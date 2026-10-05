Each week, High School On SI will rank the top 25 statewide Minnesota high school football teams. Here are the rankings after Week 6.

Minnesota High School Football Top 25 State Rankings — Oct. 5

No. 1 Moorhead (5-0)

Previous ranking: 1

This week’s game: Oct. 9 vs. No. 4 Eden Prairie (4-0)

Ranking rationale: The Spuds were in a battle at top-10 Maple Grove (3-2) before pulling away in the second half for a 40-21 victory. The Crimson led 21-20 at the break before the Spuds’ improved defense this season posted a shutout over the final 24 minutes. Future Golden Gopher Jett Feeney completed 24-of-30 passes for 421 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.

If that stat line didn’t wow you, maybe David Mack’s will: He caught 15 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns. Moorhead isn’t just one-dimensional. Taye Reich ran 21 times for 121 yards and a score. Aaron Dinukar had an interception. This was the Spuds’ third straight top-10 win. They’ve played a much tougher schedule than No. 2 Shakopee (5-0) and No. 3 Champlin Park (5-0).

No. 2 Champlin Park (5-0)

Previous ranking: 3

This week’s game: Oct. 9 at No. 23 Anoka (3-2)

Ranking rationale: Champlin Park already had one big resume-boosting win at current No. 6 Centennial (4-1). The Rebels move up to No. 2 this week after knocking off another unbeaten, rolling 43-14 at home vs. previous No. 11 Blaine (4-1). After Blaine pulled within eight in the second quarter, Champlin Park scored 28 straight points.

The Bengals were held to 31 rushing yard on 28 carries. Preston Nelson toted it 29 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Miles Felton added 14 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns to go with 2-for-3 passing for 28 yards and no interceptions.

No. 3 Shakopee (5-0)

Previous ranking: 2

This week’s game: Oct. 9 vs. Prior Lake (1-4)

Ranking rationale: The Sabers have been in some defensive battles this year. The offense finally got to let loose in a 49-6 win at Osseo (0-5). We won’t truly know how good Shakopee will be until the postseason with its last three regular season opponents all below .500.

Its win against preseason unranked and current No. 9 Eagan (4-1) has gained in value, but a weaker resume than Champlin Park’s leads to the two teams switching spots this week. Maybe we’ll see those two teams meet in the Class 6A semifinals.

No. 4 Eden Prairie (4-0)

Previous ranking: 4

This week’s game: Oct. 9 at No. 1 Moorhead (5-0)

Ranking rationale: Eden Prairie will resume its suspended game vs. No. 7 Minnetonka (3-1) on Monday after this week’s rankings were written. The Eagles led the Skippers 21-14 early in the fourth quarter when the stadium was evacuated due to a gang-related shooting in the parking lot outside of the stadium.

Fortunately, the two victims did not suffer life-threatening injuries. It was a great game before the tragedy with the two teams trading scores all night. EP went ahead on a fake reverse for a touchdown.

No. 5 Wayzata (4-1)

Previous ranking: 5

This week’s game: Oct. 9 at No. 7 Minnetonka (3-1)

Ranking rationale: Wayzata bounced back from its first loss of the season to No. 1 Moorhead (5-0) by trouncing the visiting Park of Cottage Grove Wolfpack (1-4) 43-6. Thor Soukup went 10-for-15 passing for 228 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Weston Moeller was his top target with six receptions for 165 yards and three touchdowns.

Blake Boutwell added two rushing touchdowns. The Trojans still don’t have a great win but with their only loss coming to No. 1 Moorhead, they get some benefit of the doubt leading to three top-10 matchups to close the regular season.

No. 6 Centennial (4-1)

Previous ranking: 6

This week’s game: Oct. 9 at Roseville (2-3)

Ranking rationale: The Cougars won their second straight, prevailing 41-0 at home vs. Rogers (1-4). This program is built on defense. Centennial recorded its third shutout of the season and is holding foes to a Class 6A-low 5.6 points per game. Nolan Larson housed a 52-yard punt return to open the game’s scoring.

No. 7 Minnetonka (3-1)

Previous ranking: 7

This week’s game: Oct. 9 vs. No. 5 Wayzata (4-1)

Ranking rationale: Minnetonka was losing 21-14 early in the fourth quarter when its game at No. 4 Eden Prairie (3-1) was suspended due to a shooting outside the stadium. It was a thrilling game before the tragic circumstances with each team trading touchdowns.

Riley Battani had a pick-six and Caden Gutzmer hit Kirion Vogel for a short-yardage touchdown for Tonka. I’ll give the Skippers the benefit of the doubt and keep them at No. 7 until we learn how this one turns out when it resumes Monday, after this week’s ranking was written.

No. 8 Elk River (5-0)

Previous ranking: 10

This week’s game: Oct. 8 vs. No. 22 Robbinsdale Armstrong (5-0)

Ranking rationale: Elk River has yet to be truly challenged after another resounding victory, this one coming 43-13 at Cambridge-Isanti (2-3). The Elks didn’t even need to attempt a pass to approach their Class 5A-leading 44.4 points per game.

They ran it down the Bluejackets’ throats 49 times for 468 yards and six touchdowns. Braedon Becker was the ringleader with 14 carries for 234 yards and a touchdown. Carsyn Kleffman ran 10 times for 58 yards and four touchdowns. The schedule now ramps up with three top-25 teams to close the regular season.

No. 9 Eagan (4-1)

Previous ranking: 15

This week’s game: Oct. 9 at Farmington (0-5)

Ranking rationale: Eagan makes a big leap thanks to some teams above it losing, but mainly for its 22-14 upset of previous No. 9 Lakeville South (3-2) in Eagan. The Wildcats came back from a 14-6 deficit. Tommy Jameson had a 54-yard touchdown rush early in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Parker West finished with two touchdowns and scored one in the closing minutes to put it away. The Cougars were held scoreless in the second half.

No. 10 Maple Grove (3-2)

Previous ranking: 8

This week’s game: Oct. 9 at St. Michael-Albertville (1-4)

Ranking rationale: Maple Grove gets the distinction of being the highest-ranked two loss team. Its blemishes are understandable ones against No. 4 Eden Prairie (4-0) and last week by a 40-21 score vs. No. 1 Moorhead (5-0).

The Crimson pushed the vaunted Spuds as well as anyone has, leading 21-20 at halftime before getting blanked in the second half. Luca Maciej gashed Moorhead for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Graham Greseth finished 11-for-17 for 132 yards and a touchdown but an interception proved costly.

No. 11 Orono (5-0)

Previous ranking: 12

This week’s game: Oct. 9 vs. Marshall (4-1)

Ranking rationale: Orono continued its roll, winning 49-7 vs. Zimmerman (2-3). Finn Dyvik completed 7-of-11 passes for 216 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while also leading the team on the ground with 13 rushes for 92 yards and three scores.

Lincoln Stinar had two catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns. The Spartans have been the cream of the crop in Class 4A with a blowout win against Byron (4-1). They can add another notch to the resume with a state semifinals rematch against Marshall.

No. 12 Monticello (5-0)

Previous ranking: 13

This week’s game: Oct. 9 vs. No. 24 Brainerd (5-0)

Ranking rationale: Monticello kept its undefeated season going with a 41-0 win at Buffalo (2-3). The Bison hung tough down 14-0 at halftime before the Magic pulled away. Cale Holthaus rushed for two touchdowns and Carson Deibele threw two more.

Bradley Holker led with 10 tackles. Monti leads Class 5A in scoring defense at 10.2 points per game. It does not have a win over a currently ranked foe, but that can change with an opportunity this week and next at No. 8 Elk River (5-0).

No. 13 Cretin-Derham Hall (5-0)

Previous ranking: 14

This week’s game: Oct. 8 vs. Bloomington Kennedy (2-3)

Ranking rationale: It took until the second quarter to going, but the Raiders found their stride in a 48-7 home win vs. Tartan (2-3). Gavin Russell would like a couple interceptions back, but he was otherwise solid going 20-for-31 for 310 yards and four touchdowns. Julius Washington added two touchdown rushes.

Demandre Frierson-Hollie had 90 receiving yards and a TD. The Raiders have played a fairly soft schedule thus far. They can cement themselves as a Class 5A title contender if they can knock off Mahtomedi (4-1) and/or No. 8 Elk River (5-0) in Weeks 7 and 8.

No. 14 Forest Lake (4-1)

Previous ranking: 16

This week’s game: Oct. 9 at East Ridge (3-2)

Ranking rationale: The Rangers are on the move up the ranking after a 32-14 dismantling at home against previous No. 20 White Bear Lake (4-1). It was all Forest Forest Lake after the Bears went up 7-6 as they rattled off 26 straight points.

Mack Jurkovich was one of the Week 5 standouts with 24 rushes for 250 yards and two touchdowns to go with a 12-yard reception. The Rangers totaled 415 rushing yards with Abram Anderson contributing 139 and two touchdowns on just six carries. Forest Lake is an overtime loss to No. 23 Anoka (3-2) away from being undefeated.

No. 15 Willmar (5-0)

Previous ranking: 17

This week’s game: Oct. 9 at St. Cloud Tech (2-3)

Ranking rationale: Willmar’s done the hard work on its schedule already with its final three regular season opponents sitting at a combined .500 record. The Cardinals haven’t just been beating good teams like reigning Class 4A runner up Marshall (4-1), they’ve been routing them. Willmar’s closest win all year was by 20. Last week, it won 28-7 vs. Hutch.

After the Tigers opened the game with a touchdown, the home team put up 21 in the second quarter. Isaac Cayler ran nine times for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Alex Hoppe completed 13 of 23 passes for 181 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Aidan Paulson caught six passes for 83 yards and two scores. Dawson Anez recorded nine tackles to go with a sack and interception.

No. 16 Stewartville (5-0)

Previous ranking: 18

This week’s game: Oct. 9 vs. Faribault (1-4)

Ranking rationale: Stewartville is still a relative newcomer to Class 4A, but the Tigers are looking like they could give 5A a shot if they wanted to. Aside from a double-overtime win vs. 4A runner up Kasson-Mantorville (3-2), Stewie’s won every other game by 15-plus and is holding foes to 10.2 points per game. Last week was a 31-13 victory at Simley (2-3).

The Spartans went up 7-0 before being held scoreless until the fourth quarter. Peyton English ran 16 times for 107 yards and three touchdowns. Simon Emanuel added 18 rushes for 104 yards. Carson Goodman had two sacks.

No. 17 Mankato West (5-0)

Previous ranking: 19

This week’s game: Oct. 9 vs. Two Rivers (3-2)

Ranking rationale: Mankato West picked up a solid 35-21 win at a Chaska (2-3) team that’s better than its record indicates. The Scarlets held the Hawks to 64 yards passing on 10 attempts with an interception.

No. 18 Hastings (5-0)

Previous ranking: 21

This week’s game: Oct. 8 vs. St. Thomas Academy (3-2)

Ranking rationale: Hastings’ upstart season continues. The Raiders haven’t won five or more games since 2021 but have already done so through Week 5. They’re coming off a 35-21 comeback win at Two Rivers (3-2).

Hastings dug itself a 14-0 hole and was down 21-7 after the Warriors housed a kick return for a touchdown. Zachary Shatek got to work to help the Raiders tie it at halftime and run away in the second half. He posted a whopping 42 carries for 325 yards and four touchdowns.

No. 19 Lakeville South (3-2)

Previous ranking: 9

This week’s game: Oct. 9 vs. Edina (1-4)

Ranking rationale: Lakeville South doesn’t get shut out in many halves. The Cougars looked poised to pick up a big road win up 14-6 at halftime against then-No. 15 Eagan. The Wildcats put the clamps down to pull out a 22-14 victory.

No. 20 Blaine (4-1)

Previous ranking: 11

This week’s game: Oct. 9 vs. Osseo (0-5)

Ranking rationale: Blaine was undefeated through the first half of the regular season schedule against an easy slate, save for a win at current No. 23 Anoka (3-2). The Bengals found out they weren’t at a top-10 level with a 43-14 beatdown of a loss at new No. 2 Champlin Park (5-0). Blaine was limited to 141 yards of offense.

No. 21 Rosemount (3-2)

Previous ranking: 22

This week’s game: Oct. 9 at Lakeville North (1-4)

Ranking rationale: The Irish are above .500 after a 35-6 win vs. Farmington (0-5). Rosemount dominated the second half after leading 14-6 at the break. The Irish’s two losses this season were to top-six teams.

No. 22 Robbinsdale Armstrong (5-0)

Previous ranking: 23

This week’s game: Oct. 8 at No. 8 Elk River (5-0)

Ranking rationale: The Falcons picked up their best win of the season against reigning Class 5A state champ Spring Lake Park (3-2). Robbinsdale Armstrong picked up a 20-14 win at home. The Falcons were up 20-0 at the half before hanging on when the Panthers put up 14 in the fourth quarter.

The highlight was Kyson Wanjara’s 75 yard touchdown throw to Cassen Daly on a wide receiver sweep pass. Zahki Nix ran 24 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns. The Armstrong defense was stingy, holding SLP to 6-for-21 passing for 88 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

No. 23 Anoka (3-2)

Previous ranking: 24

This week’s game: Oct. 10 vs. No. 2 Champlin Park (5-0)

Ranking rationale: Anoka hangs onto a spot in the ranking by the skin of its teeth. The Tornadoes survived a 43-37 shootout at Andover (1-4). The Tornadoes did all their damage offensively in the final three quarters after trailing 13-0. They were down 34-15 through three. Josh Ryther hauled in a 46-yard touchdown pass in the first half. Blake Sieben went deep again for a 50-yarder to Trey Schmalz to begin the fourth quarter comeback.

Moses Boyce Jr. ran one in from inside the 10 before another 50-yarder from Sieben to Darren Nyanyuki to go up 35-34. Andover kicked a field goal to lead by two with 1:39 to go. The Tornadoes drove into the red zone where Sieben hit Ryther on a slant for the go-ahead score in the closing seconds to cap off one of the more epic games of 2026.

No. 24 Brainerd (5-0)

Previous ranking: 25

This week’s game: Oct. 9 at No. 12 Monticello (5-0)

Ranking rationale: Brainerd isn’t getting it done with style points, but the Class 5A squad is still undefeated. The Warriors remained undefeated with a 28-27 win vs. Bemidji (0-5). They survived a failed go-ahead 2-point conversion attempt by the Lumberjacks in a back-and-forth game.

Malik Lauer went 13-for-18 passing for 174 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while running eight times for 49 yards and a TD. Brady Vanek caught seven passes for 115 yards. Jonas Raske had two interceptions. Brainerd will face its first ranked opponent this week.

No. 25 Grand Rapids (5-0)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Oct. 9 vs. North Branch (2-3)

Ranking rationale: I had my eyes on last week’s winner between Class 4A unbeatens Hermantown (4-1) and Grand Rapids earning a spot in the Power 25. The Thunderhawks prevailed 24-15 at home. It was a thrilling first half with Grand Rapids going up 14-0 before Hermantown countered with 15 straight to lead by one in the second quarter.

Ethan Morgan rushed for two touchdowns, including a 64-yarder. Grand Rapids has rolled in three of five games this season with one of the close ones coming against 5A Bemidji (0-5), which just pushed No. 24 Brainerd to the wire.