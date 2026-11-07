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Minnesota High School Football Final Scores — November 6

See section championship results from Friday night
Jack Butler|
Jeff Lawler

High School On SI has final scores from Minnesota high school football section championship games.

Minnesota High School Football Final Scores — November 6

Breckenridge 21, Parkers Prairie 14

Hills-Beaver Creek 38, Edgerton 28

Osakis 40, Royalton 18

Minneota 21, Dawson-Boyd 12

Upsala/Swanville 36, Benson 12

Springfield/Comfrey 49, Sleepy Eye/St. Mary’s 27

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 26, Perham 20

Mountain Iron-Buhl 36, Barnum 16

Annandale 28, Foley 18

Prior Lake 19, Moorhead 14

Cook County 47, South Ridge 6

BHAMASPAS (CO-OP) 35, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 10

Redwood Valley 41, Kimball 18

Hill-Murray 42, Simley 7

Minnetonka 26, Blaine 21

Hastings 29, St. Thomas Academy 13

Lakeville South 41, Mounds View 34

Jefferson 42, Minneapolis Southwest 19

Totino-Grace 38, Fridley 6

Wabasso 16, New Ulm Cathedral 14

Grand Rapids 38, Hermantown 7

Shakopee 31, Maple Grove 0

Spring Lake Park 21, Robbinsdale Armstrong 14

Waseca 28, TCU (CO-OP) 24

Brainerd 45, Sartell-St. Stephen 8

Spring Grove 36, Lanesboro 12

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 44, Blooming Prairie 6

CFLL (CO-OP) 44, Goodhue 20

Champlin Park 48, Wayzata 13

Fergus Falls 28, Becker 21

Jackson County Central 9, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 0

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 8, Pine Island 7

Albany 42, New London-Spicer 35

Monticello 23, Elk River 0

Southland 38, Fillmore Central 30

Mayer Lutheran 49, Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran 14

Camden/FAIR Downtown 17, SCLNLAUMLWA (CO-OP) 14

Rosemount 35, St. Michael-Albertville 7

Centennial 31, Eden Prairie 13

Cretin-Derham Hall 14, Mahtomedi 7

Orono 43, Zimmerman 7

Mankato West 21, Waconia 14

Caledonia 32, Dover-Eyota 0

Byron 45, Kasson-Mantorville 13

Willmar 22, Marshall 12

Northfield 38, Century 0

Forest Lake 29, Eagan 14

Dassel-Cokato 28, Holy Family Catholic 23

Hawley 42, Pelican Rapids 39

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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