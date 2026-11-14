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Missouri High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13

See final scores from another round of playoff football
Jack Butler|
Fort Osage Indians vs Grain Valley Eagles - Sep 11, 2026
Fort Osage Indians vs Grain Valley Eagles - Sep 11, 2026 | RaDel Hinckley

The 2026 Missouri high school football district championships are this weekend, and High School On SI has scores.

Missouri High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13

(#9) Cardinal Ritter College Prep 60, Chaminade College Prep 33

(#23) Blair Oaks 55, North Callaway 0

(#1) Jackson 47, Seckman 7

(#25) Nixa 34, Ozark 27

Lockwood/Golden City 72, Liberal/Bronaugh 30

Rock Port 76, NV (CO-OP) 26

(#2) Blue Springs 44, (#12) Blue Springs South 17

Bolivar 26, Logan-Rogersville 14

(#21) Helias 30, Camdenton 8

Northwest 48, Santa Fe 20

North Shelby 50, Knox County 0

Centralia 36, Palmyra 0

Pleasant Hill 10, Odessa 0

(#10) Liberty North 41, Oak Park 14

North Platte 36, Adrian 26

Cassville 30, Seneca 6

(#19) St. Louis University 28, Pattonville 14

Thayer 66, Portageville 20

(#4) Kearney 31, (#15) Savannah 14

St. Pius X 44, St. Clair 6

Vianney 35, Sullivan 14

Republic 56, Neosho 13

Appleton City 58, Midway 22

East Buchanan 36, Penney 28

(#3) Christian Brothers College 36, Kirkwood 6

Hardin-Central/Norborne 50, Wellington-Napoleon 12

Hannibal 57, Parkway North 19

Grain Valley 52, Smith-Cotton 7

Pembroke Hill 42, Boonville 27

Warrensburg 34, Moberly 14

Eureka 38, Rockwood Summit 21

Mountain Grove 46, Strafford 7

Southern Boone 42, Hallsville 35

Farmington 29, (#17) St. Mary’s South Side 25

Salisbury 60, Westran 12

Dexter 27, Kennett 18

(#5) St. Pius X 49, (#22) Maryville 35

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 50, PNHNH (CO-OP) 32

Lift for Life Academy 24, University City 6

Platte County 18, Fort Osage 8

Butler 52, Lafayette County 8

Lawson 29, Brookfield 28

Fort Zumwalt North 58, Timberland 28

(#20) Lamar 66, East Newton 20

(#14) Valle Catholic 55, Jefferson 7

Bishop LeBlond 40, Stewartsville/Osborn 20

(#8) Rockhurst 24, (#6) Raymore-Peculiar 16

Fair Grove 47, Springfield Catholic 7

Festus 33, Sikeston 13

St. Vincent 42, Kelly 25

Putnam County 38, Marceline 7

Troy-Buchanan 42, Fort Zumwalt West 14

Louisiana 55, Crystal City 6

Miller 24, Marionville 16

(#24) Tipton 76, Skyline 22

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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