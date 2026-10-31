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Minnesota High School Football Final Scores - October 30

Final results from the MSHSL Class 6A First Round
Jack Butler|
Lakeville South High School
Lakeville South High School | Jeff Lawler

Friday night featured the first round of the Minnesota high school football Class 6A playoffs.

Minnesota High School Football Final Scores - October 30

Blaine 41, Roseville 6

Champlin Park 52, Eastview 0

St. Michael-Albertville 28, Woodbury 0

Shakopee 44, Park 14

Centennial 35, East Ridge 29

Mounds View 42, Hopkins 7

Forest Lake 35, Edina 21

Maple Grove 42, Andover 14

Minnetonka 28, Lakeville North 21

Wayzata 63, White Bear Lake 48

Eagan 37, Rogers 16

Rosemount 69, Osseo 0

Prior Lake 28, Stillwater 13

Eden Prairie 56, Farmington 6

Lakeville South 51, Anoka 47

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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