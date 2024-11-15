Who would be the top fantasy football performers of the 2024 Minnesota high school football semifinals?
The 2024 Minnesota high school football state tournament semifinals brings top talent from around the state to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to determine who plays in the Prep Bowl.
But it also comes will official scorekeeping, so High School on SI has decided to convert the top performances on offense into what they would be as fantasy football points.
High School on SI is only looking at quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. All points are based on ESPN's standard scoring method.
This page will be updated throughout the week as the semifinals continue on Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16.
Top fantasy football performances of the 2024 Minnesota high school football semifinals
11-player
Quarterbacks
Caleb Francois, Minnetonka – 63.10
Peyton Podany, Anoka – 19.08
Tristan Kowalkowski, Becker – 10.16
Running Backs
Chase Conrad, Minnetonka – 16.20
Carter Reckelberg, Becker – 14.60
Gavin Schaefer, Marshall – 13.50
Zach Welch, Anoka – 9.60
Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
Afy Ibekwe, Anoka – 28.40
Sawyer Brown, Becker – 15.50
Trey Borchers, Anoka – 15.40
Kieler Rhea, Marshall – 7.80
9-Player
Quarterbacks
Cam Hungerholt, LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle/Pacelli – 56.12
Jamin Metzger, Hills-Beaver Creek – 27.48
Micaden Clines, Mountain Iron-Buhl – 17.78
Running Backs
Isaiah Wright, Fertile Beltrami – 84.10
Beau Bakken, Hills-Beaver Creek – 18.90
Derik Dahl, Mountain Iron-Buhl – 17.70
Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
Micah Bush, Hills-Beaver Creek – 23.50
TJ DuChamp, Mountain Iron-Buhl – 19.50
Reid Hungerholt, LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle/Pacelli – 13.10
Carter Sweeney, LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle/Pacelli – 9.90
Drew Gullickson, Fertile-Beltrami – 7.40
High School on SI will have scores, schedules and coverage throughout the 2024 MSHSL football playoffs. This page will be updated through the week.
