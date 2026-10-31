Minnesota High School Football Final Scores - October 30
Final results from the MSHSL Class 6A First Round
Friday night featured the first round of the Minnesota high school football Class 6A playoffs.
Minnesota High School Football Final Scores - October 30
Blaine 41, Roseville 6
Champlin Park 52, Eastview 0
St. Michael-Albertville 28, Woodbury 0
Shakopee 44, Park 14
Centennial 35, East Ridge 29
Mounds View 42, Hopkins 7
Forest Lake 35, Edina 21
Maple Grove 42, Andover 14
Minnetonka 28, Lakeville North 21
Wayzata 63, White Bear Lake 48
Eagan 37, Rogers 16
Rosemount 69, Osseo 0
Prior Lake 28, Stillwater 13
Eden Prairie 56, Farmington 6
Lakeville South 51, Anoka 47
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917