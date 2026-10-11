Sunday Morning Lights: National High School Football Roundup (Oct. 11)

The biggest games, wildest finishes and breakout performances in high school football—all in a 10-minute read.

Friday night lights get the spotlight. Sunday morning is when we put it all together.

Welcome to Sunday Morning Lights, High School On SI’s weekly national high school football roundup. Every Sunday morning, we’ll bring you the results that matter, the performances worth remembering and the stories you might have missed from fields across the country.

This week offered plenty of all three.

The St. James erased a 17-point deficit to stun national title contender St. Frances Academy, while Paramus Catholic knocked off Bergen Catholic in another major upset. Minnesota’s Zach Shatek scored seven touchdowns, Illinois running back Mekhi Shorter rushed for 467 yards, and San Marcos Academy reached triple digits in a Texas six-man shootout.

Elsewhere, blocked kicks, winning two-point conversions and a last-play Hail Mary turned seemingly settled games into unforgettable finishes.

Here’s your Sunday morning catch-up on a remarkable weekend of high school football.

The St. James Rallies to Stun St. Frances Academy

The St. James Performance Academy delivered one of the weekend’s biggest national statements, rallying from 17 points down to defeat St. Frances Academy 28-20 Saturday in Manassas, Virginia.

St. Frances entered ranked No. 2 in the latest High School On SI national rankings. The result also represented a remarkable reversal for The St. James, which lost last season’s meeting 35-0, as detailed in High School On SI’s game coverage.

The Strivers’ victory came one week after a narrow 44-42 loss to IMG Academy. Against another national contender, The St. James finished the comeback and earned a signature victory for its young program. Both teams are now 5-1, according to On3’s report.

Penn State Commit Powers Paramus Catholic Past Bergen Catholic

Chukwuma Odoh scored three touchdowns as Paramus Catholic defeated Bergen Catholic 31-17 Saturday in New Jersey, according to On3.

The teams were tied 7-7 at halftime before the Paladins seized control. Odoh, a Penn State running back commit, scored twice during a third quarter in which Paramus Catholic built a 24-7 advantage.

Paramus Catholic improved to 4-3, while Bergen Catholic fell to 3-3. The Crusaders were coming off a dramatic 34-30 victory over Don Bosco Prep but could not carry that momentum through another rivalry matchup.

Zach Shatek Scores Seven Touchdowns for Hastings

Zach Shatek found three different ways to reach the end zone Thursday, scoring every Hastings touchdown in a 47-28 victory over St. Thomas Academy in Minnesota.

According to KDWA’s game report, Shatek scored five rushing touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for another score. He finished with 277 rushing yards on 24 carries.

The performance helped undefeated Hastings end a 16-game losing streak against St. Thomas Academy, combining a spectacular individual night with a long-awaited breakthrough for the Raiders.

Mekhi Shorter Runs for 467 Yards in Roxana Victory

Roxana’s Mekhi Shorter rushed for a school-record 467 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-20 victory over Marquette Catholic in Illinois, according to The Telegraph.

Shorter needed only the first half to surpass the previous school record of 305 yards, reaching halftime with 311. He finished with 28 carries as the Shells improved to 5-3.

North Shore Survives Summer Creek With Blocked Extra Point

North Shore rallied from a 21-7 third-quarter deficit to defeat Summer Creek 28-27 in a Texas thriller that remained unsettled until the final minute.

As reported by the Houston Chronicle, Kaden Brandley scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:20 remaining, but Summer Creek answered with a touchdown after a long kickoff return.

North Shore blocked the potential tying extra point, then recovered the ensuing onside kick to preserve its unbeaten season.

The Mustangs improved to 7-0 after surviving a game that also featured a Summer Creek touchdown on a return of a missed field goal.

Walden Grove Ends Mica Mountain’s Winning Streak

Walden Grove defeated two-time defending Arizona Class 4A champion Mica Mountain 22-21, ending the Thunderbolts’ 16-game winning streak.

The final minute featured a remarkable exchange. Mica Mountain returned a punt for a go-ahead touchdown, only for Walden Grove to answer with Jordan Dobson’s 50-yard touchdown reception. Nick Roberts caught the winning two-point conversion with 12 seconds remaining, according to All Sports Tucson.

Walden Grove earned the victory without injured starting quarterback Matt Avelar, using freshman Miguel Alvarez and senior Paul Delgado in his absence.

Moorhead Wins Minnesota Showdown; Prior Lake Springs Upset

Moorhead defeated Eden Prairie 55-34 in a matchup of undefeated Minnesota powers, improving to 6-0.

Jett Feeney threw six touchdown passes, with David Mack catching five, as the Spuds continued their explosive offensive season. Their quick-strike attack included an 80-yard touchdown connection, according to coverage from Valley News Live and the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Elsewhere in Minnesota, Prior Lake handed previously unbeaten Shakopee its first loss, 14-10, as reported by the Minnesota Star Tribune. The Lakers have won two straight after opening the season with four consecutive defeats.

Michigan Delivers a Hail Mary and Two Huge Comebacks

Gladwin secured the Jack Pine Conference Division 1 championship with a touchdown on the final play against Ogemaw Heights.

Preston Newman connected with Jacob Pahl for a 31-yard Hail Mary to give Gladwin a 26-20 victory and a berth in the conference championship game against unbeaten Meridian. Newman also rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns, according to the Midland Daily News.

Grand Haven produced another dramatic finish, erasing a 40-21 fourth-quarter deficit to defeat West Ottawa 41-40. Easton Hintz found KV Korenstra for the winning touchdown with 44 seconds remaining, according to the Local Sports Journal.

Detroit Catholic Central rallied from a 20-6 fourth-quarter deficit to beat Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 27-20. Texas Tech commit Gideon Gash sparked the comeback with an interception and two rushing touchdowns, including the go-ahead 50-yard score.

Virginia Unbeatens Fall in Overtime

Colonial Forge quarterback Mason Fine accounted for six touchdowns as the Eagles overcame an early 15-0 deficit to beat previously unbeaten Brooke Point 40-34 in overtime.

Fine passed for 130 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 106 yards and four scores. Jeremiah Schneider broke up Brooke Point’s fourth-down pass in overtime before Fine scored the winning touchdown on a 10-yard run, according to the Fredericksburg Free Press.

Colonial Forge improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the Commonwealth District.

Broadway needed three overtime periods to defeat Turner Ashby 34-27 in another meeting of unbeaten Virginia teams. Brendan Glovier’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Campbell provided the decisive score after both teams kicked field goals in each of the first two overtime periods, according to Rocktown Now.

San Marcos Academy Hits Triple Digits

San Marcos Academy defeated Bryan St. Joseph Catholic 102-71 in Texas six-man football, with the teams combining for 173 points.

The result, listed in the Houston Chronicle’s statewide scoreboard, stood out even on a weekend filled with high-scoring games across the state.

Backup Quarterback Leads Pieper’s Late Rally

Lance Reid replaced injured starting quarterback Chase Lyons and helped Pieper rally for a 43-42 victory over Judson in Texas.

Pieper scored 22 fourth-quarter points. Reid connected with Carson LaCombe for a late touchdown, then found him again for the winning two-point conversion, as detailed by the San Antonio Express-News and High School On SI.

West Orange-Stark also mounted a major Texas comeback, overcoming a 21-0 deficit to defeat Hamshire-Fannett 42-28. Khelvy Jefferson rushed for 176 yards and five touchdowns, while the Mustangs held Hamshire-Fannett scoreless after halftime, according to the Beaumont Enterprise.

Illinois Finishes Feature Late Kicks and a Winning Conversion

Sacred Heart-Griffin handed Rochester its first loss, 29-28, after Cam Brinkman scored on an 11-yard run with seven seconds remaining and Mikey Groesch converted the winning two-point attempt, according to the State Journal-Register’s report.

York followed its overtime victory over Downers Grove North with a 25-22 win over Glenbard West. Conner Smith kicked a 29-yard field goal with 2:47 remaining, and Glenbard West missed a potential tying kick as time expired, according to the Daily Herald.

New Trier quarterback Jackie Ryder accounted for all five touchdowns in a 35-28 victory over Glenbrook South. Ryder passed for 210 yards and four scores and added a rushing touchdown as the Trevians won the matchup for the first time in five years, according to The Record North Shore.

Conant fullback Jackson Spizzirri also scored five touchdowns, powering the Cougars past Schaumburg 44-24 and to their first six-win season since 2019.

Jacksonville defeated Normal U-High 43-13 to improve to 7-1. According to the Journal-Courier, a victory over Decatur MacArthur would give the program its first 8-1 regular-season finish since 1966.

Connecticut Programs End Long Rivalry Droughts

Holy Cross defeated Ansonia 48-37 for its first victory in the series since 2009.

Nate Craft scored four touchdowns, including a 65-yard run on the opening play from scrimmage, while quarterback Brady Lombardo threw four touchdown passes, according to GameTimeCT.

Danbury beat previously unbeaten Staples 17-10, earning its first victory over the Wreckers since 2014. Quarterback Jake O’Keefe ran for one touchdown and passed for another, while JJ Reyes contributed a key fourth-quarter interception, according to GameTimeCT’s report.

Ohio Defense and Individual Stars Stand Out

Glenville forced five turnovers in a 26-0 victory over Archbishop Hoban, ending a three-game losing streak in the series.

Jaquan Gibson intercepted two passes and returned one 86 yards for a touchdown. John Morris added 150 rushing yards and a 72-yard touchdown run as Glenville recorded its third consecutive shutout, according to Kee On Sports.

Grand Valley sophomore Caden Rowland scored all six of his team’s touchdowns before halftime in a 40-12 victory over Cardinal. Four came in the opening quarter, including a 35-yard interception return, according to Your Sports Network.

Howland handed unbeaten Salem a 28-14 defeat behind three touchdown passes from Darren Douglas, including two to Carter Nielsen, according to Your Sports Network’s game coverage.

Rocky River’s Tristin Hughes became the program’s career receptions leader during a 48-19 victory over Westlake.

Bode Sparrow Breaks Utah Touchdown Reception Record

Oklahoma commit Bode Sparrow caught three touchdown passes in Davis’ 49-13 victory over Layton, bringing his career total to a Utah-record 59.

Sparrow surpassed the state mark previously held by Puka Nacua, according to a report carried by Yahoo Sports.

In Massachusetts, Grayson Foley scored five touchdowns and broke Scituate’s career rushing record in a 41-6 victory over Quincy. Foley finished the night with 3,332 career rushing yards, surpassing Dawayne Kirton’s previous mark of 3,241, according to The Boston Globe.

Alabama Rivals Win With a Trick Play and Overtime Drama

Vestavia Hills scored the only touchdown in a 6-3 victory over Hoover on a fake field goal.

Price LaMaster threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Powell Curry on a fake 47-yard attempt, and Will Bochnak’s fourth-quarter interception helped secure the victory, according to the Hoover Sun.

Moody outlasted Sylacauga 53-52 in double overtime. Juju Hill scored five touchdowns, while DJ Price forced a crucial goal-line fumble, according to The Trussville Tribune.

Wisconsin Unbeatens Face Different Outcomes

La Crosse Central handed previously unbeaten Holmen a decisive 28-7 loss, improving to 6-2.

Amherst remained unbeaten with a 35-21 victory over previously undefeated Stratford, moving to 8-0 while Stratford fell to 7-1. Both results were reported by CBS 58.

More Notable Football Results Around the Country

Martinsburg avenged last season’s West Virginia Class AAAA championship loss with a 24-7 victory over Morgantown. Quarterback Brian Dick passed for 180 yards and rushed for 109 as the Bulldogs improved to 6-0, according to WV MetroNews.

In Pennsylvania, Red Land stopped Gettysburg’s potential winning two-point conversion to secure a 49-48 double-overtime victory.

Lake Wales defeated Jones 28-6 in Florida on Thursday, according to Daily Ridge.

Keller beat Byron Nelson 49-42 after trailing 42-28, while Dallas Jesuit defeated Prosper Walnut Grove 50-49 in overtime, according to GM Sports Media.

Elsewhere in Texas, The Woodlands defeated Willis 54-14, as reported by Woodlands Online. Laredo United beat LBJ 32-14 for its 11th consecutive victory in the series and improved to 3-0 in district play, according to the Laredo Morning Times.

Missouri Official Suspended After Grabbing Player

The Missouri State High School Activities Association suspended a football official indefinitely after video showed him grabbing a Glendale player during Thursday’s game against Kickapoo, according to KY3.

Glendale won the game 35-6. Springfield Public Schools said it was cooperating with the association’s review.

Colorado Association Responds to Harassment Allegations

The Colorado High School Activities Association said it would meet with officials from Lutheran, Sand Creek and Rampart following reports of alleged racist harassment at football games, according to KKTV.

Separately, Air Academy forfeited its scheduled game against Lutheran, citing a coaching shortage, according to a report carried by Yahoo Sports. A connection between the forfeit and the harassment allegations has not been established.

California Team Forfeits Game Following Student Walkout

Piner forfeited its Saturday game against Archie Williams because it lacked enough healthy players, coach Adam Rosenstein told the Press Democrat, according to SFGate.

The announcement followed a student walkout protesting a football captain’s social media post referencing men accused in a sexual-assault case at Cornell. Reporting has not established that the forfeit was disciplinary action related to the post or protest.

Sunday Morning Lights returns next Sunday with another look at the biggest stories from across high school football.