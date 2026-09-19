Rancho Cucamonga vs. Centennial Live Stream: How to Watch California High School Football

Centennial returns home Friday night looking to end an unusual two-game losing streak when the Huskies host Rancho Cucamonga.

The records don't fully explain Centennial's season.

The Huskies are 1-2, but each of their two losses has come by a single point against two of Southern California's strongest teams.

Centennial lost 21-20 to Santa Margarita before falling 10-9 to Mater Dei last week.

That means the Huskies have been two points away from entering Friday unbeaten.

Rancho Cucamonga arrives 2-2 with an opportunity to capitalize on Centennial's difficult opening month and pick up one of its biggest victories of the season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT in Corona, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Rancho Cucamonga vs. Centennial

What: Rancho Cucamonga Cougars at Centennial Huskies

When: Friday, Sept. 18

Time: 7 p.m. PT

Where: Centennial High School, Corona, California

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Rancho Cucamonga vs. Centennial on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Centennial Better Than Its Record

Few 1-2 teams anywhere in the country have a stronger argument that their record is misleading.

Centennial opened with a 41-21 victory over Servite.

The Huskies then lost 21-20 against defending state champion Santa Margarita.

Last week produced another one-point defeat, this time a 10-9 decision against unbeaten Mater Dei.

Those games have tested Centennial against some of the best competition in California.

Now the challenge changes.

Rather than preparing for another nationally ranked opponent, the Huskies must respond emotionally and physically against Rancho Cucamonga.

Centennial has enough talent to make another deep postseason run, but Friday represents an important opportunity to get back in the win column.

Rancho Cucamonga Gets Its Opportunity

Rancho Cucamonga enters Friday 2-2.

The Cougars have experienced both sides of close games during the opening month and now face their most recognizable opponent of the season.

Centennial's record may say 1-2, but Rancho Cucamonga knows what awaits in Corona.

The Huskies have been one of Southern California's premier programs for years and have spent the past two weeks going possession-for-possession with Santa Margarita and Mater Dei.

For Rancho Cucamonga, that creates both a challenge and an opportunity.

A road victory would immediately become the Cougars' most significant result of the season.

Huskies Try to End Two-Game Slide

Centennial isn't accustomed to losing consecutive games.

It is even less common for the Huskies to lose consecutive games by a combined two points.

Friday provides an opportunity to put those disappointments behind them.

Rancho Cucamonga, meanwhile, has the chance to take advantage if Centennial allows either of those narrow losses to linger.

That makes the opening quarter particularly interesting.

Fans unable to attend can watch Rancho Cucamonga-Centennial live on the NFHS Network.

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