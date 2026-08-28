Mississippi High School Football Scores, Results, Live Score Updates — August 28
Follow the action from another week of Mississippi high school football
The 2026 Mississippi high school football season is in full swing, and there are 145 games across the state. You can follow all of the action with our Mississippi high school football scoreboard.
The top games in Mississippi are No. 12 Brandon vs. No. 1 Tupelo, No. 3 Gulfport vs. No. 24 Picayune, and No. 7 Starkville vs. No. 4 Oak Grove.
Mississippi High School Football Scores, Results, Live Score Updates — August 28
7A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)
6A Scoreboard
5A Scoreboard
4A Scoreboard
3A Scoreboard
2A Scoreboard
1A Scoreboard
MAIS 6A Scoreboard
MAIS 5A Scoreboard
MAIS 4A Scoreboard
MAIS 3A Scoreboard
MAIS 2A Scoreboard
MAIS 1A Scoreboard
View full Mississippi high school football scoreboard.
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Published
JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917