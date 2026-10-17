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Missouri High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 16

See final scores from around the state
Jack Butler|
David Smith

High School On SI has final scores from another week of Missouri high school football.

Missouri High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 16

Sumner Academy 30, KIPP Legacy 6

Parkway South 44, McCluer North 6

St. Pius X 30, Vianney 27

Cuba 21, Bayless/Hancock 0

Parkway West 49, Hazelwood West 20

Pattonville 35, Parkway North 14

Lindbergh 28, Marquette 25

(#18) St. Mary’s South Side 37, (#3) De Smet Jesuit 35

McCluer 35, Jennings 16

Howell 57, Howell North 0

Fort Zumwalt West 34, Howell Central 3

North Shelby 63, Lincoln 0

(#15) St. Louis University 35, Gateway Tech 0

Knox County 45, Keytesville 26

Logan-Rogersville 21, Marshfield 3

(#8) Liberty North 24, (#7) Raymore-Peculiar 17

Louisiana 48, Mark Twain 0

Sikeston 48, New Madrid County Central 6

Albany 54, Stanberry 42

Warrenton 49, St. Charles 6

Odessa 28, Pleasant Hill 18

(#9) Lee’s Summit North 35, Liberty 0

(#4) Kearney 58, Grandview 8

(#16) North Kansas City 55, Park Hill South 0

Moberly 41, Chillicothe 26

Excelsior Springs 13, Miller Career Academy/Sumner 0

Wellington-Napoleon 70, St. Paul Lutheran 38

Fort Zumwalt South 13, North Point 12

Benton 49, Cameron 28

Lawson 35, Plattsburg 7

(#5) St. Pius X 49, Lutheran North 7

Fulton 52, California 30

Bowling Green 35, Mexico 24

Nixa 49, Lebanon 7

(#10) Rockhurst 21, (#12) Blue Springs South 16

Northwest 56, Polo 32

Pierce City 21, Diamond 3

Paris 54, Schuyler County 14

Oak Grove 41, Lincoln College Prep 6

Centralia 48, Palmyra 42

Marceline 45, Milan 0

Forsyth 36, Buffalo 19

Carl Junction 34, Bolivar 7

Seckman 26, Ritenour 0

West Platte 20, East Buchanan 13

(#22) Farmington 55, Hillsboro 9

Mid-Buchanan 44, North Platte 14

Fredericktown 20, Windsor 0

East Newton 67, Monett 36

Lafayette County 48, Lexington 6

Thayer 42, Willow Springs 0

Neosho 35, Webb City 28

South Nodaway 50, South Holt 22

St. Francis Borgia 41, Lutheran 0

Marionville 38, Ash Grove 30

Maysville 38, Trenton 7

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 66, PNDW (CO-OP) 0

(#24) Eureka 35, Lafayette 8

Carrollton 54, Holden 46

Park Hill 20, Oak Park 17

Sarcoxie 43, Stockton/Sheldon 42

Union 29, Sullivan 7

Harrisonville 33, Clinton 28

DeSoto 31, Potosi 13

Stewartsville/Osborn 32, East Atchison [Tarkio/Fairfax] 20

Lee’s Summit West 28, Staley 24

St. Vincent 49, Grandview 18

Versailles 16, Butler 14

Kennett 23, Scott City 9

Charleston 56, East Prairie 12

Branson 44, Hillcrest 6

Clark County 36, Highland 0

Camdenton 32, Capital City 27

(#21) Chaminade College Prep 21, (#25) Lift for Life Academy 8

Portageville 54, Lutheran South 13

Winnetonka 9, Raytown South 6

Scotland County 41, Westran 22

Appleton City 82, Liberal/Bronaugh 38

Father Tolton 38, Hayti 12

Rich Hill/Hume 68, Osceola 32

Springfield Catholic 16, Clever 13

Warsaw 39, Sherwood 7

Doniphan 62, Missouri Military Academy 0

McDonald County 41, Aurora 34

(#14) Valle Catholic 74, Saxony Lutheran 21

Fox 27, Riverview Gardens 6

Hermann 27, Pacific 6

Putnam County 42, Brookfield 34

Miller 22, Skyline 19

Lamar 47, Nevada 14

Raytown 27, Chrisman 12

Northwest 35, Webster Groves 0

North Callaway 81, Van-Far 22

Glendale 20, Ozark 17

Timberland 35, Fort Zumwalt East 14

Fort Zumwalt North 28, Washington 14

Monroe City 42, South Shelby 24

Fort Osage 50, Belton 0

Warrensburg 43, Center 18

Adrian 28, El Dorado Springs 14

Kickapoo 18, Waynesville 15

Kirkwood 20, Rockwood Summit 14

Salisbury 45, Crest Ridge/Chilhowee 7

Republic 26, Carthage 22

University City 62, Affton 6

Russellville 46, Harrisburg 8

Northeast 41, East 0

St. Dominic 41, MICDS 7

Drexel/Miami 34, New Heights Christian Academy 24

(#17) Savannah 40, (#19) Maryville 21

Slater 56, Northland Christian 38

Fair Grove 40, Strafford 0

Sweet Springs 44, Concordia 6

Richmond 81, Knob Noster/Leeton 0

Ste. Genevieve 23, Jefferson 7

St. Joseph Christian 36, King City 32

Cole Camp 23, Windsor 14

Smithville 57, Ruskin 6

Rolla 48, Marshall 0

(#6) Blue Springs 41, (#13) Lee’s Summit 20

North County 38, St. Clair 27

Grain Valley 57, Central 27

Rock Port 92, NV (CO-OP) 60

Pembroke Hill 27, Summit Christian Academy 22

Gallatin/Tri-County 43, South Harrison 8

Boonville 49, Osage 42

Platte County 83, Truman 0

(#1) Jackson 49, Hannibal 21

Joplin 51, Willard 9

Owensville 26, St. James 12

Malden 28, Crystal City 0

Oakville 55, Mehlville 0

Midway 51, Archie 18

South Callaway 40, Fayette 6

Tipton 68, Linn 0

Ava 37, Cabool 6

John Burroughs 45, Veritas Christian Academy 0

Lone Jack/Kingsville 24, Pleasant Hope/Halfway/Early 6

Dexter 28, Central 16

(#20) Blair Oaks 63, Eldon 7

Hallsville 30, Southern Boone 27

North Andrew 36, PNHNH (CO-OP) 14

Lockwood/Golden City 55, Jasper 8

Lathrop 50, Penney 42

Rock Bridge 33, Hickman 7

Orchard Farm 35, Holt 18

Jefferson City 48, Battle 12

Festus 41, Poplar Bluff 6

Troy-Buchanan 31, Liberty 0

Liberty 38, Salem 0

Montgomery County 26, Wright City 2

Macon 14, Kirksville 8

Hardin-Central/Norborne 60, Braymer 22

St. Michael the Archangel 55, Hogan Prep Charter 6

(#23) Ladue Horton Watkins 63, Parkway Central 6

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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