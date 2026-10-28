Missouri High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Preseason State Rankings (Oct. 28, 2026)

The Missouri high school basketball season is almost here, and this year’s race looks wide open.

Principia enters as the team to beat, Webster Groves has the best player in the state, and Vashon will contend. Below is our 2026-27 Missouri preseason rankings, with the key players and outlook for every team from St. Louis to Kansas City and down to Springfield.

1. Principia

Key Players: Gassim Toure, Tyran Frazier, Sekou Cisse, Wyatt Slay, Major Ater and Kingston Money

The Panthers were the best team in the state by a large margin last season. They are replacing only two key contributors, one of them 5-star Quentin Coleman.

A national schedule looms.

2. Webster Groves

Key Players: Scottie Adkinson, Bryce Millien and Jayden Woods

There is zero question that Scottie Adkinson is the best player in the state. He is the primary reason for the anticipation around this season.

Bryce Millien and Jayden Woods round out a talented core of guards. Seniors such as Peter Oliver and Jackson Tabash bring experience and shooting. Darnell Irving Jr., who played at Cardinal Ritter last season, is a key transfer.

3. Vashon

Key Players: Jimmy McKinney, Jaylan Mitchell, Braiden Alford and Khalil Crain

The Wolverines are going to play their style and do it well. This retooled group will be better around the rim thanks to the addition of Jaylan Mitchell.

Belmont commit Leon Powell is one of the best players in the state, but he will miss this season due to injury. That changes things. Still, Vashon is expected to compete for a state championship.

4. Vianney

Key Players: Brock Long, Omar Long, Chase Duke and Mamadou Barry

This is one of Kevin Walsh's best teams to date. It has experience, shooting and a core of players who fit what he wants to do offensively.

On defense, the Griffins will funnel everything toward their 7-foot-1 center. Expect an efficient team on the offensive end.

5. Chaminade

Key Players: Elijah Poniewaz, Jesiah Buchanan and Mo Kourouma

Chaminade is all in on its 2028 group. This season will say a lot about the team's growth and its ability to compete for a championship in one or both of the next two seasons.

Elijah Poniewaz has taken the next step and will be a great leader as a junior. He was second on the team in scoring last season.

6. North Kansas City

Key Players: Michael Cruthrid, Trey'Von Gillum, Keenan Poulsen and Malik Minton

North Kansas City is ready to compete for championships. This team is built around strong guard play, and when it comes to speed and skill on the perimeter, it might have the best group in the state.

Coach Ed Fritz is one of the best, and he will need to find a way to maximize the talent on this roster.

7. De Smet

Key Players: Brayden Harris, Will Foulk and Ridge Janes

The Spartans know what it takes to win championships. This team has a similar feel to past years, just younger.

Brayden Harris will be the new point guard, and he is one of the best sophomores in the St. Louis area.

8. St. Dominic

Key Players: Nolan Struckman, Austin Ryan and Ace Armstrong

St. Dominic has had the same core of players for multiple seasons. The team is loaded with high basketball IQs and shooting, and it understands its patented zone defense.

Nolan Struckman is one of the more complete forwards in the state. The team goes as he goes.

9. McCluer North

Key Players: Jamel Hawkins and Brandon Wiley

The Stars brought in a handful of transfers who will help them compete at a high level in 2026-27. Few teams play with the intensity of this squad.

Rashad Lindsey has built a great reputation as a coach, and his teams are prepared from game one. Also note the home court advantage: the Stars were excellent in their gym last season.

10. Lee's Summit

Key Players: Keller Daugherty and PJ Rowles

This team started to find its stride late last season. The guards are scrappy, and Keller Daugherty got comfortable as the go-to scoring option.

The 6-foot-10 Iowa commit will go down as one of the best players in program history.

11. Helias

Key Players: Skyler Jaegers and Bryce Means

This team has a lot of upside. Much of its production will come from two players who competed at the junior varsity level last season.

Skyler Jaegers and Bryce Means have both grown into Division 1 prospects thanks to their size and ability to play on the wing.

12. Francis Howell Central

Key Players: Jamarious Britt and Jayden Tucker

The Spartans found ways to win games last season, going 25-5 in Class 6. They return almost all of their production.

This team knows how to play together, and the chemistry shows on the offensive end.

13. Westminster

Key Players: Will Powers and Andrew Walker

Westminster doesn't beat itself. The team is effective at running its system on offense and fundamentally sound on defense.

Everything is centered around Will Powers. The Utah State commit is one of the premier scorers in Missouri.

14. Battle

Key Players: Brandon Rooks and Scotty Simpson

Battle plays a quick-hitter offense that builds on its high tempo. Brandon Rooks dictates much of what the team does. He is a prolific scoring guard committed to Austin Peay.

One name to watch is Scotty Simpson, a freshman guard who projects extremely well as a prospect.

15. Logan-Rogersville

Key Players: Titus Moore and Jack Sutherland

Chase Branham's transfer to La Lumiere (IN) definitely changes expectations. Even so, this is still one of the better teams in Class 4.

Titus Moore is a high-major prospect who can play every position on the floor.

16. Hillcrest

Key Players: Kyrese Simpson, Jayven Jones and Kaivon Alexander

Hillcrest made the Final Four last season and returns almost all of its production.

Kyrese Simpson is a high-octane guard with a true lob threat in Jayven Jones. Kaivon Alexander, from the 2029 class, is the best underclassman in Springfield.

17. Blue Springs

Key Players: Jacob Schlutow and Kenny Woodard

This team could end up surprising people. Last season was a learning experience because most of the roster was young.

Jacob Schlutow, a 6-foot-7 sophomore with an Indiana offer, will be a dynamic player in his second season. Kenny Woodard has a chance to be the team's most productive player in the backcourt.

18. Lee's Summit West

Key Players: Cameron Barnes and Kadence McClure

Cameron Barnes single-handedly moved this team into the preseason Top 25. The 6-foot-7 Mizzou commit will be one of the best players in all of Class 6.

His ability to score, rebound and defend significantly raises the team's ceiling.

19. Sikeston

Key Players: Jakarion Ray and Shaun Cole Jr.

Sikeston is always one of the best teams in Class 5. The Bulldogs are coming off a state championship appearance and return a number of key players who were a big part of that success.

They play at a tempo most teams struggle to keep up with.

20. Rock Bridge

Key Players: Jordan Davis, Nick Timbrook and Max Minnix

This is one of the more talented Rock Bridge teams in recent memory. There may be growing pains early on, but the group's potential is high.

Jordan Davis can flat out score, and there is an abundance of size in the frontcourt.

21. Summit Christian

Key Players: Mike Thomas and Grady Ellerman

Mike Thomas has been one of the best players in the 2027 class since his freshman season. He is paired with Grady Ellerman, who started games during the 2024-25 state runner-up season.

Both have experience and should form a formidable two-man game.

22. Cardinal Ritter

Key Players: Maverick Davis and Rashon Wright

Cardinal Ritter should never be counted out. The team is tough, disciplined and holds itself to a high standard.

Coach Ryan Johnson is one of the only coaches in Missouri history to win in three different classifications. Elite coaching has kept this program competing at a high level.

23. MICDS

Key Players: Tyler Ray and Preston Clemens

The reigning Class 5 champions must replace a lot of production that left with their senior class.

Tyler Ray, their best player down the stretch, leads the way. This team will defend and control tempo.

24. Smithville

Key Players: Solomon Spratley and Sully Ford

Smithville could be classified as a sleeper heading into the year. The Warriors have yet to truly emerge, but they have a lot of nice pieces.

Solomon Spratley is a sophomore point guard with a ton of poise. Sully Ford makes his life easier as an inside-outside forward.

25. Lutheran North

Key Players: Jace Bateman and Cayden Bledsoe

Each year, a young team comes out of nowhere and builds a foundation for years to follow. This year, it could be Lutheran North.

Dwayne Polk has done a great job building the program to this point.