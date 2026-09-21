Each week, High School On SI will rank the top 25 statewide Minnesota high school football teams. Here are the rankings after Week 3.

Minnesota High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 21, 2026)

No. 1 Moorhead (3-0)

Previous ranking: 1

This week’s game: Sept. 25 at No. 5 Wayzata (3-0)

Ranking rationale: Moorhead continues to show it’s the top dog. The Spuds rolled 42-28 vs. No. 7 Minnetonka (2-1) in a matchup we might see at U.S. Bank Stadium come November. Moorhead got out to a 20-0 lead and led by as much as 21. Jett Feeney went 28-for-36 for 357 yards.

He ran for a touchdown and threw four more TDs, including three to fellow Minnesota commit David Mack, who had 13 grabs for 197 yards. Head coach Kevin Feeney has his team humming averaging 44 points a game. They passed their first big test with another one coming this week.

No. 2 Shakopee (3-0)

Previous ranking: 2

This week’s game: Sept. 25 at No. 17 Rosemount (2-1)

Ranking rationale: Shakopee can stake the claim of having the best defense in the state. No one’s scored more than 14 against the Sabers following a 22-9 win vs. Stillwater (1-2). The Ponies were shutout down 9-0 in the first half. Alden Riley Bssoume ran for 138 yards and a touchdown. Bo Schwartz added 71 more yards on the ground.

No. 3 Champlin Park (3-0)

Previous ranking: 3

This week’s game: Sept. 25 vs. Rogers (1-2)

Ranking rationale: After blowing out its first two opponents 91-7, the Rebels showed they can also win a grind-it-out battle. Champlin Park hung on to win 14-7 at previous No. 4 Centennial (2-1). The Rebels got out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a Miles Felton 22-yard touchdown run.

A 47-yard pick-six by Damon Torke pushed the lead to 14 early in the fourth quarter. Centennial broke the shutout but it was too little, too late. Champlin Park forced four turnovers. The quarterback Felton accounted for over 200 yards, mostly on the ground.

No. 4 Eden Prairie (3-0)

Previous ranking: 5

This week’s game: Sept. 25 vs. St. Michael-Albertville (0-3)

Ranking rationale: Eden Prairie hasn’t lost to Edina often in recent memory. It did last year in the Class 6A quarterfinals. The Eagles served up revenge over the reigning state champions, steamrolling the host Hornets 36-0. It was 28-0 at halftime. Edina was held to 195 total yards of offense.

No. 5 Wayzata (3-0)

Previous ranking: 6

This week’s game: Sept. 25 vs. No. 1 Moorhead (3-0)

Ranking rationale: Wayzata kept its resurgent season rolling with a 28-20 win at St. Michael-Albertville (0-3). The Trojans came back from a 14-0 deficit to tie it at the half and go on a 28-0 run before the Knights got back within one score.

No. 6 Centennial (2-1)

Previous ranking: 4

This week’s game: Sept. 25 at Andover (1-2)

Ranking rationale: Centennial lost a defensive battle 14-7 vs. No. 3 Champlin Park (3-0) in a battle of two of the best from the north metro. The Cougar defense was stingy as ever, allowing just one touchdown in the first quarter. However, a pick-six for the Rebels in the fourth quarter fave them a 14-point lead the home team couldn’t come back from. Edwin Ekah scored Centennial’s touchdown. Four turnovers made things tough for the Cougars.

No. 7 Minnetonka (2-1)

Previous ranking: 7

This week’s game: Sept. 25 vs. Prior Lake (0-3)

Ranking rationale: Spotting No. 1 Moorhead a 20-0 lead proved too insurmountable. The Skippers’ offense found a groove starting in the second quarter but couldn’t draw closer than 14 points in a 42-28 road loss. Caden Gutzmer connected with Kirion Vogel for a pair of touchdowns.

The Skippers’ offense looked better after scoring just 21 points combined in the first two weeks. Minnetonka deserves to stay where they’re at in the ranking amidst a decent showing against the early Prep Bowl favorite.

No. 8 Maple Grove (2-1)

Previous ranking: 8

This week’s game: Sept. 26 vs. Edina (1-2)

Ranking rationale: Maple Grove may lack the offensive playmakers it’s had in recent years, but its defense remains elite. The Crimson are holding foes to 9.3 points per game after a 14-7 win at a Mounds View (1-2) team that put up 21 in a tight game vs. No. 9 Lakeville South (2-1) in Week 1. The Mustangs took a 7-0 lead into halftime.

Christos Bakritges tied the game on a 5-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter and won it on a 3-yard touchdown rush with 3:41 to go in the fourth. The Crimson’s lone loss is by seven at current No. 4 Eden Prairie (3-0).

No. 9 Lakeville South (2-1)

Previous ranking: 9

This week’s game: Sept. 25 vs. Farmington (0-3)

Ranking rationale: Lakeville South bounced back from a disappointing loss vs. No. 2 Shakopee (3-0) by crushing its crosstown rival. The Cougars scored the final 20 points of the game over the final three quarters in a 26-6 win at Lakeville North (1-2). Griffen Dean rushed for three touchdowns, including 71- and 89-yarders in the second half to put the game on ice. North was forced to throw on a wet night, rushing 31 times for just 73 yards.

No. 10 Elk River (3-0)

Previous ranking: 10

This week’s game: Sept. 25 vs. Alexandria (2-1)

Ranking rationale: Elk River has done what it’s supposed to against a tame start to its schedule. No one’s kept it closer than 24 against the Elks, who are coming off a 52-6 win at St. Francis (1-2). Kooper Groen led with 12 rushes for 204 yards and three touchdowns. His three scores all came in the second quarter from 45, 33 and 48 yards out. The team ran 43 times for 484 yards (11.3 ypc) and seven touchdowns.

No. 11 Blaine (3-0)

Previous ranking: 11

This week’s game: Sept. 26 vs. Coon Rapids (1-2)

Ranking rationale: The Bengals’ shutout streak is no more. In fact, their undefeated streak was almost no more. It took a 41-yard touchdown pass in the rain with 41 seconds left in the game from Jameson Niska to Blake Bjorklund to flip a 26-22 deficit at previous No. 13 Anoka (1-2) into a 29-26 victory. Niska finished 12-for-17 for 154 yards and no interceptions and rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns.

No. 12 Orono (3-0)

Previous ranking: 12

This week’s game: Sept. 26 at Westonka (1-2)

Ranking rationale: Orono’s game vs. Big Lake (2-1) was delayed until Saturday. It was worth the wait for the Spartans. They trounced the Class 4A top-10 Hornets, 48-14.

No. 13 Monticello (3-0)

Previous ranking: 14

This week’s game: Sept. 25 vs. St. Francis (1-2)

Ranking rationale: Monticello swaps spots with its Class 5A brethren Cretin-Derham Hall. The Magic looked more convincing in Week 3 with a 40-14 win at Cambridge-Isanti (2-1), while C-DH was nearly upset at home against Bloomington Jefferson (1-2). Monti led 21-7 at halftime. Cale Holthaus ran for three touchdowns and nearly returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

No. 14 Cretin-Derham Hall (3-0)

Previous ranking: 13

This week’s game: Sept. 25 at St. Louis Park (1-2)

Ranking rationale: Cretin-Derham Hall was on upset watch taking the field for the first time in 15 days. The Raiders earned a forfeit win vs. St. Paul Central last week. They were in a dogfight, or should I say catfight, Friday vs. Bloomington Jefferson (1-2) before escaping with a 27-15 win.

A 13-0 fourth-quarter run helped C-DH stave off a loss that would’ve sent them out of the top 25. Gavin Russell completed 17 of 27 passes for 289 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

No. 15 Eagan (2-1)

Previous ranking: 21

This week’s game: Sept. 25 vs. Lakeville North (1-2)

Ranking rationale: A lot of attrition from teams Nos. 15-20 last week and a 48-0 romp for Eagan at Eastview (1-2) leads to a six-spot jump this week. Jack Logan took it to the house on all three carries and finished with 65 yards. Tommy Jameson led with 20 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown. The Wildcats combined for 54 rushes for 399 yards and seven scores. Their lone loss this season was a close one against No. 2 Shakopee (3-0) in Week 1.

No. 16 Forest Lake (2-1)

Previous ranking: 19

This week’s game: Sept. 25 at No. 19 Woodbury (2-1)

Ranking rationale: Forest Lake shrugged off a 37-36 overtime heartbreak vs. current No. 24 Anoka (1-2) by drubbing Park of Cottage Grove (0-3) 42-9. Mack Jurkovich ran 15 times for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Alexander Sanchez threw for two more TDs.

No. 17 Rosemount (2-1)

Previous ranking: 22

This week’s game: Sept. 25 vs. No. 2 Shakopee (3-0)

Ranking rationale: Instead of falling out of the top 25 with a loss, the Irish took advantage of several teams ahead of them that fell out of the ranking. Rosemount escaped in Week 3 with a 15-14 win at Prior Lake (0-3). They got it done on a game-winning short-yardage touchdown run by quarterback Finn Macken with three seconds remaining.

No. 18 East Ridge (2-1)

Previous ranking: 23

This week’s game: Sept. 26 at No. 25 White Bear Lake (3-0)

Ranking rationale: East Ridge rolled 36-13 Thursday at home against Roseville (0-3). The Raiders hung in down just 15-13 midway through the second quarter. The Raptors added a touchdown before halftime and pitched a second-half shutout. Akeed Ali returned the opening kick 88 yards for a touchdown. He added three touchdown runs of 34, 85 and 49 yards. East Ridge’s lone loss this season was by seven to No. 7 Minnetonka (2-1).

No. 19 Woodbury (2-1)

Previous ranking: 25

This week’s game: Sept. 25 vs. No. 16 Forest Lake (2-1)

Ranking rationale: Woodbury was the most Royal of them all in its 44-20 win vs. Hopkins (0-3). Woodbury led 20-7 at halftime and was never threatened the rest of the way.

No. 20 Willmar (3-0)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Sept. 25 at ROCORI (0-3)

Ranking rationale: Willmar made one of the big statements of Week 3. The Cardinals steamrolled previous No. 16 Marshall (2-1) 34-14 in Willmar. Hudson Sjoberg ran 23 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns while catching three passes (all touchdowns) for 52 yards.

Isaac Cayler ran 18 times for 143 yards. Alex Hoppe completed 10 of 18 passes for 113 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Willmar pitched a second-half shutout after leading 15-14 at halftime. The Cardinals outrushed the Tigers 342-69. Willmar’s first two wins were 41-3 vs. Fergus Falls (2-1) and 42-0 at Westonka (1-2).

No. 21 Stewartville (3-0)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Sept. 25 vs. Winona (2-1)

Ranking rationale: It was really tough leaving Stewartville out of last week’s top 25. The Tigers left no doubt to earn a spot now. Stewartville came back from a 13-0 deficit to win a 21-19 double-overtime thriller Thursday at previous No. 24 Kasson-Mantorville (2-1).

The Tigers stopped the KoMets on a potential game-tying 2-point conversion in 2OT to avenge a section playoff loss in 2025. Three Stewie players scored touchdowns, including Peyton English’s 49-yard rush in the third quarter. The Tigers were dominant in the first two weeks winning 31-0 vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (2-1) and 21-6 at Totino-Grace (2-1).

No. 22 Mankato West (3-0)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Sept. 25 at No. 23 Waconia (3-0)

Ranking rationale: Mankato West enters the top 25 after a resounding 42-8 rivalry win vs. Mankato East (1-2). The Scarlets wrestled the Kato Jug back in their possession after owning it for 18 years before the Cougars reclaimed it in 2025.

Osborne Lorenz ran for three touchdowns and threw two. Evan Senske caught both TD passes. The Scarlets opened the year winning 31-28 vs. Mahtomedi (2-1) and 38-14 at Owatonna (2-1).

No. 23 Waconia (3-0)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Sept. 25 vs. No. 22 Mankato West (3-0)

Ranking rationale: The Wildcats break into the top 25 after a 23-14 win at previous No. 20 Chanhassen (1-2). Waconia also boasts a 35-14 win vs. Northfield (2-1) and 28-7 win vs. Apple Valley (2-1). Apple Valley notably knocked off previous No. 17 Two Rivers (2-1) last week.

No. 24 Anoka (1-2)

Previous ranking: 18

This week’s game: Sept. 25 at Osseo (0-3)

Ranking rationale: Anoka’s been on both ends of thrillers the past two weeks. Following a 37-36 overtime win at then-No. 10 Forest Lake (2-1), the Tornadoes lost 29-26 vs. No. 12 Blaine (3-0) on a 41-yard deep ball with 41 seconds left. Anoka scored 13 straight points in the third quarter after trailing 14-6 at halftime. The Tornadoes’ other loss came to No. 4 Eden Prairie (3-0)

No. 25 White Bear Lake (3-0)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Sept. 25 vs. No. 18 East Ridge (2-1)

Ranking rationale: White Bear Lake doesn’t have the gaudiest resume. That said, it’s still tough to leave a 3-0 Class 6A team out of the top 25. The Bears are off to their best start in decades. They’re coming off a 21-14 victory at Farmington (0-3).

Wyatt Stachowiak connected with Colton Butts for a 38-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left for the win. Brian White II ran 23 times for 173 yards and a touchdown. WBL’s other wins were 48-28 at Park of Cottage Grove (0-3) and 28-7 vs. Coon Rapids (1-2).