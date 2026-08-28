The 2026 Mississippi high school football season is in full swing, and there are 145 games across the state. You can follow all of the action with our Mississippi high school football scoreboard.

The top games in Mississippi are No. 12 Brandon vs. No. 1 Tupelo, No. 3 Gulfport vs. No. 24 Picayune, and No. 7 Starkville vs. No. 4 Oak Grove.

Mississippi High School Football Scores, Results, Live Score Updates — August 28

7A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

View full Mississippi high school football scoreboard.