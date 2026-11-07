Minnesota High School Football Final Scores — November 6
High School On SI has final scores from Minnesota high school football section championship games.
Minnesota High School Football Final Scores — November 6
Breckenridge 21, Parkers Prairie 14
Hills-Beaver Creek 38, Edgerton 28
Osakis 40, Royalton 18
Minneota 21, Dawson-Boyd 12
Upsala/Swanville 36, Benson 12
Springfield/Comfrey 49, Sleepy Eye/St. Mary’s 27
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 26, Perham 20
Mountain Iron-Buhl 36, Barnum 16
Annandale 28, Foley 18
Prior Lake 19, Moorhead 14
Cook County 47, South Ridge 6
BHAMASPAS (CO-OP) 35, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 10
Redwood Valley 41, Kimball 18
Hill-Murray 42, Simley 7
Minnetonka 26, Blaine 21
Hastings 29, St. Thomas Academy 13
Lakeville South 41, Mounds View 34
Jefferson 42, Minneapolis Southwest 19
Totino-Grace 38, Fridley 6
Wabasso 16, New Ulm Cathedral 14
Grand Rapids 38, Hermantown 7
Shakopee 31, Maple Grove 0
Spring Lake Park 21, Robbinsdale Armstrong 14
Waseca 28, TCU (CO-OP) 24
Brainerd 45, Sartell-St. Stephen 8
Spring Grove 36, Lanesboro 12
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 44, Blooming Prairie 6
CFLL (CO-OP) 44, Goodhue 20
Champlin Park 48, Wayzata 13
Fergus Falls 28, Becker 21
Jackson County Central 9, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 0
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 8, Pine Island 7
Albany 42, New London-Spicer 35
Monticello 23, Elk River 0
Southland 38, Fillmore Central 30
Mayer Lutheran 49, Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran 14
Camden/FAIR Downtown 17, SCLNLAUMLWA (CO-OP) 14
Rosemount 35, St. Michael-Albertville 7
Centennial 31, Eden Prairie 13
Cretin-Derham Hall 14, Mahtomedi 7
Orono 43, Zimmerman 7
Mankato West 21, Waconia 14
Caledonia 32, Dover-Eyota 0
Byron 45, Kasson-Mantorville 13
Willmar 22, Marshall 12
Northfield 38, Century 0
Forest Lake 29, Eagan 14
Dassel-Cokato 28, Holy Family Catholic 23
Hawley 42, Pelican Rapids 39
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917