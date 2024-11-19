Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (11/19/2024)
Sawyer Brown, Becker
Brown got involved in all facets on the offensive side of the ball. The junior threw and rushed for a touchdown, adding 105 receiving yards in the Bulldogs 28-7 win over Marshall.
Isaac Daluge, Becker
Daluge made big contributions on the defensive end. The senior had five tackles and an interception in the Bulldogs semifinal victory.
James Metzger, Hills-Beaver Creek
Metzger completed 19 of 23 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in Hills-Beaver Creek’s 26-20 win over Mountain Iron-Buhl.
Isaiah Wright, Fertile-Beltrami
Wright had a day to remember on Thursday at U.S Bank Stadium. The senior rushed for 354 yards and seven touchdowns in the Falcons 60-33 victory over LeRoy-Ostrander.
Caleb Francois, Minnetonka
Francois makes his second appearance on the AOTW after a strong performance in the semifinals against Anoka. The running back rushed for 283 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Skippers past Anoka 48-27.
Jack Yerhot, Minnetonka
Yerhot was the captain on the defensive side of the ball for the Skippers. The senior had eight tackles and added an interception in Minnetonka's semifinal victory.
Clay Malchow, Jackson County Central
Malchow was the lead back for a Huskies team that rushed for over 250 yards. The senior had 19 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown in Jackson County Central's semifinal victory over Kimball.
Bryant Knaus, Kimball
Knaus had the highlight of the game for Kimball as he took a 3rd quarter kickoff 81-yards to the house. The senior also had 54 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the Cubs.
Marquel Keten, Totino-Grace
Keten led the way on the ground for Totino-Grace. The senior rushed for 189 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles 30-21 victory over Orono.
Jimmy McNeil, Totino-Grace
Mcneil opened and closed the show for the Eagles in their 30-21 victory over Orono. The senior got Totino Grace on the board first and finished the night with two important 36-yard field goals to seal the deal.
Colbe Tappe, Staples-Motley
Tappe had 170 rushing yards and four total touchdowns in Staples-Motley’s 36-24 victory over Chatfield.
Ben Carrier, Chatfield
Carrier did all he could for Chatfield on Friday. The senior had 103 yards and a touchdown on the ground and added another 85 yards and a touchdown on the receiving end.
Charles Langama, Maple Grove
Langama was the star of the show on offense for Maple Grove. The senior scored all four touchdowns on offense for the Crimson, adding 198 yards on the ground to help them advance to the prep bowl for the second time in three years.
Blake Betton, Shakopee
Betton did all he could to keep Shakopee in it on the defensive end. The sophomore had seven tackles and two interceptions in the Sabers' loss to Maple Grove.
