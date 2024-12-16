Top 25 Minnesota high school boys basketball rankings (12/16/2024)
The 2024 Minnesota high school boys basketball is finally in full swing, and High School on SI has the top 25 teams in the state ranked regardless of classification.
Top 25 Minnesota high school boys basketball rankings
1. Hopkins (4-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
This week’s games: Dec. 17 vs. Park Center (1-4), Dec. 20 at No. 19 St. Louis Park (4-0)
Ranking rationale: It’s a tight battle for the top spot in this week’s Power 25. Cretin-Derham Hall makes a compelling case for No. 1 matching Hopkins’ two ranked victories thus far, but the Royals did not do anything to relinquish their grip as the leading team.
Head coach Ken Novak Jr. kept his team’s undefeated record intact by going 2-0 last week. The Royals drubbed Southwest Christian (0-3) 86-40 at home and Richfield (3-2) 113-92 on neutral floor. Southwest Christian is better than that score indicates given the Stars took a then-top-20 Waconia (2-2) team down to the wire in the season opener.
Hopkins has five players in double figures against the Stars, led by 19 points for Ahmed Nur. The Royals led by 26 at halftime against Richfield and were led by 34 for Anthony Smith. A quick shoutout is also in order for Richfield’s C.J. Armstrong, who dropped 53.
2. Cretin-Derham Hall (5-0)
Last week’s ranking: 3
This week’s games: Dec. 18 at No. 18 East Ridge (2-2)
Ranking rationale: The Raiders stayed perfect while picking up their second top-10 victory of the season. Cretin-Derham Hall is fresh off a 75-65 neutral floor win over previous No. 4 Orono (2-1). C-DH led by just two at halftime before pulling away. Ty Schlagel led with 20 points while Tommy Ahneman posted a triple-double of 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to go with 8-for-10 shooting from the field. Monteff Dixon added 14 points, four steals and five boards.
The Raiders last week also picked up a 95-64 win vs. Park of Cottage Grove (1-3) and a 98-70 win at Irondale (1-4).
3. DeLaSalle (4-0)
Last week’s ranking: 5
This week’s games: Dec. 17 at Robbinsdale Cooper (1-4), Dec. 20 vs. No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (4-0)
Ranking rationale: The Islanders are off to a 2-0 start of their Tri-Metro Conference title defense after a pair of comfortable wins last week. DeLaSalle rolled 94-43 at Holy Angels (2-3) and 87-59 vs. St. Anthony (1-3). Jaeden Udean had 22 points and Dorian Pruitt 21 in the first win. De’von Irvin starred with 21 and Pruitt added 20 in the second. DLS has not allowed an opponent to top 65 points this season.
The Islanders have yet to face a team in this week’s Power 25, so the upcoming matchup against Benilde-St. Margaret’s in a battle of Class 3A’s two highest ranked teams will be one to watch.
4. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (4-0)
Last week’s ranking: 8
This week’s games: Dec. 18 at No. 14 Minnetonka (2-2), Dec. 20 at No. 3 DeLaSalle (4-0)
Ranking rationale: The Red Knights could make the case to be as high as No. 3, but we’ll let them sort that out with DeLaSalle this week on the hardwood. For now, it’s time to discuss Benilde-St. Margaret’s impressive display through four games. BSM has won by 18 plus in every contest, three of which came against an opponent who was ranked at the time.
Last week featured a 74-51 win at previous No. 25 Breck (1-3) and a 75-57 win vs. previous No. 21 Stewartville (3-1). Jalen Wilson led with 21 points against Breck, followed by 19 for T.J. Stuttley. BSM was up 15 at the half in that one and by seven against Stewartville.
5. Orono (2-1)
Last week’s ranking: 4
This week’s games: Dec. 17 at Delano (3-1), Dec. 20 at Richfield (3-2)
Ranking rationale: There was no shame in Orono dropping its lone game last week. The Class 3A Spartans hung within two at halftime with one of the top teams in 4A, current No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall (5-0), before succumbing 75-65 in a neutral floor loss. Nolan Groves led all scorers with 28 points, but it took 26 shots to get there. He added 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Brady Wooley added 17 points but struggled with C-DH’s defensive pressure committing eight turnovers to go with five for Groves.
The Spartans can still hang their hat on a season-opening win over preseason No. 1 Wayzata (3-2).
6. Tartan (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 10
This week’s games: Dec. 16 vs. Roseville (2-2), Dec. 20 at St. Thomas Academy (2-2)
Ranking rationale: Tartan had no issues with its lone game last week, winning 75-33 vs. St. Paul Highland Park (2-4). Looking ahead at the schedule, the Titans could stay undefeated for a while. They don’t have a current Power 25 opponent looming until they travel to Eagan on Jan. 21. Fortunately, they picked up a big-time win a couple weeks ago vs. current No. 16 Lakeville North (3-2) to boost their resume.
7. Champlin Park (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 22
This week’s games: Dec. 17 vs. No. 20 Chaska (3-2), Dec. 19 vs. Blaine (2-2)
Ranking rationale: The Rebels were idle last week after an impressive 3-0 start to the season the week prior. Head coach Aaron Kloeppner is on pace to lead Champlin Park to its second straight winning season. He’s done a nice job with rebuilding a program that went 5-21 in his debut season in 2021-22 and 10-16 in 2022-23.
It may seem ridiculous to move Champlin Park up 15 spots, but this week’s Power 25 has undergone a sizable reshuffle now that there’s beginning to be a greater sample size of games played. The Rebels’ most recent win, a 67-54 neutral floor result vs. Farmington (2-1) on Dec. 7, has appreciated in value. Farmington climbed back into the Power 25 this week at No. 8 after Farmington won its next two games against Totino-Grace (3-2) and Chaska (3-2), who were ranked No. 2 and 17, respectively, at the time.
8. Farmington (2-1)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Dec. 17 vs. No. 17 Eagan (4-0), Dec. 20 at No. 16 Lakeville North (3-2)
Ranking rationale: In hindsight, it might have been a bit hasty to drop the Tigers out of last week’s Power 25. They’re firmly in it this week after going 2-0 last week with an 81-74 win vs. previous No. 2 Totino-Grace (3-2) and a 72-61 win vs. previous No. 17 Chaska (3-2). The season-opening neutral floor loss to current No. 7 Champlin Park (3-0) doesn’t look so bad now, either.
Against T-G, Farmington was led by 21 points from Marshall Gordan. The Tigers led by 12 at halftime. Against Chaska, Ryan Beckwith set the pace with 18 points in a game tied at 34 at the half.
9. Totino-Grace (3-2)
Last week’s ranking: 2
This week’s games: Dec. 17 at Eden Prairie (1-3), Dec. 20 at No. 18 East Ridge (2-2)
Ranking rationale: The Eagles’ resume is pretty stout with a neutral floor win over preseason No. 1 Wayzata (3-2) and two losses coming to current top-10 foes.
Last week saw Totino-Grace go 2-1 with an 81-74 loss at current No. 8 Farmington (2-1) followed by a 78-71 win at Spring Lake Park (3-2) in the Northwest Suburban Conference opener and a 77-58 win vs. previous No. 25 Breck (1-3). Chase Watley led with 30 points at Farmington, 33 at SLP and 16 vs. Breck. The senior has emerged as one of the state’s top point guards.
10. Wayzata (3-2)
Last week’s ranking: 6
This week’s games: Dec. 17 at No. 19 St. Louis Park (4-0), Dec. 19 vs. Breck (1-3)
Ranking rationale: The Trojans bounced back from a disappointing opening week to the season by picking up two ranked wins. Wayzata rolled to a 90-63 victory at previous No. 19 Maple Grove (2-2) and prevailed 71-64 at home against previous No. 13 Lakeville North (3-2).
The Trojans led just 43-38 at halftime over the Crimson before pulling away in the final 18 minutes. Christian Wiggins led all scorers with 29 points, followed by 16 for Nolen Anderson. Against the Panthers, the home team led 36-34 at halftime. Isaac Olmstead led with 23 points to go with 22 for Anderson. It seems counterintuitive to drop Wayzata four spots this week, but other teams made big leaps to surpass them.
11. Sauk Rapids-Rice (4-0)
Last week’s ranking: 24
This week’s games: Dec. 17 at St. Cloud Tech (1-3), Dec. 20 vs. Rogers (2-3)
Ranking rationale: The Storm keeps surging.
Sauk Rapids-Rice pulled off the home upset of previous No. 7 Alexandria (2-2), 81-76 last week. Keller Hanson led the way with 27 points and was closely followed by 26 for Izayah Cook. The Storm erased a five-point deficit with under 10 minutes to play. The win loses a little luster due to the absence of Alexandria’s Clemson-bound center, Chase Thompson, who was out with an injury.
The Storm went 2-0 last week thanks to an 80-72 win at Brainerd (2-2).
12. Alexandria (2-2)
Last week’s ranking: 7
This week’s games:
Ranking rationale: The absence of Chase Thompson due to a shoulder injury last week came at an inopportune time. The Cardinals lost a key Central Lakes Conference matchup without him, falling 81-76 at current No. 11 Sauk Rapids-Rice (4-0). Alexandria battled tough without their star big man. It was tied at 35 at halftime and the visitors led by five with under 10 minutes remaining. Mason Witt had 31 points, followed by 19 for Talan Witt. That dropped Alexandria to 0-2 against Power 25 competition, but the other loss was 77-71 on neutral floor to Class 4A power and current No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall (5-0). Thompson suffered his injury in that game.
Alexandria bounced back from the SR-R loss to win 102-45 at home against Willmar (0-3). Thompson was back in the fold to lead the Card with 31 points followed by 19 for Mason Witt.
13. Prior Lake (4-1)
Last week’s ranking: 11
This week’s games: Dec. 17 vs. No. 16 Lakeville North (3-2), Dec. 20 vs. No. 22 Shakopee (2-2)
Ranking rationale: The Lakers have impressed since dropping their season opener by 25 at current No. 10 Wayzata (3-2). Prior Lake’s won four in a row with three coming against teams who were ranked at the time. Last week opened with an 86-66 win vs. Chanhassen (1-2). The Storm admirably kept it within four at halftime, but the Lakers were too much down the stretch. Prior Lake had a whopping six players in double-figure scoring led by 23 for Norbu Jenpa.
The Lakers own Carver County after winning again two days later at then-No. 17 Chaska (3-2). Prior Lake is looking like a second half team after erasing a 32-27 deficit at the break. Only two Lakers found double figures in this game, but it was still a balanced attack with nine players scoring four or more led by 14 for Jenpa and Zach Christofferson.
14. Minnetonka (2-2)
Last week’s ranking: 12
This week’s games: Dec. 18 vs. No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (4-0), Dec. 20 at No. 20 Chaska (3-2)
Ranking rationale: The Skippers went 1-1 last week, falling 65-55 at Shakopee (2-2), which jumped back into the Power 25 this week at No. 22, and winning 67-64 on neutral floor vs. previous No. 20 Waconia (2-2). Malachi Boadi led with 20 points in the loss. Jacob Hudson dropped 28 in the win, followed by 20 for Caleb Francois.
Minnetonka has played a daunting schedule thus far with every opponent being ranked at the time of contest.
15. Mankato East (2-1)
Last week’s ranking: 14
This week’s games: Dec. 17 at Rochester Century (3-1), Dec. 20 vs. Northfield (2-2)
Ranking rationale: The Cougars came out on top in their lone game last week, handing Marshall (4-1) its first loss, 85-40. Mankato East is the clear cut favorite in the Big 9 Conference, which is where it plays exclusively this week. Marshall won its first three games of the season by double digits before running into this buzzsaw. East led 38-18 at halftime.
16. Lakeville North (3-2)
Last week’s ranking: 13
This week’s games: Dec. 17 at No. 13 Prior Lake (4-1), Dec. 20 vs. No. 8 Farmington (2-1), Dec. 21 at Rochester Century (3-1)
Ranking rationale: Two road losses to Power 25 teams are nothing to be ashamed of, though the Panthers do take a slight dip in the ranking as a result. One came a couple weeks ago by three at current No. 6 Tartan (3-0), while the other came in their last outing Friday in a 71-64 result at current No. 10 Wayzata (3-2).
The bright side is a battle-tested Lakeville North squad opened last week with a 76-65 home win over then-No. 9 and unbeaten Edina (3-2). North got up by 10 at halftime and was led on the night by 24 points for Johanes Piscikas and 15 for Drew Kolander. The Panthers trailed just 36-34 in a tough environment at Wayzata. Piscikas continued his great season with 23 points to go with 17 for Kolander. Four of North’s five first opponents are in the Power 25.
17. East Ridge (2-2)
Last week’s ranking: 15
This week’s games: Dec. 18 vs. No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall (5-0), Dec. 20 vs. No. 9 Totino-Grace (3-2)
Ranking rationale: Life’s a little easier when you’re not playing Power 25 foes. The Raptors easily could’ve started the season 2-0 but dropped a pair of games away from home by a combined 14 points to teams ranked in the top 10 at the time.
East Ridge recovered to win 91-57 at home against White Bear Lake (1-2) and 72-70 at a Mounds View (3-1) team that was destined to debut in the Power 25 this week had it won. Cedric Tomes led in the WBL win with 30 points. Bennett Skinner added 25.
18. Eagan (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 16
This week’s games: Dec. 17 vs. No. 8 Farmington (2-1), Dec. 20 vs. No. 24 Lakeville South (3-2)
Ranking rationale: Eagan continues to grind out games to remain undefeated. The Wildcats won a 46-43 defensive battle at Minneapolis Southwest (1-3) in their lone game of last week. Eagan looked like it was going to roll up 28-17 at halftime before withstanding a late charge by the Lakers. Michael McKenzie led with 12 points and Wesley Hoke added 11.
The entire Eagan basketball program is off to a 12-0 start to the season, meaning the future is bright for the varsity squad beyond 2024-25.
19. St. Louis Park (4-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Dec. 17 vs. No. 10 Wayzata (3-2), Dec. 20 vs. No. 1 Hopkins (4-0)
Ranking rationale: The Orioles make their Power 25 debut in advance of a massive week. St. Louis Park is unbeaten thus far with a 100-85 win vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong (1-4), a 73-69 win at Minnehaha Academy (1-2), an 88-53 win vs. Holy Family (1-2) and a 90-67 neutral floor rout of preseason top-10 Park Center (1-4).
Those are all solid programs SLP’s knocked off, but all four are not at the peak of their powers. The big chance to boost the resume comes this week in two of the more highly anticipated home games in years. Senior Micah Curtis is averaging 30 points a night for head coach Arsenio Richardson’s squad. Micah’s twin, Marley, is next with 22 per game.
20. Chaska (3-2)
Last week’s ranking: 17
This week’s games: Dec. 17 at No. 7 Champlin Park (3-0), Dec. 20 vs. No. 14 Minnetonka (2-2)
Ranking rationale: The Hawks went 1-2 last week but don’t get dinged too much given the quality of competition. Chaska won 63-60 vs. current No. 21 Eastview (3-1), fell 66-62 vs. current No. 13 Prior Lake (4-1) and 72-61 at current No. 8 Farmington (2-1).
The Hawks overcame a 14-point halftime deficit against Eastview. Tray Lenzen led with 16 points. They led by five at halftime against Prior Lake with Lenzen leading again with 20 points on the night. Lenzen led once more with 18 against Farmington in a game that was tied at the half.
21. Eastview (3-1)
Last week’s ranking: 18
This week’s games: Dec. 18 vs. No. 22 Shakopee (2-2), Dec. 20 at Rosemount (1-2)
Ranking rationale: The Lightning are a one-possession loss away from being undefeated. Eastview suffered a 63-60 loss at previous No. 17 Chaska. That one had to sting given Eastview’s 14-point halftime lead. J.C. Green led all scorers with 21 points.
The Lightning bounced back with a 61-56 win at Bloomington Jefferson (2-3). Derek Thissen led with 17 points with four made threes.
22. Shakopee (2-2)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Dec. 17 at Waconia (2-2), Dec. 18 at No. 21 Eastview (3-1), Dec. 20 at No. 13 Prior Lake (4-1)
Ranking rationale: The preseason top-10 Sabers have returned to that type of form after an 0-2 start to the season. They went 2-0 last week with a 65-55 win vs. previous No. 12 Minnetonka (2-2) and an 84-56 win at previous No. 9 Edina (3-2).
Shakopee overcame a 30-22 halftime deficit against defending Class 4A champion Minnetonka. Isaac Cordes led with 19 points, followed by 16 for Eli Schroeder, 14 for Luke Wherley and 13 for Devin Pass. Wherley led with 19 against Edina, followed by 16 for Eli Schroeder and 11 for Luke Schroeder.
23. Edina (3-2)
Last week’s ranking: 9
This week’s games: Dec. 20 vs. Park Center (1-4)
Ranking rationale: The Hornets went 1-2 last week against three teams featured in this week’s Power 25. Edina dropped 76-65 at current No. 16 Lakeville North (3-2) and fell 84-56 at current No. 22 Shakopee (2-2) before bouncing back to win 66-63 on neutral floor vs. current No. 24 Lakeville South (3-2).
Billy DeMars led with 21 points against Lakeville North and with 17 against Lakeville South . Will Neburg was top scorer against Shakopee with 12.
24. Lakeville South (3-2)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Dec. 17 vs. Burnsville (1-2), Dec. 20 at No. 18 Eagan (3-0)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville South re-enters the Power 25 after splitting a pair of games last week against ranked foes. The Cougars rolled 70-44 at previous No. 23 Minneapolis Washburn (2-2) before dropping a 66-63 neutral floor heartbreaker against previous No. 9 Edina (3-2).
Casey Fliehe’s 15 points led a balanced attack in the win over the Millers in which four Cougars hit double figures. Keaton Ressler was top scorer with 20 in the loss vs. Edina where South led by four at halftime.
25. Maple Grove (2-2)
Last week’s ranking: 19
This week’s games: Dec. 17 vs. St. Michael-Albertville (4-0), Dec. 20 at Delano (3-1)
Ranking rationale: It came down to the Crimson and St. Michael-Albertville for the final spot in this week’s Power 25. They’ll get to duke it out for supremacy this week. For now, the Crimson get the nod as their 2-2 record against four teams who have been ranked at some point this season is still slightly more impressive than STMA going unbeaten against weak teams.
Maple Grove went 1-2 last week starting with a 90-63 loss vs. current No. 10 Wayzata (3-2). Maple Grove handed out a drubbing of its own, responding with a 78-36 win at preseason top-10 team, Park Center (1-4). The week ended in thrilling fashion with Maple Grove edging preseason top-25 foe Eden Prairie (1-3), 54-52, on neutral court. That helped make amends to another two-point loss to a Lake Conference team, current No. 23 Edina (3-2), to open the season.
Maple Grove was within five at halftime of Wayzata before things got out of hand. Keegan Harney led the Crimson with 18 points in that one, with 23 against Park Center and with 16 against EP.
