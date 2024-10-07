Top 25 Minnesota high school football rankings (10/7/2024)
Minnesota high school football continues week-after-week to produce exciting results.
The then No. 5 Shakopee Sabers (5-1) crushed the then No. 4 Edina Hornets (4-2) 42-12 in one of the more surprising results of Week 6. The Metro West District continues to be a gauntlet as then No. 14 Eden Prairie (3-3) defeated then No. 2 Minnetonka (5-1) 21-20 in overtime.
Top 25 Minnesota high school football rankings
1. Maple Grove (6-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
Next game: Oct. 10 vs. St. Michael-Albertville (3-3)
Ranking rationale: The Crimson hardly broke a sweat in their 56-14 win at Coon Rapids (0-6). It was 35-0 after one quarter and 49-0 at halftime. Seven Maple Grove players combined for 22 rushes for 120 yards and four touchdowns with star running back Charles Langama getting the night off.
2. Lakeville North (6-0)
Last week’s ranking: 3
Next game: Oct. 11 vs. East Ridge (3-3)
Ranking rationale: And then there were two. Lakeville North won a difficult road game, 24-13 at Rochester Mayo (2-4), to now stand as one of two remaining unbeaten teams in Class 6A. The Panthers leaned on their stars, getting a 30-carry, 240-yard, two-touchdown night out of Sam Ripplinger, as well as a 14-for-20 passing night from Riley Grossman for 184 yards, a touchdown and no picks.
Don’t be fooled by Mayo’s 2-4 record, as its four losses are all to Power 25 teams with a four-point loss to Farmington (3-3) and three-point loss to Lakeville South (3-3).
3. Minnetonka (5-1)
Last week’s ranking: 2
Next game: Oct. 11 at Buffalo (5-1)
Ranking rationale: The Skippers had successfully played Frogger through the first five weeks of the season crossing the street that is the mighty Metro West district. After beating four straight ranked foes, they finally got splattered in a 21-20 overtime loss at Eden Prairie (3-3), which jumped two spots to No. 12 this week.
A pair of Chase Conrad touchdowns in the first half helped Minnetonka erase an early deficit and lead 14-7 at the half. He finished with 17 carries for 99 yards and the two scores. The Skippers’ defense did well outside of allowing a pair of long Elijah Rumph touchdowns, but the offense went stagnant. Quarterback Caleb Francois’s 6-yard rushing touchdown put Minnetonka ahead first in overtime, but a failed extra point kick came back to haunt as EP won with a walk-off kick. 'Tonka still has an incredible resume and gets the nod for the No. 3 spot given its win the previous week against Shakopee (5-1).
4. Shakopee (5-1)
Last week’s ranking: 5
Next game: Oct. 11 vs. Rosemount (1-5)
Ranking rationale: Shakopee provided arguably the most shocking statewide result of Week 6. The Sabers smacked previous No. 4 Edina (4-2) in the mouth from the word go on Friday, going up 19-0 after one quarter and 33-0 at halftime of an eventual 42-12 win in Shakopee.
Quarterback Judah Forsberg was unstoppable, breaking off a 73-yard touchdown rush just 1:26 into the game. He added a 68-yard touchdown run later in the quarter and also had a touchdown pass. The Hornets were limited to 49 rushing yards on 19 carries.
This was the exact response the Sabers were looking for after falling 21-13 the previous week at current No. 3 Minnetonka (5-1).
5. Edina (4-2)
Last week’s ranking: 4
Next game: Oct. 10 vs. Stillwater (3-3)
Ranking rationale: That was one Edina will want to soon forget.
The Hornets losing at then-No. 5 Shakopee (5-1) was no huge upset, but getting down 33-0 at halftime and losing 42-12 was eye-opening. Star quarterback Mason West still had an efficient night going 15-for-20 for 180 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. The Sabers were effective at limiting the big-strike Hornets to smaller completions. Edina was also unable to establish the run.
Edina still has a top-five resume with its losses coming to Nos. 3 and 4 in this week’s Power 25. All four of its wins have also come against ranked competition, three of which were by three-plus touchdowns.
6. Eagan (4-2)
Last week’s ranking: 6
Next game: Oct. 11 at No. 21 Forest Lake (4-2)
Ranking rationale: It may not have been flashy, but Eagan asserted itself nicely in an 18-10 home win vs. previous No. 20 Farmington (3-2). The Wildcats slowly built up an 18-0 lead through the first three quarters. The Tigers pulled within eight with 8:32, but the home defense got an interception on the 15-yard line with five seconds left to seal the victory.
7. Alexandria (6-0)
Last week’s ranking: 7
Next game: Oct. 11 vs. No. 9 Moorhead (6-0)
Ranking rationale: It was mighty tempting to vault a Class 5A team into the top five this week, but I’ve decided to let Moorhead and Alexandria duke it out this Friday to see who deserves the honor.
Alexandria held up its end of the bargain to ensure a battle of unbeatens by winning 35-13 last week at a Bemidji (4-2) team that was on the brink of joining the Power 25. It took less than three minutes for the Cardinals to build a 14-0 lead beginning with a 57-yard touchdown pass from Chase Thompson to Mason Gorghuber. The advantage was 28-0 by halftime of the 35-13 victory. This week offers the Cards their first shot at a win over a current Power 25 squad.
8. Andover (5-1)
Last week’s ranking: 8
Next game: Oct. 11 at Sauk Rapids-Rice (4-2)
Ranking rationale: The Huskies took care of business with a 35-13 home win over St. Francis (1-5). Andover got out to a 20-0 lead and took its foot off the gas after leading 35-7 at halftime. The Huskies rolled up 247 rushing yards led by Wyatt Myers, who had 12 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown. Cameron Begalle caught four balls for 127 yards and two scores.
Andover’s won five straight by a combined 188-87 score, including a 47-31 win at current No. 10 Elk River (5-1).
9. Moorhead (6-0)
Last week’s ranking: 9
Next game: Oct. 11 at No. 7 Alexandria (6-0)
Ranking rationale: The Spuds rolled to a 52-14 homecoming victory over Sartell (0-6) to set up a big matchup this week. Moorhead led 39-0 at halftime thanks to five of his six passing touchdowns coming in the first two quarters. Feeney led five different receivers to the end zone, including David Mack twice.
Moorhead has put up video game numbers all year. It leads Class 5A scoring 51.7 points per game, although the Spuds have yet to face a current Power 25 team up to this point.
10. Elk River (5-1)
Last week’s ranking: 11
Next game: Oct. 11 at Cambridge-Isanti (0-6)
Ranking rationale: The Elks had no trouble dispatching a Class 5A state tournament team from a year ago, winning 41-7 at home against Rogers (3-3). The Elks average 45.8 points per game playing a tough schedule.
11. Robbinsdale Armstrong (6-0)
Last week’s ranking: 12
Next game: Oct. 10 vs. Mahtomedi (1-5)
Ranking rationale: The Falcons took a decent Hastings (3-3) squad to the woodshed, picking up a 42-6 road victory. Robbinsdale Armstrong had five touchdowns on the board before Hastings ended the shutout in the third quarter.
While the Falcons don’t have a win over a current Power 25 team, their victory over rival Robbinsdale Cooper (5-1) could become one if the Hawks keep winning.
12. Eden Prairie (3-3)
Last week’s ranking: 14
Next game: Oct. 11 at Rochester Mayo (2-4)
Ranking rationale: As the weather starts to get cooler, Eden Prairie’s bruising run game looks more and more appealing. The Eagles took long Elijah Rumph touchdowns of 65 and 26 yards to help get them to overtime tied at 14 at home against border rival and previous No. 2 Minnetonka (5-1).
The Eagles are in relatively uncharted territory sitting at .500 through the first six weeks, but they’ve gone through the gauntlet with all three losses coming to ranked foes, including two in the top five.
13. Lakeville South (3-3)
Last week’s ranking: 15
Next game: Oct. 11 at Eastview (2-4)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville South picked up a business-like 21-9 home win over Rosemount (1-5). Coltin Smith, Bo Bokman and Jonah Shine each scored a touchdown in a game the Cougars led 7-3 at halftime. This is a rivalry that tends to produce good matchups, and Rosemount has a solid defense despite its record.
14. Anoka (4-2)
Last week’s ranking: 21
Next game: Oct. 10 vs. Osseo (2-4)
Ranking rationale: Bookending touchdowns in the first and fourth quarter were enough to propel Anoka to a 14-0 upset at previous No. 10 Centennial (3-3). The Tornadoes’ defense shut out the defending Class 6A champion.
15. Prior Lake (2-4)
Last week’s ranking: 17
Next game: Oct. 11 at Woodbury (2-4)
Ranking rationale: The Lakers got the win they so desperately needed. Prior Lake pulled off a 21-7 upset at home over previous No. 13 Wayzata (2-4). It was the Myles Greenwood and Colten Gunderson show as the quarterback/wide receiver duo united for touchdowns of 13 yards in the first quarter, 15 in the second and 19 in the third. Prior Lake led 14-0 at halftime.
This snapped the Lakers’ four-game losing streak all to top-15 teams. Both wins have come against top-20 teams.
16. Blaine (4-2)
Last week’s ranking: 16
Next game: Oct. 10 vs. Coon Rapids (0-6)
Ranking rationale: The Bengals bounced back from a drubbing at the hands of No. 1 Maple Grove (6-0) a couple weeks ago by pulling out a 28-23 win at a Champlin Park (2-4) team that’s played ranked foes well this season.
This was a solid enough effort to hang right at No. 16 for another week. Blaine is still seeking a win over a team currently with a winning record.
17. Wayzata (2-4)
Last week’s ranking: 13
Next game: Oct. 10 vs. Hopkins (3-3)
Ranking rationale: Another solid effort by the defense wasn’t enough to lift Wayzata to its second straight ranked victory. The Trojans fell 21-7 to a hungry Prior Lake (2-4) team that rose a couple spots to No. 15 this week. An 18-play touchdown drive in the third quarter pulled Wayzata within 14-7, but Prior Lake responded with its third passing touchdown to go back ahead two scores for good.
Wayzata has done well to win a couple games against the six top-20 teams its played thus far. This week should offer a reprieve before another tough matchup in Week 8 at No. 14 Anoka (4-2).
18. Owatonna (6-0)
Last week’s ranking: 23
Next game: Oct. 11 at Rochester John Marshall (5-1)
Ranking rationale: The Huskies are emerging as a Class 5A title contender after a 28-14 win vs. Mankato West (3-3). It wasn’t even as close as the score looked as Owatonna led 14-0 at halftime and 28-0 in the fourth quarter.
Owatonna’s resume also includes a home win vs. defending Class 5A champ Chanhassen (3-3). Owatonna’s defense is tops in 5A allowing 8.0 points per game.
19. Farmington (3-3)
Last week’s ranking: 20
Next game: Oct. 11 vs. Burnsville (0-6)
Ranking rationale: The Tigers move up a spot in part due to other teams falling out of the Power 25. Farmington gave No. 6 Eagan (4-2) a tough test, falling 18-10 on the road. After falling behind 11-0 at halftime and 18-0 in the third quarter, Ethan Geisler got the Tigers on the board in the third with a 26-yard field goal.
A 28-26 head-to-head win in Week 1 vs. Mounds View gives the Tigers the nod over the Mustangs for the No. 18 spot.
20. Mounds View (4-2)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
Next game: Oct. 11 at Park of Cottage Grove (2-4)
Ranking rationale: After being one of the top teams left out of last week’s Power 25, the Mustangs vault into the top 20 by winning 35-14 at East Ridge (3-3), a team also in consideration for a ranking. Mounds View led wire-to-wire, going up 7-0 after a quarter and 21-7 at halftime.
The Mustangs’ resume features a 28-26 loss in Week 1 at current No. 19 Farmington (3-3) and 33-14 loss at a Stillwater (3-3) team ranked in the top 10 at the time in Week 4. Mounds View’s top win was 31-7 vs. Forest Lake (4-2). That head-to-head win gives Mounds View the nod for No. 19 over Forest Lake.
21. Forest Lake (4-2)
Last week’s ranking: 18
Next game: Oct. 11 vs. No. 6 Eagan (4-2)
Ranking rationale: A head-to-head loss to Power 25 newcomer Mounds View gave the Mustangs the edge for the 20th spot this week. Farmington (3-3) has a head-to-head win vs. Mounds View, leading to Farmington jumping Forest Lake. The Rangers did nothing to harm their resume last week, going on the road and routing Woodbury (2-4), 34-6.
22. Stewartville (6-0)
Last week’s ranking: 22
Next game: Oct. 11 vs. Red Wing (0-6)
Ranking rationale: The Tigers pitched their third shutout of the season in a 47-0 win vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (2-4). Stewartville led 20-0 at halftime. It was led by an efficient night from Vincent Wellik, who went 10-for-11 for 121 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. The ground game generated 27 rushes for 344 yards and four touchdowns led by Dylan Scanlan’s seven carries for 101 yards and a score. Abdimalik Abdi added eight carries for 96 yards and a score.
Stewartville leads Class 3A in points per game allowed (3.2). It’s second in offense (41.0), only behind fellow 6-0 squad Pequot Lakes (44.5).
23. Mankato East (5-1)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
Next game: Oct. 11 vs. Mankato West (3-3) at Minnesota State University
Ranking rationale: Mankato East makes its Power 25 debut after an impressive 43-19 win at defending Class 5A champion Chanhassen (3-3). The Cougars overcame a 12-7 deficit after one quarter to lead 22-19 at halftime. Three fourth-quarter touchdowns put what was a close game out of reach.
East mixed run and pass well, finishing with nearly 500 yards of offense. A 98-yard touchdown rush by Logan Kleist gave East a 13-12 lead early in the second quarter. Klest ran 15 times for 143 yards and was in on an East safety that pushed the lead to 22-19 before half.
The Cougars’ resume features a 35-28 win at a Rochester John Marshall (5-1) team that was in Power 25 consideration this week. Their lone loss was a 7-6 slobberknocker at home vs. Chaska (3-3).
24. Becker (6-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
Next game: Oct. 11 vs. Big Lake (2-4)
Ranking rationale: The Bulldogs make their Power 25 debut while looking like the class of Class 4A. They picked up a commanding 30-14 win at fellow 4A top-10 team Rocori (4-2). It looked like Becker was going to have trouble defending North Dakota commit Grant Tylutki, who scored a first-quarter touchdown. The Bulldogs held Tylutki to under 100 yards from scrimmage and shut down all of the Spartans’ weapons.
Becker’s resume includes a 51-0 win vs. Hill-Murray (5-1), as well as impressive road wins coming 13-9 win vs. Providence Academy (4-2), 14-0 vs. Holy Angels (4-2) and 49-6 vs. Hutchinson (3-3).
25. Totino-Grace (6-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
Next game: Oct. 11 vs. Orono (6-0)
Ranking rationale: It could have just as easily been Orono filling this No. 25 spot, so we’ll let them duke it out this week. The Eagles get the nod after recording their fifth win by three touchdowns or more of the season, a 34-14 win vs. Minneapolis North (3-3). Marquel Keten had a big day, rushing 11 times for 221 yards and a touchdown. As a team, Totino-Grace ran 33 times for 335 yards and four touchdowns to grind down the Polars.
The lone close game was a 21-20 win at Hutchinson (3-3). Resume-boosting wins include a 28-12 result at Holy Angels (4-2) and 35-14 vs. Simley (3-3).
