Minnesota High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 19, 2026)

Each week, High School On SI will rank the top 25 statewide Minnesota high school football teams. Here are the rankings after Week 8.

Minnesota High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - (Oct. 19)

No. 1 Moorhead (7-0)

Previous ranking: 1

This week’s game: Oct. 23 vs. Edina (1-6)

Ranking rationale: The hold-Moorhead-to-under-40-points challenge continues. The Spuds boosted their average points per game to a blistering 45.1 after a 48-28 romp of a St. Michael-Albertville team (2-5) coming off a 21-0 victory vs. then-No. 10 Maple Grove (4-3).

The Spuds “only” scored six points in the first quarter, but rest assured they got going to lead 22-8 at halftime. The Knights were pesky, pulling within six on two occasions in the third quarter before Moorhead closed on a 20-0 run. Jett Feeney tied his single-game school touchdown pass record yet again with six.

He completed 25 of 30 passes for 307 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. Zak Walker caught seven passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. David Mack added nine grabs for 83 yards and three touchdowns. Taye Reich ran 18 times for 102 yards.

No. 2 Champlin Park (7-0)

Previous ranking: 2

This week’s game: Oct. 23 at Osseo (0-7)

Ranking rationale: The Rebels held their fourth opponent to seven points or fewer and have a good chance of making it five this week. Champlin Park rolled 36-7 vs. Lakeville North (1-6). It was scoreless through one quarter before the Rebels got going to lead 22-0 at halftime.

North was held to 144 yards. Preston Nelson starred with 28 carries for 217 yards and three touchdowns. The Rebels’ 43-14 thumping of current No. 14 Blaine (6-1) on Oct. 2 looks a lot better after Blaine upset previous No. 4 Centennial (5-2) on Wednesday.

No. 3 Eden Prairie (6-1)

Previous ranking: 3

This week’s game: Oct. 23 at Wayzata (4-3)

Ranking rationale: The Eagles played a grueling schedule in the first five games and have a tough road game against one of the top unranked teams in the state this week. It had to feel good to get a gimme game on Wednesday when Eden Prairie rolled 56-8 vs. Eastview (2-5). The Eagles had a shutout going until the fourth quarter.

The Lightning managed 125 yards and were held to 47 rushing yards on 33 carries. Windlan Hall ran five times for 154 yards and two touchdowns to go with eight carries for 130 yards and two TDs for Owen Konrad. Brady Stearns added 63 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. The Eagles’ only loss this season was to No. 1 Moorhead (7-0).

No. 4 Minnetonka (5-2)

Previous ranking: 5

This week’s game: Oct. 23 vs. Maple Grove (4-3)

Ranking rationale: Minnetonka was the latest to beat up on an Edina (1-6) team that’s had a lot of rebuilding to do after winning the 2025 Class 6A Prep Bowl. The Skippers dominated 35-6 on the road. Edina found the end zone to pull within 14-6 midway through the second quarter, but Tonka responded with 21 points before the end of the third. Caden Gutzmer completed 11 of 18 passes for 209 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Kirion Vogel led with six grabs for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Parker Running ran 18 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Riley Battani led with seven tackles. The Skippers were competitive in their lone losses this season at No. 1 Moorhead (7-0) and No. 3 Eden Prairie (6-1).

No. 5 Shakopee (6-1)

Previous ranking: 7

This week’s game: Oct. 23 at Lakeville North (1-6)

Ranking rationale: Shakopee is back in the top five, but it won’t feel too sure of itself until it beats a high-quality opponent in the postseason. The Sabers had their way at home in Week 6 against Farmington (0-7), winning 57-0.

No. 6 Orono (7-0)

Previous ranking: 9

This week’s game: Oct. 20 at Providence Academy (3-4)

Ranking rationale: The Spartans laid a licking on host Delano (5-2), 42-0. Hudson Hirt led with 17 carries for 141 yards and three touchdowns. Finn Dyvik went 7-for-13 for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Orono has had a target on its back all season as reigning Class 4A champ and hasn’t flinched.

No. 7 Monticello (7-0)

Previous ranking: 10

This week’s game: Oct. 21 at Bemidji (0-7)

Ranking rationale: The Magic continue to climb up the ranking after winning one of the top games of the year. Monticello went on the road and knocked off previous No. 6 Elk River (6-1) 36-29. The game had a tie and five lead changes. Cale Holthaus rushed for three touchdowns and now owns the school record with 48. Monti is the new favorite in Class 5A.

No. 8 Elk River (6-1)

Previous ranking: 6

This week’s game: Oct. 22 at No. 9 Cretin-Derham Hall (7-0)

Ranking rationale: I believe the two top teams in Class 5A faced off on Wednesday when Elk River lost a 36-29 classic at home to current No. 7 Monticello (7-0). That’s why I still have the Elks ranked above their 5A unbeaten counterparts Cretin-Derham Hall and Mankato West. Fortunately, that’ll partially sort itself out when C-DH welcomes Elk River to town.

The Elks led on three occasion vs. the Magic, including 29-28 early in the fourth quarter when a rare pass play from Carsyn Kleffman to Caleb Healy produced a 15-yard touchdown to go up 29-28. Monti countered with what proved to be the game-winning touchdown with 6:24 to go. Braedon Becker led Elk River with 16 carries for 133 yards.

Jackson Davis went 2-for-3 for 70 yards and a touchdown to go with 13 rushes for 70 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. Kleffman led the defense with eight tackles and a sack.

No. 9 Cretin-Derham Hall (7-0)

Previous ranking: 11

This week’s game: Oct. 22 vs. No. 8 Elk River (6-1)

Ranking rationale: If Cretin-Derham Hall feels a bit snubbed in the ranking, it can take out its frustration this week against Elk River. The Raiders have still had an awesome season. They’re coming off their best win to date, a 26-13 result at previous No. 23 Mahtomedi (5-2). C-DH came after trailing 7-0 through one quarter and being tied at 7 at the half. Gavin Russell finished 19-for-31 passing for 250 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

No. 10 Mankato West (7-0)

Previous ranking: 14

This week’s game: Oct. 21 at Rochester John Marshall (0-7)

Ranking rationale: The Scarlets are in for a battle most years facing Chanhassen (3-4), but they had their way this year winning 42-20 at home. Osborne Lorenz went off for 22 carries for 230 yards and four touchdowns. Blake Rewitzer added 23 carries for 132 yards and a TD. Hudson Clarksean led the defense with 15 tackles. Mankato West hasn’t played a one-score game since Week 1.

No. 11 Willmar (7-0)

Previous ranking: 15

This week’s game: Oct. 21 vs. Big Lake (3-4)

Ranking rationale: The Cardinals continue to obliterate opponents as they rise to No. 2 among Class 4A teams. Their latest romp was a 63-2 win at Detroit Lakes (2-5). Hudson Sjoberg ran nine times for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Isaac Cayler added six rushes for 51 yards and three touchdowns. Eli Hagen led the defense with eight tackles.

No. 12 Hastings (7-0)

Previous ranking: 17

This week’s game: Oct. 21 vs. Mankato East (3-4)

Ranking rationale: Class 5A is as deep as any with four unbeaten teams still remaining. Hastings is one of the teams that looks like it could make a deep run. Having a running back like Zach Shatek certainly helps. He ran 14 times for 264 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half, in the Raiders’ 42-6 win at Burnsville (1-6).

No. 13 Blaine (6-1)

Previous ranking: 19

This week’s game: Oct. 23 vs. Andover (3-4)

Ranking rationale: Blaine rockets up six spots this week after a 10-8 upset at previous No. 4 Centennial (5-2). The Bengals held the Cougars scoreless over the final three quarters to come back from an early deficit. Derrick Obwaya led with 21 carries for 98 yards. Max Braddy led with 10 total tackles. This was Blaine’s first signature win of the season.

No. 14 Centennial (5-2)

Previous ranking: 4

This week’s game: Centennial’s defense almost always shows up year after year, but offense can be fickle. The Cougars have won some slugfests this year but came up short 10-8 at home vs. previous No. 19 Blaine (6-1). Centennial led early before the Bengals went ahead on a third-quarter field goal. Both of the Cougars’ losses have been one-possession games to current top-13 teams.

No. 15 Rosemount (5-2)

Previous ranking: 20

This week’s game: Oct. 23 at Lakeville South (4-3)

Ranking rationale: The Irish are at a season high in the ranking after a 28-6 dismantling vs. previous No. 8 Eagan (5-2). Jaidon Jackson rushed 26 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Finn Macken threw for a touchdown and ran for another. He also picked up 24 yards on a fake punt early in the game that propelled the upset.

The Irish led 14-6 at halftime. Rosemount’s won three straight games by a combined 92-15 margin. The Irish could inch toward the top 10 with a road win coming up against one of the top unranked teams in the state, Lakeville South.

No. 16 Eagan (5-2)

Previous ranking: 8

This week’s game: Oct. 23 vs. Rogers (1-6)

Ranking rationale: Eagan won or was highly competitive in each of the first six weeks of the season. That’s no longer the case after the Wildcats were blown out 28-6 at new No. 15 Rosemount (5-2). It was just a 14-6 deficit at halftime before the Irish added a touchdown in each of the last two quarters. Still, Eagan has a solid resume highlighted by a win vs. Lakeville South (4-3) and lone losses coming to current top-15 teams.

No. 17 Grand Rapids (7-0)

Previous ranking: 21

This week’s game: Oct. 21 at Rock Ridge (2-5)

Ranking rationale: The Thunderhawks earned a 21-0 win at Proctor (0-7) in a game that was called off in the second quarter due to an injury of a Proctor player. It was a scary scene, but thankfully the injuries were not severe. Grand Rapids is one of three remaining unbeaten teams in Class 4A along with current No. 6 Orono and No. 18 SMB. The Thunderhawks have played an easy schedule aside from a tight win over section rival Hermantown (6-1), but they’ve dominated everyone else.

No. 18 SMB (7-0)

Previous ranking: 22

This week’s game: Oct. 21 at Simley (3-4)

Ranking rationale: SMB leads Class 4A in scoring at 46.1 points per game after winning 64-22 at St. Anthony (2-5). The Wolfpack are third in the ranking among 4A teams due to a mild schedule, but it has the talent to make a deep postseason run.

No. 19 Brainerd (6-1)

Previous ranking: 24

This week’s game: Oct. 21 vs. Spring Lake Park (4-3)

Ranking rationale: After nearly going on the road and downing current No. 7 Monticello (7-0) the week prior, the Warriors earned their best win of the season in a 21-14 result vs. Class 5A power Alexandria (4-3). Brainerd shut out the Cardinals in the second half after trailing 14-7 at the break. Malik Lauer threw for 114 yards and a touchdown and ran for 80 yards and a touchdown.

No. 20 Waconia (6-1)

Previous ranking: 25

This week’s game: Oct. 21 at Sauk Rapids-Rice (2-5)

Ranking rationale: Waconia prevailed 27-24 at Chaska (3-4). The Wildcats came back from down 17-13 through three quarters. Jacob Ess did it all for Waconia, intercepting two passes, making six tackles and rushing for two touchdowns. The Wildcats’ lone loss came early in the season against current No. 10 Mankato West (7-0).

No. 21 Mounds View (5-2)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Oct. 23 at White Bear Lake (5-2)

Ranking rationale: Mounds View is surging with four straight wins. The latest is their best of the season, a 14-3 victory at previous No. 13 Forest Lake (5-2). It was an incredible defensive effort against a Mack Jurkovich-led offense that entered averaging more than 33 points per game. The Rangers went up 3-0 in the second quarter.

Connor Jude caught a 72-yard touchdown pass from brother Tanner Jude to take a 7-3 lead right before halftime. He added a 54-yard touchdown run to start the third quarter. Jurkovich still surpassed 100 yards (114 to be exact), but he had to work for it with 30 carries. The Mustangs’ only blemishes this season were close ones vs. Lakeville South (4-3) and Maple Grove (4-3).

No. 22 Byron (6-1)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Oct. 21 at Totino-Grace (4-3)

Ranking rationale: Byron made a statement by shellacking previous No. 16 Stewartville (6-1) 24-7 in Byron to wrap up the top seed in a competitive Section 1-4A. The Bears led for nearly all 48 minutes as Jordan Heimer took the first play from scrimmage 77 yards to the house.

They went up 14-0 after one quarter and had a shutout going until the Tigers scored in the final seconds. Byron also has a signature win against one of the top unranked teams in the state, Hill-Murray (6-1). Its lone loss was on the road in Week 2 against current 4A-No. 1 and overall No. 6 Orono (7-0).

No. 23 Owatonna (6-1)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Oct. 21 at Apple Valley (2-5)

Ranking rationale: Owatonna doesn’t have a headlining win, but there’s something to be said for beating everyone you’re supposed to. The Huskies have blown most teams out, but showed some mettle in a 21-16 win at Rochester Mayo (3-4).

They closed on a 15-0 run after trailing 16-7 late into the second quarter. Aedan Tackmann finished 11-for-16 for 105 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Kade Hullopeter ran 30 times for 127 yards and threw a six-yard touchdown pass.

Zach Roesner led the defense with 10 total tackles. Owatonna’s lone loss this season was a 38-14 result vs. current No. 10 Mankato West (7-0) in a game that was more competitive than the final score indicates.

No. 24 Robbinsdale Armstrong (6-1)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Oct. 21 at Alexandria (4-3)

Ranking rationale: Following a one-week hiatus, the Falcons are back in the top 25 after a 37-20 win vs. rival Robbinsdale Cooper (0-7). The Hawks led 14-6 in the second quarter before the home team said “that’s enough.” Jordan Wordlaw lit it up for 245 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions on 11 of 20 completions.

Kyson Wanjara was the top target with seven grabs going for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Elvin Nyemah led with seven tackles and a sack. Ben Francis and Xavion Robinson added two sacks. Armstrong’s lone loss was at current No. 8 Elk River (6-1).

No. 25 Hill-Murray (6-1)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Oct. 20 at St. Agnes (2-5)

Ranking rationale: Hill-Murray has been on the cusp of the top 25 throughout the season. The Pioneers finally break through as they’re on a four-game win streak. They’re putting up 47 points per game in that stretch. The latest win came 48-34 vs. Simley (3-4).

Brayden Hartmann was an efficient 13-for-16 passing for 213 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Grady Buettner ran 21 times for 218 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing a 53-yard touchdown pass. Brady Reeves posted seven receptions for 163 yards and four TDs.