another gaudy stat line of 25 rushes for 245 yards and two touchdowns. Abram Anderson added 13 rushes for 93 yards and two TDs. Forest Lake has a nice record and draws a No. 2 seed in the Class 6A tournament, but it lacks a signature win to be higher in the ranking.

No. 24 Stewartville (7-1)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. winner of Austin (0-8) at Kasson-Mantorville (5-3)

Ranking rationale: The Tigers are back in the top 25 after a 20-14 overtime win vs. Delano (5-3) to bounce back from their lone loss of the season at No. 19 Byron (7-1). Stewartville’s defense didn’t allow a touchdown until midway through the third quarter.

Delano got on the board in the first half on a pick-six. Simon Emanuel scored the game-winning touchdown from 2 yards out. He led with 22 carries for 189 yards and a TD. Noah Jurgensen went 11-for-17 for 133 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Karston Roeder had six catches for 96 yards and a TD.

No. 25 Annandale (8-0)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Oct. 31 vs. winner of Pine City (1-7) at Milaca (1-7)

Ranking rationale: Annandale has been in consideration for a ranking all season. The Cardinals have looked the part as a possible repeat champion in Class 3A with all but one victory coming by 20-plus points. The only close call was a 14-13 overtime victory vs. fellow 3A power Holy Family (7-1). Annandale is the top seed in Section 5-3A.