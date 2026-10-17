Missouri High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 16
High School On SI has final scores from another week of Missouri high school football.
Missouri High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 16
Sumner Academy 30, KIPP Legacy 6
Parkway South 44, McCluer North 6
St. Pius X 30, Vianney 27
Cuba 21, Bayless/Hancock 0
Parkway West 49, Hazelwood West 20
Pattonville 35, Parkway North 14
Lindbergh 28, Marquette 25
(#18) St. Mary’s South Side 37, (#3) De Smet Jesuit 35
McCluer 35, Jennings 16
Howell 57, Howell North 0
Fort Zumwalt West 34, Howell Central 3
North Shelby 63, Lincoln 0
(#15) St. Louis University 35, Gateway Tech 0
Knox County 45, Keytesville 26
Logan-Rogersville 21, Marshfield 3
(#8) Liberty North 24, (#7) Raymore-Peculiar 17
Louisiana 48, Mark Twain 0
Sikeston 48, New Madrid County Central 6
Albany 54, Stanberry 42
Warrenton 49, St. Charles 6
Odessa 28, Pleasant Hill 18
(#9) Lee’s Summit North 35, Liberty 0
(#4) Kearney 58, Grandview 8
(#16) North Kansas City 55, Park Hill South 0
Moberly 41, Chillicothe 26
Excelsior Springs 13, Miller Career Academy/Sumner 0
Wellington-Napoleon 70, St. Paul Lutheran 38
Fort Zumwalt South 13, North Point 12
Benton 49, Cameron 28
Lawson 35, Plattsburg 7
(#5) St. Pius X 49, Lutheran North 7
Fulton 52, California 30
Bowling Green 35, Mexico 24
Nixa 49, Lebanon 7
(#10) Rockhurst 21, (#12) Blue Springs South 16
Northwest 56, Polo 32
Pierce City 21, Diamond 3
Paris 54, Schuyler County 14
Oak Grove 41, Lincoln College Prep 6
Centralia 48, Palmyra 42
Marceline 45, Milan 0
Forsyth 36, Buffalo 19
Carl Junction 34, Bolivar 7
Seckman 26, Ritenour 0
West Platte 20, East Buchanan 13
(#22) Farmington 55, Hillsboro 9
Mid-Buchanan 44, North Platte 14
Fredericktown 20, Windsor 0
East Newton 67, Monett 36
Lafayette County 48, Lexington 6
Thayer 42, Willow Springs 0
Neosho 35, Webb City 28
South Nodaway 50, South Holt 22
St. Francis Borgia 41, Lutheran 0
Marionville 38, Ash Grove 30
Maysville 38, Trenton 7
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 66, PNDW (CO-OP) 0
(#24) Eureka 35, Lafayette 8
Carrollton 54, Holden 46
Park Hill 20, Oak Park 17
Sarcoxie 43, Stockton/Sheldon 42
Union 29, Sullivan 7
Harrisonville 33, Clinton 28
DeSoto 31, Potosi 13
Stewartsville/Osborn 32, East Atchison [Tarkio/Fairfax] 20
Lee’s Summit West 28, Staley 24
St. Vincent 49, Grandview 18
Versailles 16, Butler 14
Kennett 23, Scott City 9
Charleston 56, East Prairie 12
Branson 44, Hillcrest 6
Clark County 36, Highland 0
Camdenton 32, Capital City 27
(#21) Chaminade College Prep 21, (#25) Lift for Life Academy 8
Portageville 54, Lutheran South 13
Winnetonka 9, Raytown South 6
Scotland County 41, Westran 22
Appleton City 82, Liberal/Bronaugh 38
Father Tolton 38, Hayti 12
Rich Hill/Hume 68, Osceola 32
Springfield Catholic 16, Clever 13
Warsaw 39, Sherwood 7
Doniphan 62, Missouri Military Academy 0
McDonald County 41, Aurora 34
(#14) Valle Catholic 74, Saxony Lutheran 21
Fox 27, Riverview Gardens 6
Hermann 27, Pacific 6
Putnam County 42, Brookfield 34
Miller 22, Skyline 19
Lamar 47, Nevada 14
Raytown 27, Chrisman 12
Northwest 35, Webster Groves 0
North Callaway 81, Van-Far 22
Glendale 20, Ozark 17
Timberland 35, Fort Zumwalt East 14
Fort Zumwalt North 28, Washington 14
Monroe City 42, South Shelby 24
Fort Osage 50, Belton 0
Warrensburg 43, Center 18
Adrian 28, El Dorado Springs 14
Kickapoo 18, Waynesville 15
Kirkwood 20, Rockwood Summit 14
Salisbury 45, Crest Ridge/Chilhowee 7
Republic 26, Carthage 22
University City 62, Affton 6
Russellville 46, Harrisburg 8
Northeast 41, East 0
St. Dominic 41, MICDS 7
Drexel/Miami 34, New Heights Christian Academy 24
(#17) Savannah 40, (#19) Maryville 21
Slater 56, Northland Christian 38
Fair Grove 40, Strafford 0
Sweet Springs 44, Concordia 6
Richmond 81, Knob Noster/Leeton 0
Ste. Genevieve 23, Jefferson 7
St. Joseph Christian 36, King City 32
Cole Camp 23, Windsor 14
Smithville 57, Ruskin 6
Rolla 48, Marshall 0
(#6) Blue Springs 41, (#13) Lee’s Summit 20
North County 38, St. Clair 27
Grain Valley 57, Central 27
Rock Port 92, NV (CO-OP) 60
Pembroke Hill 27, Summit Christian Academy 22
Gallatin/Tri-County 43, South Harrison 8
Boonville 49, Osage 42
Platte County 83, Truman 0
(#1) Jackson 49, Hannibal 21
Joplin 51, Willard 9
Owensville 26, St. James 12
Malden 28, Crystal City 0
Oakville 55, Mehlville 0
Midway 51, Archie 18
South Callaway 40, Fayette 6
Tipton 68, Linn 0
Ava 37, Cabool 6
John Burroughs 45, Veritas Christian Academy 0
Lone Jack/Kingsville 24, Pleasant Hope/Halfway/Early 6
Dexter 28, Central 16
(#20) Blair Oaks 63, Eldon 7
Hallsville 30, Southern Boone 27
North Andrew 36, PNHNH (CO-OP) 14
Lockwood/Golden City 55, Jasper 8
Lathrop 50, Penney 42
Rock Bridge 33, Hickman 7
Orchard Farm 35, Holt 18
Jefferson City 48, Battle 12
Festus 41, Poplar Bluff 6
Troy-Buchanan 31, Liberty 0
Liberty 38, Salem 0
Montgomery County 26, Wright City 2
Macon 14, Kirksville 8
Hardin-Central/Norborne 60, Braymer 22
St. Michael the Archangel 55, Hogan Prep Charter 6
(#23) Ladue Horton Watkins 63, Parkway Central 6
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917