Each week, High School On SI will rank the top 25 statewide Minnesota high school football teams. Here are the rankings after Week 7.

Minnesota High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 12, 2026)

No. 1 Moorhead (6-0)

Previous ranking: 1

This week’s game: Oct. 14 at St. Michael-Albertville (2-4)

Ranking rationale: Just when you think Moorhead can’t be any more impressive, it outdoes itself. The Spuds have put up 40-plus in every game this season after a 55-34 win vs. Eden Prairie (5-1), which still moves up a spot to No. 3. Teams have been forced to try to hang with Moorhead in a shootout, but it’s never been fruitful. EP was game for a half, leading 21-19 midway through the second quarter before surrendering three straight touchdowns.

Jett Feeney completed 21 of 34 passes for 372 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. His fellow University of Minnesota commit David Mack caught seven passes for 160 yards and five touchdowns. Taye Reich ran 13 times for 103 yards and a touchdown.

No. 2 Champlin Park (6-0)

Previous ranking: 2

This week’s game: Oct. 14 vs. Lakeville North (1-5)

Ranking rationale: All of a sudden, there are just two unbeaten teams left in Class 6A. The Rebels are one of them after picking up a 43-21 win at previous No. 23 Anoka (3-3). Champlin Park dominated, leading 21-0 after one quarter and 28-0 at the half. Miles Felton ran for a 71-yard touchdown to open the scoring and scored the next two with a 13-yard pass and a 58-yard rush.

Eric Lukes added an 83-yard kick return touchdown. This was the Rebels’ third ranked victory. They expect to go to the postseason without a loss as their final two regular season opponents combine for one win.

No. 3 Eden Prairie (5-1)

Previous ranking: 4

This week’s game: Oct. 15 vs. Eastview (2-4)

Ranking rationale: The Eagles closed out a Week 5 win vs. new No. 5 Minnetonka (4-2) when play resumed Monday after the game was suspended early in the fourth quarter the previous Friday. Eden Prairie led 21-14 when they returned to action. Owen Konrad scored his third touchdown of the game to go up two scores. The Skippers pulled within seven with 2:03 to go but could not climb all the way back.

EP had a quick turnaround to travel north to No. 1 Moorhead (6-0) four days later. The Eagles kept the momentum going for a while, leading 21-19 in the second quarter. The Spuds have let opponents hang around before delivering the death blow. They got up 35-21 at the half and never looked back in a 55-34 win. Konrad led with two rushing touchdowns. Windlan Hall ran for a touchdown and returned a kick 85 yards for a TD.

No. 4 Centennial (5-1)

Previous ranking: 6

This week’s game: Oct. 14 vs. No. 19 Blaine (5-1)

Ranking rationale: The Cougars breezed to a 44-21 win at Roseville (2-4). Their only loss came to No. 2 Champlin Park (6-0) in a 14-7 slugfest. Centennial is second in Class 6A in scoring defense at 8. It’s still somewhat unproven as its best win is a 20-0 win in Week 1 vs. current No. 20 Rosemount (4-2). Picking up another top-20 victory this week would help the cause.

No. 5 Minnetonka (4-2)

Previous ranking: 7

This week’s game: Oct. 14 at Edina (1-5)

Ranking rationale: Minnetonka moves up a couple spots this week thanks to its 28-14 win vs. previous No. 5 Wayzata (4-2). Eighth-grader Theo Brown caught two touchdowns in an impressive performance for the middle-schooler. Kirion Vogel also had a big game and caught a 42-yard touchdown.

The Skippers fell 28-21 in the resumption of their Week 5 game at current No. 3 Eden Prairie (5-1). They trailed 21-14 early in the fourth quarter when play resumed. Despite two losses, Minnetonka is in the top five as its lone losses were in competitive games against No. 1 Moorhead and EP.

No. 6 Elk River (6-0)

Previous ranking: 8

This week’s game: Oct. 14 vs. No. 10 Monticello (6-0)

Ranking rationale: What looked like a good matchup on paper turned into a route. The Elks entered the night averaging 44 points per game and nearly hung 50 on previous No. 22 Robbinsdale Armstrong (5-1) Thursday in Elk River, winning 49-20.

The Elks led 22-0 after one quarter and 43-6 at halftime. A pick-six by David Balisidya set the tone for the opening score of the game. Elk River totaled 465 rushing yards on 11.9 yards a pop. Braedon Becker led with 130 yards and a touchdown on three carries. Jackson Davis ran six times for 109 yards and two touchdowns while completing the team’s lone pass attempt for a 35-yard touchdown to Carsyn Kleffman.

No. 7 Shakopee (5-1)

Previous ranking: 3

This week’s game: Oct. 15 vs. Farmington (0-6)

Ranking rationale: Shakopee has played with fire all season. The Sabers finally got burnt. They were upset 14-10 vs. Prior Lake (2-4). Shakopee went up 10-7 after converting a 28-yard field goal with 5:54 to go. The Lakers stunned the home team with a 1-yard touchdown with 11 seconds left.

No. 8 Eagan (5-1)

Previous ranking: 9

This week’s game: Oct. 14 at No. 20 Rosemount (4-2)

Ranking rationale: Eagan has allowed just 43 points all season. Class 6A’s top scoring defense blanked host Farmington (0-6) 32-0. Tommy Jameson led with three rushing touchdowns, including a 65-yarder to end the night. The Wildcats’ lone loss came in Week 1 by to then-No. 2 Shakopee (5-1).

No. 9 Orono (6-0)

Previous ranking: 11

This week’s game: Oct. 14 at Delano (5-1)

Ranking rationale: The Spartans knocked off fellow Class 4A state title contender, winning 20-7 vs. Marshall (4-2). The Spartans leaped out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter and had a shutout going until the Tigers scored with 3:17 remaining. Finn Dyvik threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns. Three interceptions didn’t come back to haunt.

No. 10 Monticello (6-0)

Previous ranking: 12

This week’s game: Oct. 14 at No. 6 Elk River (6-0)

Ranking rationale: Monticello survived a battle of the unbeatens, winning 21-15 vs. No. 24 Brainerd (5-1). Cale Holthaus led with 28 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Carson Deibele completed 14 of 21 passes for 147 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Warriors were held to 71 rushing yards.

No. 11 Cretin-Derham Hall (6-0)

Previous ranking: 13

This week’s game: Oct. 14 at No. 23 Mahtomedi (5-1)

Ranking rationale: The Raiders had their way at home against Bloomington Kennedy (2-4), winning 44-0 on Thursday. Cretin-Derham Hall led 24-0 at halftime. Five different players scored touchdowns. Anton Williams blocked a kick and returned it 10 yards for a touchdown and housed a fumble return from 12 yards. Owen Welk caught two touchdowns from Gavin Russell, who threw three total.

No. 12 Wayzata (4-2)

Previous ranking: 5

This week’s game: Oct. 14 at Maple Grove (3-3)

Ranking rationale: Wayzata’s win earlier in the season at St. Michael-Albertville (2-4) is looking better after STMA upset previous No. 10 Maple Grove (3-3) this week, but the Trojans still lack a signature win. They were doubled up 28-14 at Minnetonka (4-2), which moved up two spots this week to No. 5. Thor Soukup threw two touchdown passes.

No. 13 Forest Lake (5-1)

Previous ranking: 14

This week’s game: Oct. 14 vs. Mounds View (4-2)

Ranking rationale: The Rangers earned their fourth straight win, prevailing 44-27 at East Ridge (2-4). Mack Jurkovich led with 30 carries for 201 yards and three touchdowns, including one from 36 and another from 23. Abram Anderson added 11 carries for 119 yards and a TD as Forest Lake ran for 378 yards and six touchdowns on 52 attempts.

No. 14 Mankato West (6-0)

Previous ranking: 17

This week’s game: Oct. 14 vs. Chanhassen (3-3)

Ranking rationale: The Scarlets continue to impress. What had the makings of perhaps being a competitive game on paper turned into a 58-0 rout of Two Rivers (3-3) in Mankato. Since a 31-28 Week 1 win vs. Mahtomedi (5-1), which enters the ranking at No. 23 this week,

West has won every game by 14-plus. Other notable results were 38-14 at Owatonna (5-1) and 21-6 at new No. 25 Waconia (5-1).

No. 15 Willmar (6-0)

Previous ranking: 15

This week’s game: Oct. 14 at Detroit Lakes (2-4)

Ranking rationale: Willmar went up 62-0 before calling off the dogs in a 62-14 win at St. Cloud Tech (2-4). The Cardinals were led by Hudson Sjoberg, who scored a touchdown on half of his six carries and finished with 56 yards. Alex Hoppe completed 9 of 11 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. The defense was led by Jacob Ellingson, who had two interceptions.

No. 16 Stewartville (6-0)

Previous ranking: 16

This week’s game: Oct. 16 at Byron (5-1)

Ranking rationale: The Tigers had their way with Faribault (0-6), winning 50-7. Noah Jurgenen was nearly perfect, going 15-for-17 for 217 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Peyton English ran for 69 yards and a touchdown on just three carries.

Josh Volkart led with seven tackles. Stewartville has a couple chances to bolster its resume in the coming weeks against two of the top unranked teams in the state with Byron and Delano (5-1).

No. 17 Hastings (6-0)

Previous ranking: 18

This week’s game: Oct. 14 at Burnsville (1-5)

Ranking rationale: Hastings continued its impressive season with a 47-28 win Thursday vs. St. Thomas Academy (3-3). The Raiders were in a battle down 21-20 midway through the second quarter before putting up 20 straight points.

Zach Shatek put up another video game stat line, running 24 times for 277 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 19 yards and a TD and intercepted a pass on defense. Payton Perseke also had a pick.

No. 18 Lakeville South (4-2)

Previous ranking: 19

This week’s game: Oct. 15 at Prior Lake (2-4)

Ranking rationale: The Cougars are the next in line to beat the rebuilding, but defending Class 6A state champion, Edina (1-5). Lakeville South won 38-20 at home. Teddy Hilliard rushed for touchdowns of 43 and 49 yards and Jeremiah Lebbi ran in scores of 15 and 80 to help the Cougs go up 28-6 at halftime.

No. 19 Blaine (5-1)

Previous ranking: 20

This week’s game: Oct. 14 at No. 4 Centennial (5-1)

Ranking rationale: Blaine bounced from a blowout loss to No. 2 Champlin Park (6-0) by drubbing Osseo (0-6) 73-0. The host Bengals were led by six rushers who put up 20 yards or more. Ifa Sheik was tops with eight rushes for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Derrick Obwaya scored on both his rushes and had 63 yards. This was Blaine’s third shutout of the year.

No. 20 Rosemount (4-2)

Previous ranking: 22

This week’s game: Oct. 14 at No. 8 Eagan (5-1)

Ranking rationale: The Irish dominated 29-3 at Lakeville North (1-5) and led 15-3 at the half. Rosemount’s two losses were at current No. 4 Centennial (5-1) in Week 1 and 24-20 vs. current No. 7 Shakopee (5-1). Rosemount has gotten the benefit of the doubt with three commanding wins and a tight road victory at Prior Lake (2-4). The win over the Lakers looks better after they upset Shakopee on the road on Friday.

No. 21 Grand Rapids (6-0)

Previous ranking: 25

This week’s game: Oct. 14 at Proctor (0-6)

Ranking rationale: There was no letdown after a huge Section 7-4A win over Hermantown (5-1) in Week 5. The Thunderhawks rolled 49-14 at home vs. North Branch (2-4). Grand Rapids might not be able to move up too much in the near future given that they won’t be tested until a potential rematch with Hermantown in the section championship.

No. 22 SMB (6-0)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Oct. 14 at St. Anthony (2-4)

Ranking rationale: The co-op of St. Paul Academy & Summit School, Minnehaha Academy and Blake have their best team since Jalen Suggs’s Mr. Football season in 2019. SMB has a new stud in the form of freshman quarterback Carter Cupito, son of former Golden Gopher QB, Bryan Cupito. The younger Cupito completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 1,417 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions in his first five games. SMB could be a threat to make a run in the Class 4A tournament.

It’s only now cracking the top 25 because of a putrid schedule. Two victories were over winless teams and another against a one-win Class 3A squad. The Wolfpack’s top resume booster came in a Week 4 shellacking at Benilde-St. Margaret’s (4-2), 35-9.

No. 23 Mahtomedi (5-1)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Oct. 14 vs. No. 11 Cretin-Derham Hall (6-0)

Ranking rationale: Mahtomedi has been on the periphery of the top 25 all season. The Zephyrs opened 2026 with a 31-28 loss at a Mankato West team coming off a 4-6 campaign. It looked like a game between two solid, but non-title-contending teams in Class 5A. That perspective’s changed. West still hasn’t lost and is pulverizing everybody.

Mahtomedi’s reeled off five straight wins, all by 19-plus points. The Zephyrs haven’t beaten anyone close to a top-25 team on that streak, but there’s something to be said for doing what you’re supposed to, week in and week out. The Zephyrs can solidify themselves with a win this week against its Section 5-4A rival.

No. 24 Brainerd (5-1)

Previous ranking: 24

This week’s game: Oct. 14 vs. Alexandria (4-2)

Ranking rationale: Brainerd showed more in its lone loss than in the first five wins. After narrow escape after narrow escape for the Warriors against a weak schedule, they hung tough in their first big test of the season. Brainerd fell 21-15 at Monticello (6-0), which climbs into the top 10 this week. Malik Lauer went 10-for-19 for 150 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.

The Warriors were unable to get a ground game going, totaling 65 yards on 21 carries. Brainerd has to turn the page to prepare for Alexandria in a battle for the top seed in Section 8-5A.

No. 25 Waconia (5-1)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Oct. 14 at Chaska (3-3)

Ranking rationale: There were about a dozen teams in consideration for the final spot this week. It could’ve easily gone to Waconia’s fellow Class 5A teams also at 5-1 like Robbinsdale Armstrong or Owatonna. The Wildcats get the nod for playing the toughest schedule of the three.

Their only loss was a 21-6 result vs. No. 14 Mankato West (6-0) where the Scarlets were held to a season low point total. Waconia’s resume features a 35-14 win vs. Northfield (4-2) and a 23-14 win at Chanhassen (3-3). It’s back in the top 25 after a three-week hiatus.