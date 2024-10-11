Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz to attend Minnesota high school football game
Democratic Vice Presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is set to attend a Minnesota high school football game on Friday night in Mankato. Walz will watch Mankato East (5-1) play Mankato West (3-3) at Mankato State University.
In a video from the Minnesota Star Tribune, Walz addressed Mankato West players before the 7 p.m. kickoff.
The rivalry game is called the "Jug Game," and the Kato Jug is awarded to the winner of the game. Mankato West has won the game 18 times in a row.
Walz is a former defensive coordinator and school teacher for Mankato West High School. He coached the Scarlets in 1999 when they won their first state championship in school history.
On Friday morning, the Kamala Harris-Walz campaign posted video of the former coach on his YouTube page, including interviews with former players.
Mankato West had a 27-game losing streak before a new coaching staff, with Walz, took over.
"The program was really struggling," former Mankato West head coach Rick Sutton said in the video. "We were going through some really, really lean years. One of the things that helped us was [Walz's] ability to build relationships with students."
Walz ran a 4-4 scheme while at Mankato West. That means four defensive lineman and four linebackers in. It's a strategy primarliy used to stop run-heavy teams.
In 1999, the Scarlets started the season 2-4, but they got hot and won the state title weeks later.
Walz has used his time in coaching throughout his political career. In 2021, Walz referenced the 1999 championship in his State of the State address at Mankato West High School with a football helmet in the background.
"I don’t think we would’ve won that state championship if we hadn’t lost at the beginning of the season," Walz said. "It taught us grit, resilience, and the true meaning of teamwork. Each player stayed in his lane and did his part to bring home that first state title."
In 2024, Mankato West is 3-3 with wins over Northfield, Waconia and Chaska, and losses to Andover, Chanhassen and Owatonna. Mankato East is having a good season and is ranked No. 23 in High School on SI's Minnesota high school football rankings.
