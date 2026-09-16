Expected Weather Causes Several Iowa High School Football Games To Reschedule

The Thursday docket for Iowa high school football expanded by leaps and bounds, with expected inclement weather to affect much of the state on Friday.

Several officials with school districts announced that they have moved their scheduled Week 4 games up to Thursday instead of the customary Friday.

Originally, the only scheduled game for Thursday, September 17, was a contest between the Iowa School for the Deaf and the Kansas School for the Deaf.

Earlier this year, extreme heat forced the start times of several games to be pushed back. Now, other weather-related issues are causing problems for schools, officials, coaches, players and fans.

Over A Dozen Games, Including Bishop Garrigan Vs. St. Edmond, Now Scheduled For Thursday

Now, there are currently 13 total games on the docket as of late Wednesday afternoon. More could be moved up, as nearly the entire state is expected to battle a high chance of rain with potential for thunder and lightning.

That would cause start-and-stop moments within a game, prolonging the contest throughout the night. Rain is expected to continue through much of the weekend.

One of the key games impacted will feature defending eight-player state champion Bishop Garrigan hosting St. Edmond. The two have met 66 times since 1959, making it one of the longest-standing games between Catholic high schools in Iowa.

Here is a list of games that have been moved up to Thursday from Friday for Week 4 of the Iowa high school football season.

Thursday’s Iowa High School Football Week 4 Games

North Butler at Nashua-Plainfield

St. Edmond at Bishop Garrigan

Waukon at Forest City

Grundy Center at Garner-Hayfield/Ventura

Grinnell at Cedar Rapids Washington

Belmond-Klemme at Lake Mills

Riceville at Northwood-Kensett

Emmetsburg at Pocahontas Area

Postville at South Winneshiek

Clayton Ridge at Starmont

North Iowa at West Bend-Mallard

Davenport Assumption at Davenport West