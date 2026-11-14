Missouri High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13
The 2026 Missouri high school football district championships are this weekend, and High School On SI has scores.
Missouri High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13
(#9) Cardinal Ritter College Prep 60, Chaminade College Prep 33
(#23) Blair Oaks 55, North Callaway 0
(#1) Jackson 47, Seckman 7
(#25) Nixa 34, Ozark 27
Lockwood/Golden City 72, Liberal/Bronaugh 30
Rock Port 76, NV (CO-OP) 26
(#2) Blue Springs 44, (#12) Blue Springs South 17
Bolivar 26, Logan-Rogersville 14
(#21) Helias 30, Camdenton 8
Northwest 48, Santa Fe 20
North Shelby 50, Knox County 0
Centralia 36, Palmyra 0
Pleasant Hill 10, Odessa 0
(#10) Liberty North 41, Oak Park 14
North Platte 36, Adrian 26
Cassville 30, Seneca 6
(#19) St. Louis University 28, Pattonville 14
Thayer 66, Portageville 20
(#4) Kearney 31, (#15) Savannah 14
St. Pius X 44, St. Clair 6
Vianney 35, Sullivan 14
Republic 56, Neosho 13
Appleton City 58, Midway 22
East Buchanan 36, Penney 28
(#3) Christian Brothers College 36, Kirkwood 6
Hardin-Central/Norborne 50, Wellington-Napoleon 12
Hannibal 57, Parkway North 19
Grain Valley 52, Smith-Cotton 7
Pembroke Hill 42, Boonville 27
Warrensburg 34, Moberly 14
Eureka 38, Rockwood Summit 21
Mountain Grove 46, Strafford 7
Southern Boone 42, Hallsville 35
Farmington 29, (#17) St. Mary’s South Side 25
Salisbury 60, Westran 12
Dexter 27, Kennett 18
(#5) St. Pius X 49, (#22) Maryville 35
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 50, PNHNH (CO-OP) 32
Lift for Life Academy 24, University City 6
Platte County 18, Fort Osage 8
Butler 52, Lafayette County 8
Lawson 29, Brookfield 28
Fort Zumwalt North 58, Timberland 28
(#20) Lamar 66, East Newton 20
(#14) Valle Catholic 55, Jefferson 7
Bishop LeBlond 40, Stewartsville/Osborn 20
(#8) Rockhurst 24, (#6) Raymore-Peculiar 16
Fair Grove 47, Springfield Catholic 7
Festus 33, Sikeston 13
St. Vincent 42, Kelly 25
Putnam County 38, Marceline 7
Troy-Buchanan 42, Fort Zumwalt West 14
Louisiana 55, Crystal City 6
Miller 24, Marionville 16
(#24) Tipton 76, Skyline 22
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917