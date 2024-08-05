Mississippi High School Football: Predicted order of finish for every MHSAA Class 4A Region in 2024
The fall football season in Mississippi begins August 29 for MHSAA member schools, and after consulting coaches all around the state, here isSBLive Mississippi's predicted order of finishes for all Class 4A regions.
Region 1-4A
- Amory Panthers
- Ripley Tigers
- Shannon Red Raiders
- Itawamba Agricultural Indians
- Tishomingo County Braves
Why Amory: They lost 14 starters from last season, but coach Brooks Dampeer returns a solid core of 15 seniors, and the finishing touches have been put on a brand new, $4 million stadium the Panthers will use in 2024 after playing all their games on the road a year ago.
Region 2-4A
- Senatobia Warriors
- New Albany Bulldogs
- North Pontotoc Vikings
- South Pontotoc Tigers
- Byhalia Indians
Why Senatobia: The Warriors return key pieces to a team that won nine games and reached the second round of the playoffs a year ago. New Albany quarterback Braden Shettles might turn this prediction on its head, but we’re riding with the Warriors until another team knocks them from the top spot.
Region 3-4A
- Louisville Wildcats
- Houston Hilltoppers
- Kosciusko Whippets
- Caledonia Cavaliers
- Greenwood Bulldogs
Why Louisville: Any answer here is a waste of time. The Wildcats are one of the very best teams in the state, regardless of classification. They are the heavy favorites to take home yet another state championship in 2024, while the second-programs teams looking to knock them off their perch are trying to replace key players from last year.
Region 4-4A
- West Lauderdale Knights
- Newton County
- Northeast Lauderdale
- Leake Central Gators
- Choctaw Central Warriors
Why West Lauderdale: The Knights return enough contributors from a team that went 4-0 in the region in 2023, including a defense that allowed just 65 points in four Region 4-4A games.
Region 5-4A
- Quitman Panthers
- Mendenhall Tigers
- Morton Panthers
- Northeast Jones
- Forest Bearcats
Why Quitman: Four-star prospect Akylin Dear is coming off a 2,000-yard rushing season, and there’s no sign that he’s going to slow down in 2024. Don’t act surprised when the Panthers give 7A foe Meridian fits in Week 1.
Region 6-4A
- Raymond Rangers
- McComb Tigers
- Richland Rangers
- Lanier Bulldogs
- Wingfield Falcons
Why Raymond: This is probably the longest limb we’ve gone out on this preseason, but we’ve got a good feeling about the Rangers. The McComb Tigers won 11 games and dominated the region a year ago, but lost their quarterback, top two rushers and top three receivers. Raymond, meanwhile, returns a 1,000-yard rusher in Amodra Moffett and key defensive players Ronquerio and Denario Terry.
Region 7-4A
- Columbia Wildcats
- Forrest County AHS Aggies
- Lawrence County
- Purvis Tornadoes
- Sumrall Bobcats
Why Columbia: Because Columbia seems to win the region every year. The Wildcats experienced a lot of turnover in the offseason, starting with the departure of coach Chip Bilderback and continuing with a couple of transfers. They’ll need a lot of new starters to step up, because Forrest County AHS made the second round of the playoffs last year with underclassmen in key positions.
Region 8-4A
- Poplarville Hornets
- Pass Christian Pirates
- Greene County Hornets
- Bay Tigers
- Moss Point Tigers
Why Poplarville: Sensational sophomore Dylan Keys returns to lead an offense that averaged nearly 260 rushing yards a game in 2023, and defensive stars Ayden Harmon and Sam Will are primed for big a big senior year.
MORE: Check out additional Mississippi high school football 2024 preseason content below
