Minnesota (MSHSL) high school football playoff scores, live updates (10/25/2024)
The 2024 Minnesota high school football playoffs continue with the Class 6A playoffs on Friday, and the 9-man through Class 5A playoffs are on Saturday.
Class 6A begins its state tournament on Friday, while all other classifications play their section semifinals on Saturday.
Here is your guide to the first games of the 2024 Minnesota high school football section playoffs on Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26
Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Playoff Scores
STATEWIDE MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD
CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD
CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD
Can't make it to the game but still want to watch your favorite team live this week? You can watch dozens of Minnesota high school football games live on NFHS Network:
