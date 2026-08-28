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Mississippi High School Football Scores, Results, Live Score Updates — August 28

Follow the action from another week of Mississippi high school football
Jack Butler|
Tupelo's defensive back Iverson McCoy (4) and Gulfport's running back Cooper Crosby (5) go head-to-head during the MHSAA Class 7A state championship title game at Davis Wade Stadium, in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.
Tupelo's defensive back Iverson McCoy (4) and Gulfport's running back Cooper Crosby (5) go head-to-head during the MHSAA Class 7A state championship title game at Davis Wade Stadium, in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Mississippi high school football season is in full swing, and there are 145 games across the state. You can follow all of the action with our Mississippi high school football scoreboard.

The top games in Mississippi are No. 12 Brandon vs. No. 1 Tupelo, No. 3 Gulfport vs. No. 24 Picayune, and No. 7 Starkville vs. No. 4 Oak Grove.

Mississippi High School Football Scores, Results, Live Score Updates — August 28

7A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

6A Scoreboard

5A Scoreboard

4A Scoreboard

3A Scoreboard

2A Scoreboard

1A Scoreboard

MAIS 6A Scoreboard

MAIS 5A Scoreboard

MAIS 4A Scoreboard

MAIS 3A Scoreboard

MAIS 2A Scoreboard

MAIS 1A Scoreboard

View full Mississippi high school football scoreboard.

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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