Mississippi high school football: Predicted order of finish for every MHSAA Class 3A Region in 2024
The fall football season in Mississippi begins August 29 for MHSAA member schools, and after consulting coaches all around the state, here is SBLive Mississippi's predicted order of finishes for all Class 3A regions.
Region 1-3A
- Kossuth Aggies
- Booneville Blue Devils
- Belmont Cardinals
- Mantachie Mustangs
- Alcorn Central Bears
Why Kossuth: This should have been the year Booneville challenged Kossuth for the region crown, but a half a dozen key transfers ravaged the Blue Devils, most notably the departure of star quarterback Noah Gillon (now at Tupelo). So Kossuth is back in the cat-bird seat, with our trust that coach Brian Kelly will find someone to replace star tailback Brady Kelly.
Region 2-3A
- North Panola Cougars
- Independence Wildcats
- Rosa Fort Lions
- Coahoma County Red Panthers
- Holly Springs Hawks
Why North Panola: With defending champ Independence tasked with replacing key players on a defense that carried the Wildcats in 2023, North Panola had a good chance to take home the region crown before it hired a proven coach in Derrick Bobo, who was voted region coach of the year in both of his seasons at his last stop at Melrose (Tennessee).
Region 3-3A
- Winona Tigers
- Humphreys County Cowboys
- Amanda Elzy Panthers
- Yazoo County Panthers
- Edwards Tigers
Why Winona: There’s a lot to replace, including star quarterback Chase Richardson, who graduated and took his talents to Holmes Community College. But the reigning state champs will still be a tough out for the other programs in Region 3
Region 4-3A
- Choctaw County Warriors
- Mooreville Troopers
- East Webster Wolverines
- Aberdeen Bulldogs
- Nettleton Tigers
Why Choctaw County: The Warriors return key pieces of an offense that scored, on average, 41.5 points against Region 4 opponents a year ago. Yes, that includes the state’s top-rated offensive prospect in receiver Caleb Cunningham. He ate region foes alive in 2023, and if he stays healthy, he will again in 2024.
Region 5-3A
- Noxubee County Tigers
- Kemper County Wildcats
- Enterprise Bulldogs
- Southeast Lauderdale
- McLaurin Tigers
Why Noxubee County: To be fair, we’re putting this region in the “toss-up” category. Noxubee has a better defense and returns a proven stud at quarterback, Kamario Taylor. Problem is, Kemper County is the defending champ and returns key offensive players, like quarterback Kendetryon Backstrom, starting tailback Damarius Yates and top receiver Keyon Marshall.
Region 6-3A
- Jefferson Davis County Jaguars
- Magee Trojans
- Seminary Bulldogs
- Crystal Springs Tigers
- Hazlehurst Indians
Why Jeff Davis County: Few schools in the state weather the storm of roster turnover with the ease of the program Lance Mancuso built from the ground up. It feels like the Jaguars find their way to the top of the region standings every year, and 2024 shouldn’t be any different.
Region 7-3A
- Wesson Cobras
- Jefferson County Tigers
- South Pike Eagles
- Franklin County Bulldogs
- Port Gibson Blue Wave
Why Wesson: Defending champ Jefferson county is breaking in new starters at key offensive positions, while Wesson returns a proven quarterback in senior Cole Gipson. But the Cobras must find a way to replace their best skill position player O’mari Johnson, who transferred to Jackson Academy after a breakout sophomore season in Wesson.
Region 8-3A
- St. Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws
- West Marion Trojans
- Perry Central Bulldogs
- Tylertown Chiefs
- St. Patrick Fighting Irish
Why Stanislaus: The Rocks were the class of the new Region 8-3A a year ago, and they are our defacto pick going into 2024. There’s a lot of uncertainty in this district, though — Stanislaus’ lead returning ball-handler averaged just 25 total yards a game last season, and West Marion has room to improve with Braxton Albritton back under center for his junior year.
